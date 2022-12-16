ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett police make arrest in early Thursday morning shooting

By Jordan Duncan, KIRO 7 News
 4 days ago
Everett police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

According to the Everett Police Department, just after midnight Thursday morning, officers were called to a shooting in the 3700 block of Smith Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot in the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a second man in his 30s was nearby when the shooting happened. After the suspect shot the first man, he approached the second man and tried to shoot him, but his gun malfunctioned.

The suspect physically assaulted the man before getting away as a passenger in a black BMW, according to police.

Several hours after the shooting, a man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail by the sheriff’s office for a traffic-related crime. Based upon evidence, including the black BMW the man was driving, EPD was able to identify him as the suspect in the shooting and assault.

The man was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

The shooting was one of four under investigation by Everett police that happened in a span of 24 hours.

