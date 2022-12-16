Read full article on original website
The pre-Christmas storm may shape up to be a bomb cyclone. Here’s what that means.
“Be careful if you’re out on the roads on Friday.”. A powerful storm system is expected to impact New England this week ahead of the holiday weekend. While the Arctic cold front is projected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes and impact holiday travel plans, the Boston area is forecast to see rain Thursday night into Friday, though some higher elevations in Massachusetts could see snow.
westernmassnews.com
Dry through the middle of next week. Another storm before Christmas?
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold night is on the way tonight with a few clouds around but at least it is going to be dry. Lows tonight will fall back into the lower and middle 20s. Dry, seasonable weather returns to our area through Wednesday of next week. A...
WMUR.com
More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire
NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
WMUR.com
Video: Heavy snow, downpours expected as storm moves into New Hampshire
A large wintry storm approaches late Thursday night and continues through Friday and into Saturday. This storm likely brings snow, mix and rain all day Friday and slowly ends Saturday. Travel will be impacted during that time, especially north and west of Manchester where it stays snow the longest. There...
6 maps showing how much snow is expected in Mass. — and where it’ll just be rain
"Boston can expect mainly rain, but I can't rule out a quick coating of snow while the storm is moving out Saturday morning."
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
WMUR.com
Up to 6-12 inches of snow for parts of New Hampshire on Friday; rain, mix in southeastern spots
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm watch has been issued for all of New Hampshire except for the Seacoast as a large winter storm approaches late Thursday night into early Friday morning. First, it remains fair with lows Wednesday night in the 20's and highs Thursday in the upper...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have closed school Friday due to snow. Check the latest list here.
Bridge joint failure on I-495 southbound near Route 110, MassDOT says
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Emergency repairs are being made to a bridge joint on I-495 southbound, and drivers should expect delays, reduce speed and drive cautiously, the state Department of Transportation said Sunday. Temporary repairs have been made in the area of Route 110 at mile marker 87.5, and all...
whdh.com
UPDATE: State trooper, K9 partner doing well following Hopkinton crash on 495
HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper and his canine partner are doing well after their cruiser was struck on Route 495 on Monday. In an update, officials said both were on the mend after an SUV hit their vehicle in Hopkinton while they were working a traffic detail.
whdh.com
Neponset Avenue in Dorchester reopens after water main break
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Neponset Avenue reopened after a water main break forced its closure. The road was previously under construction when the pipe burst. Road work is expected to continue Monday morning. No further information has been released. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may...
whdh.com
Firefighters pull woman from house fire in Acton
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews rescued a resident from a burning home in Acton on Monday night. Firefighters pulled a woman from the home on Washington Drive after a fire broke out in the kitchen. The woman was taken by medical hospital to Boston with severe burn injuries. No...
whdh.com
‘Backhoe Santa’ raising money for Salvation Army in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - If you see Santa cruising around South Boston, he might be in something bigger than a sleigh. ‘Backhoe Santa,’ Sam Fuller, CEO of the Sound of the Smile Program, is driving his backhoe around the area to raise money for the Salvation Army. His goal is...
East Longmeadow Road closed in both directions
East Longmeadow Road is closed in both directions Friday night.
Some Areas Could See Up To 18 Inches Of Snowfall From Potent Nor'easter Taking Aim On Region
A storm system that will sweep through the Northeast could bring up to 18 inches of snowfall to some interior areas in the region, according to brand-new predictions. The system is on track for Thursday, Dec. 15 into Friday, Dec. 16. In coastal areas along the I-95 corridor, mainly rain...
Gardner superintendent apologizes for calling snow day minutes before start of school
GARDNER - The Superintendent of Schools in Gardner is apologizing to parents after calling a snow day just minutes before the start of school. Parent Kimberly Kendrick was making the most of it with her preschooler Anthony, only finding out school was canceled when she arrived at the doors and was told to go home. "I had to wake my youngest, get them up and get ready. It's a little frustrating having to turn around, they don't understand what's happening," said Kendrick. What happened was snow that was forecasted for mostly rain. It forced Superintendent...
Part of Route 20 closed in West Springfield
An accident has caused the closure of a road in West Springfield Thursday.
whdh.com
Several people expected to face charges in connection with illegal marijuana edible operation in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people are expected to face charges in connection with an illegal marijuana edible operation in Braintree, according to police. Detectives said they seized gummies worth well over $100,000. Police said the underground business was operating out of a commercial building, but did not specify where.
Tractor-trailer fire on Mass. Pike in Chicopee
Crews are working to put out a tractor-trailer that is on fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Chicopee.
whdh.com
‘Tuesday’ the puppy up for adoption three weeks after being rescued in Eastie
BOSTON (WHDH) - Tuesday the puppy is ready for adoption three weeks after being rescued in East Boston. The chihuahua-mix puppy was brought to the MSPCA Angell Medical Center in late November to be treated for Parvovirus. After plenty of intensive care and follow-ups, the MSPCA-Angell said he is ready to find his forever home.
