Man charged with arson in car explosion that damaged 2 homes in Morgan Park

Suspect charged with arson after car explosion 01:56

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car explosion some investigators thought was caused by an equipment malfunction has been ruled as a case of arson. The man charged is now out on electronic monitoring.

CBS2's Sabrina Franza spoke with neighbors and those close to the victims, in this story you'll see only on 2.

When we first told you about the explosion in the 10700 block of South Green Street last week, some investigators said they didn't suspect any criminal activity. Now we have learned the opposite is true, as Chicago police arrested and charged one man for arson.

"That explosive was so severe that someone could have gotten hurt, or someone could have gotten killed," said a close family member of the owner of the car that was blown to pieces last Thursday.

Pieces of the car were strewn across the street, and into neighbors' yards, destroying two homes it was parked next to.

She cannot understand how 54-year-old James Whitmore, now charged with arson and use of a possible explosive, was allowed to be released on electronic monitoring. She asked to remain anonymous.

"I just pray that this guy doesn't do something very serious that could be very detrimental," she said.

Ring camera video caught the flames spewing into the street in Morgan Park.

According to court documents, investigators believe Whitmore set a homemade explosive under the victim's car.

"It sounded like a bomb," said a neighbor who, after learning of the charges, asked us to keep her identity hidden.

She was skeptical it was a mechanical error from the start.

"You wake up to something like this, your mind just goes crazy," she said.

CBS 2 has learned Whitmore was known around the neighborhood.

"He was always quiet, always a loner, you know, never talked in conversation," said the victim's family member.

Court documents indicate Whitmore has no outstanding warrants for his arrest, and wasn't on probation at the time of the explosion.

"She doesn't have any enemies. She's the kind of person that will help anybody, everybody that she can," the victim's relative said.

Whitmore's next court date is scheduled for next Wednesday.