Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
You’ll Never Believe Who the Vikings Signed at QB
To start your Tuesday, you’ll never believe who the Vikings signed at QB. It’s the young journeyman Josh Rosen, from 2018 NFL Draft fame. The man now plays for the Vikings, presumably as the team’s QB3. Rosen has bounced around the NFL since 2018 and will now try Minnesota on for size.
Promising Vikings Rookie Finally Gets His Chance in Week 15
Promising Vikings Rookie Finally Gets His Chance in Week 15. Several “footnotes” dribbled out of the Minnesota Vikings dramatic comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts, including an NFC North triumph for the first time since 2017, a guaranteed home playoff game, and the continuation of the team’s perfect 10-0 record via one-score games this season.
The 5 Teams Vikings Could Face in Playoffs
The Minnesota Vikings climbed to 11-3 in 2022, stunningly actionizing the biggest comeback in NFL history on Saturday over the Indianapolis Colts. Kevin O’Connell’s team also clinched the NFC North, a feat that eluded Minnesota for five years. Minnesota is now guaranteed to host at least one playoff...
1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title
1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title. The heroes of the 2022 Vikings may be talked about for a long time, depending on how well the Vikings do in the postseason. No matter how far the Vikings go, the win against the Colts will be mentioned for decades whenever a team is down big. Most of the credit will certainly go to the two that are viewed as the builders of the team — Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell.
The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback
The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback. The Minnesota Vikings erased a 33-point halftime deficit on Saturday versus the Indianapolis Colts, somehow winning 39-36 in a game that will be eternally cherished by Vikings fans. Nothing started right for the Vikings and really didn’t improve until midway through the 3rd...
Vikings Audition Interesting New QB
The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win
Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win. The Minnesota Vikings underwent a regeneration on Saturday that a planarian would admire. Down 33 points at halftime, the Vikings barnstormed the 3rd and 4th Quarters, plus overtime, to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in one of the daffiest sporting contests imaginable. Kirk Cousins dimed 417 passing yards and 4 touchdown passes in the 2nd Half, and the yardage mark was the most by a player in the 2nd Half of a game in 45 years.
There’s 1 Thing at Stake for Vikings This Weekend
Unless Justin Jefferson hitting the 2,000-yard mark is of the utmost importance to you, there’s really one thing at stake for the Minnesota Vikings this weekend against the New York Giants. And that’s playoff positioning. In theory, the Philadelphia Eagles could lose their next three games — let’s be...
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special. There cannot be middle ground, so the 2022 Minnesota Vikings are both — incredibly fraudulent and incredibly special at the same time, according to NFL Network and, in particular, Kyle Brandt. The Vikings completed the largest comeback...
NFL Analyst Criticizes Kirk Cousins for “Not Playing Well” in Vikings Comeback
NFL Analyst Criticizes Kirk Cousins for “Not Playing Well” in Vikings Comeback. You know the drill by now. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins takes the heat when his team loses and is rarely afforded credit when wins are on the menu. It’s the nature of the beast for Cousins, who entered the 2022 season with a perfectly average “quarterback record” of 59-59-2 (.500).
Kirk Cousins Beating on the Door of NFL History for 1 Clutch Stat
Despite bizarre narratives weaponized against him, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is beating on the door of NFL history for one clutch statistic — game-winning drives. There was a time in 2021 when Cousins was unfairly skewered for not orchestrating enough game-winning drives. The 2021 Vikings defense notched a...
Purple Rumor Mill: A WR in McShay’s Mock Draft, Irv Smith’s Return, Duke Shelley
Purple Rumor Mill: A WR in McShay’s Mock Draft, Irv Smith’s Return, Duke Shelley. VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the December 18th edition.
“We Left At Halftime” — The Story of Vikings Fans Who Left & Missed Out on History
“We Left At Halftime” — The Story of Vikings Fans Who Left & Missed Out on History. It’s the kind of statement you’re not going to hear too often. “The Vikings are 11-3, and they’re the most frustrating team ever!”. These are the words...
How the Greatest Comeback in NFL History Went Down
In a season full of exciting finishes and seven come-from-behind victories, nothing can top the incredible Week 11 win in Buffalo with Justin Jefferson’s 4th-and-18 miraculous catch and Josh Allen’s goal line fumble for a Vikings TD. But Saturday’s best NFL comeback of all time that produced the...
Vikings Podcast: The Magical Season Continues
As I confessed on Sunday morning, I didn’t foresee a Vikings comeback. My mind was already looking ahead to the next opportunity to secure the North. What occurred, of course, was nothing short of breathtaking. Kevin O’Connell’s squad pulled off a historically great comeback. The latest episode of Notes from the North – a humble Vikings podcast – considers the greatness of the game, Donatell’s defense, and the Vikings heroes of the game.
Vikings Win the North. Here’s How Players Feel about It.
Vikings Win the North. Here’s How Players Feel about It. On Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings produced the greatest comeback in NFL history, Overturning a 33-0 halftime scoreline to win the game 39-36 in overtime over the Indianapolis Colts. In the process, they clinched the division with three games to spare and were crowned NFC North champions.
Vikings Fans Should Have Their Eyes on the Commanders-49ers Game This Weekend
The Minnesota Vikings have a game against the New York Giants this weekend that could end up being a pivotal matchup in regard to playoff seeding. The Vikings are trying to stay ahead of the San Francisco 49ers and maintain the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Giants suddenly find themselves in a position to potentially catch the Dallas Cowboys for the No. 5 seed.
Seahawks Week 16 injury report: 7 players sit out Tuesday practice
The Seahawks have moved up their normal practice schedule this week as they prepare to take on the Chiefs in Kansas City on Saturday. Seven players sat out today’s practice, including Ryan Neal and Ken Walker. Here’s our first injury updates of the week. Player Injury Tue Wed...
Explained: Leave It to the 2022 Vikings to Pull off the Greatest Comeback Ever
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: Leave It to the 2022 Vikings to Pull off the Greatest Comeback Ever. This is Episode 181 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the mayhem and joy on display in the Vikings Week 15 comeback.
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0