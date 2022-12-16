Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Oh My! What's Going On With the DCEU

Warner Bros.

Warner Brothers launched its own comic book-inspired cinematic universe in 2013 with Man of Steel. Since then, the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has had a mostly successful run at the box office and includes 11 movies, with four more set to be released in the coming year. Despite that, the films have been bogged down by behind-the-scenes drama and have often struggled to connect with audiences. Warner Brothers recently announced that James Gunn will take over DC Studios, which likely means that the current version of the DCEU is coming to an end.

"Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year," Gunn tweeted in December 2022. "Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill."

He added, "But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

From cast changes to director shifts and more, here's what we know so far about the DCEU with answers to your biggest questions about the franchises.

Are DC and DCEU the same?

DC is the name of a comic book company. The DCEU is a series of films based on DC Comics' characters and is an acronym for DC Extended Universe.

Who is Superman in DCEU?

Henry Cavill as Superman Warner Bros.

Henry Cavill portrayed Superman in the DCEU. He first played the character in Man of Steel and recently reprised the role in Black Adam. Gunn recently announced that a new Superman movie was on the way focusing on a younger Clark Kent and that Cavill would not play the role again, which Cavill confirmed. The role of the new Superman hasn't yet been cast.

Is Joker part of DCEU?

Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker" Warner Bros.

Jared Leto portrayed the Joker in the DCEU. He first portrayed the character in Suicide Squad and reprised the role in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Joaquin Phoenix's Joker was, at the time of its conception and release, its own separate entity altogether. It's unclear if the upcoming sequel will be connected to any other DC movies.

Is Green Lantern in the DCEU?

Green Lantern starring Ryan Reynolds is not part of the DCEU as we know it today. A different Green Lantern was briefly shown during a flashback in Justice League.

Is The Batman part of the DCEU?

Zoë Kravitz is Catwoman to Robert Pattinson's caped crusader in "The Batman." Warner Bros.

The Batman is not part of the DCEU. The film is part of a separate universe with its own unique continuity.

Does DCEU exist in MCU?

The DCEU and MCU are separate film universes. While several MCU properties have referenced DC characters, the two universes are completely separate.

Is Aquaman in the DCEU?

Jason Momoa as Aquaman Warner Bros.

Jason Momoa portrays Aquaman in the DCEU. He first appeared in a cameo in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and will reprise the role in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Who is the DCEU Batman now?

Ben Affleck portrays Batman in the DCEU, though he previously announced he'd stop playing the vigilante with the famous cowl. It has been strongly rumored that he will make cameo appearances in the upcoming Flash and Aquaman movies, but that has not been confirmed.

Robert Pattinson is Matt Reeves' The Batman and will play Bruce Wayne in an upcoming sequel, but it's not clear if he will make appearances in the DCEU.

Which Suicide Squad is in the DCEU?

A motley crew of "metahuman" supervillains saves the day in "Suicide Squad." Warner Bros.

The Suicide Squad is a loosely connected sequel to Suicide Squad. Both movies feature characters from the DCEU, such as Harley Quinn (played by Margot Robbie). Confusing? Yes. We know.

Is Zack Snyder's Justice League part of DCEU?

Zack Snyder's Justice League is part of the DCEU. While the theatrical version is technically the in-continuity version, many fans consider Snyder's cut to be the true version of the film.

Will Red Hood be in the DCEU?

Red Hood is a character from the Batman comics. While the possibility of the character appearing was hinted at in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Warner Brothers has not confirmed that he will appear in any future projects.

Which Suicide Squad is canon?

Both Suicide Squad movies are canon in the DCEU. While The Suicide Squad acts as a loose reboot of the franchise, it features characters from the first film and doesn't contradict the events of that film in any significant way.

Is Black Adam still in DCEU?

Black Adam is part of the DCEU. While the film was meant to start a new era of the DCEU, it still honored the continuity of the previous films. It remains to be seen if the character of Black Adam will remain in the DCEU.

Is Henry Cavill in Black Adam?

Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance during an end-credit sequence in Black Adam. The appearance was originally meant to announce Cavill's return to the role, but DC's plans have since changed.

Are Dwayne Johnson and Henry Cavill still in DCEU?

