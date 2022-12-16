ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31

Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

Promising Vikings Rookie Finally Gets His Chance in Week 15

Promising Vikings Rookie Finally Gets His Chance in Week 15. Several “footnotes” dribbled out of the Minnesota Vikings dramatic comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts, including an NFC North triumph for the first time since 2017, a guaranteed home playoff game, and the continuation of the team’s perfect 10-0 record via one-score games this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The 5 Teams Vikings Could Face in Playoffs

The Minnesota Vikings climbed to 11-3 in 2022, stunningly actionizing the biggest comeback in NFL history on Saturday over the Indianapolis Colts. Kevin O’Connell’s team also clinched the NFC North, a feat that eluded Minnesota for five years. Minnesota is now guaranteed to host at least one playoff...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title

1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title. The heroes of the 2022 Vikings may be talked about for a long time, depending on how well the Vikings do in the postseason. No matter how far the Vikings go, the win against the Colts will be mentioned for decades whenever a team is down big. Most of the credit will certainly go to the two that are viewed as the builders of the team — Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback

The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback. The Minnesota Vikings erased a 33-point halftime deficit on Saturday versus the Indianapolis Colts, somehow winning 39-36 in a game that will be eternally cherished by Vikings fans. Nothing started right for the Vikings and really didn’t improve until midway through the 3rd...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win

Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win. The Minnesota Vikings underwent a regeneration on Saturday that a planarian would admire. Down 33 points at halftime, the Vikings barnstormed the 3rd and 4th Quarters, plus overtime, to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in one of the daffiest sporting contests imaginable. Kirk Cousins dimed 417 passing yards and 4 touchdown passes in the 2nd Half, and the yardage mark was the most by a player in the 2nd Half of a game in 45 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

There’s 1 Thing at Stake for Vikings This Weekend

Unless Justin Jefferson hitting the 2,000-yard mark is of the utmost importance to you, there’s really one thing at stake for the Minnesota Vikings this weekend against the New York Giants. And that’s playoff positioning. In theory, the Philadelphia Eagles could lose their next three games — let’s be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

NFL Analyst Criticizes Kirk Cousins for “Not Playing Well” in Vikings Comeback

NFL Analyst Criticizes Kirk Cousins for “Not Playing Well” in Vikings Comeback. You know the drill by now. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins takes the heat when his team loses and is rarely afforded credit when wins are on the menu. It’s the nature of the beast for Cousins, who entered the 2022 season with a perfectly average “quarterback record” of 59-59-2 (.500).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

How the Greatest Comeback in NFL History Went Down

In a season full of exciting finishes and seven come-from-behind victories, nothing can top the incredible Week 11 win in Buffalo with Justin Jefferson’s 4th-and-18 miraculous catch and Josh Allen’s goal line fumble for a Vikings TD. But Saturday’s best NFL comeback of all time that produced the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Podcast: The Magical Season Continues

As I confessed on Sunday morning, I didn’t foresee a Vikings comeback. My mind was already looking ahead to the next opportunity to secure the North. What occurred, of course, was nothing short of breathtaking. Kevin O’Connell’s squad pulled off a historically great comeback. The latest episode of Notes from the North – a humble Vikings podcast – considers the greatness of the game, Donatell’s defense, and the Vikings heroes of the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Win the North. Here’s How Players Feel about It.

Vikings Win the North. Here’s How Players Feel about It. On Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings produced the greatest comeback in NFL history, Overturning a 33-0 halftime scoreline to win the game 39-36 in overtime over the Indianapolis Colts. In the process, they clinched the division with three games to spare and were crowned NFC North champions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fans Should Have Their Eyes on the Commanders-49ers Game This Weekend

The Minnesota Vikings have a game against the New York Giants this weekend that could end up being a pivotal matchup in regard to playoff seeding. The Vikings are trying to stay ahead of the San Francisco 49ers and maintain the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Giants suddenly find themselves in a position to potentially catch the Dallas Cowboys for the No. 5 seed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy