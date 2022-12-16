ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston

The pre-Christmas storm may shape up to be a bomb cyclone. Here’s what that means.

“Be careful if you’re out on the roads on Friday.”. A powerful storm system is expected to impact New England this week ahead of the holiday weekend. While the Arctic cold front is projected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes and impact holiday travel plans, the Boston area is forecast to see rain Thursday night into Friday, though some higher elevations in Massachusetts could see snow.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire

NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
SHARON, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Heavy snow, downpours expected as storm moves into New Hampshire

A large wintry storm approaches late Thursday night and continues through Friday and into Saturday. This storm likely brings snow, mix and rain all day Friday and slowly ends Saturday. Travel will be impacted during that time, especially north and west of Manchester where it stays snow the longest. There...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Neponset Avenue in Dorchester reopens after water main break

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Neponset Avenue reopened after a water main break forced its closure. The road was previously under construction when the pipe burst. Road work is expected to continue Monday morning. No further information has been released. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters pull woman from house fire in Acton

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews rescued a resident from a burning home in Acton on Monday night. Firefighters pulled a woman from the home on Washington Drive after a fire broke out in the kitchen. The woman was taken by medical hospital to Boston with severe burn injuries. No...
ACTON, MA
CBS Boston

Gardner superintendent apologizes for calling snow day minutes before start of school

GARDNER - The Superintendent of Schools in Gardner is apologizing to parents after calling a snow day just minutes before the start of school. Parent Kimberly Kendrick was making the most of it with her preschooler Anthony, only finding out school was canceled when she arrived at the doors and was told to go home. "I had to wake my youngest, get them up and get ready. It's a little frustrating having to turn around, they don't understand what's happening," said Kendrick. What happened was snow that was forecasted for mostly rain. It forced Superintendent...
GARDNER, MA