Henry Cavill will not return to play Superman. The future of the DCEU and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's involvement have not been revealed yet.

Are Black Adam and Superman in DCEU?

Black Adam and Superman both exist in the DCEU. Both characters appeared together on screen in 2022's Black Adam. Whether they will remain in the reworked version of the DCEU remains to be seen.

Is the Superman dog movie DCEU?

DC League of Super-Pets is an animated film starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart as Krypto (Superman's dog) and Ace (who eventually becomes Batman's dog). While the movie features references to the DCEU, it is not officially part of the cinematic universe.

Is Superman in Black Adam?

Dwayne Johnson in "Black Adam" Warner Bros.

Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance as Superman in Black Adam. During an end credit scene, he appears in front of the title character and says they should talk.

Can Black Adam beat Superman?

Black Adam and Superman both have similar powers. Since Black Adam's powers are magic based (and he doesn't have a kryptonite weakness), he may sometimes have an advantage over Superman, although victory isn't assured for either character.

Will there be a Black Adam vs. Superman movie?

According to Johnson, there were initially plans for Superman and Black Adam to face off in a movie. Unfortunately, following the shakeups at Warner Bros. and DC, those original plans are likely canceled.

Will there be a Black Adam vs. Shazam movie?

Jack Dylan Grazer and Zachary Levi in "Shazam!" Warner Bros.

A movie featuring Black Adam vs. Shazam has not been confirmed by Warner Brothers. In the comics, the two characters are rivals.

Is Deadpool in the DCEU?

Deadpool is not part of the DCEU. The Deadpool franchise was originally part of Fox's X-Men series, but it will likely become a part of the MCU with the release of the third Deadpool film.

What is the most successful DC movie?

Based on box office performance, the most successful DC movie is Aquaman. The film earned over $1.1 billion dollars at the box office. Prior to that, The Dark Knight Rises was the most successful DC movie.

Is Wonder Woman in the DCEU?

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman is part of the DECU. The character first appeared in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and then went on to headline her own franchise.

Who plays Wonder Woman in the DCEU?

Gal Gadot portrays Wonder Woman in the DCEU. She portrayed the character in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Justice League and Wonder Woman 1984.

What is the next DC movie in 2022?

In 2022, DC Studios released The Batman in March and Black Adam in October. The next film set to be released by the studio is Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, which will be part of the DCEU, in March 2023.

How many DC movies are there in total?

There have been at least 37 feature films based on DC Comics properties, starting with Superman and the Mole Men in 1951. The DCEU, a cinematic universe of connected films based on DC comic book characters, includes 11 films as of 2022.

Is there a Dua Lipa DC movie?

Warner Brothers has not officially announced any DC Comics-based films starring Dua Lipa. In late 2022, rumors circulated that she would star as Zatanna in an unannounced film.

Is Shazam: Fury of the Gods in the DCEU?

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods will be part of the DCEU. The film is a sequel to Shazam! and will likely be one of the last films to be released as part of the DCEU.

Is Peacemaker DCEU?

Peacemaker is part of the DCEU. The character originally appeared in The Suicide Squad and the HBO Max show featured cameo appearances from Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa as their Justice League characters.

Is Blue Beetle in DCEU?

Blue Beetle will likely be part of the DCEU. The film was originally intended to be released on HBO Max, but will instead debut in theaters on Aug. 18, 2023.

Is Barry Keoghan's Joker DCEU canon?

Barry Keoghan appeared in The Batman as a character who was intended to be a precursor to the Joker. This movie is not part of the DCEU, but it's possible that Barry Keoghan will appear as the villain in The Batman sequels, depending on Gunn's plans for the franchises as a whole.

Is Aquaman the most successful DC movie?

Jason Momoa as Aquaman Warner Bros.

Aquaman is the most successful DC movie, according to box office results. The film slightly edged out The Dark Knight Rises total box office of over $1.1 billion.

What is the highest-grossing DC movie?

Aquaman is the highest-grossing DC movie, not adjusting for inflation. The film earned over $1.1 billion at the box office.

What was The Batman box office?

The Batman had a successful box office run that pulled in over $770 million. A sequel was officially announced in April 2022.

