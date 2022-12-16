ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wales, FL

ONE WIN SHORT: Lake Wales defeats Mainland 32-30 in FHSAA Class 3S football final

By Chris Boyle, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MhgCt_0jlSvhgl00

FORT LAUDERDALE ― Mainland's unforgettable championship journey, a restoration of the longtime Volusia County football power's prominence, ended one step short of glory.

Lake Wales, which twice fell in the state final nearly three decades ago, finally reached the summit.

The Highlanders completed a perfect, 15-0, 2022 season and captured its first title in school history in a 32-30 thriller against Mainland. The Buccaneers, returning to the FHSAA finals after a 19-year absence, finished with an 11-4 record.

"I'm beyond proud of these kids," said head coach Travis Roland, a captain of the Bucs' triumphant 2003 team. "People gave up on us last year when we were 5-5 and said Mainland was dead and that Buc pride was dead. We found a way to revitalize and get back to where we're supposed to be."

And Mainland might have had a chance to change the outcome, had it not been for a costly defensive holding call in the game's final two minutes. James Randle batted away a pass intended for Lake Wales' Diyantae Landrum on third-and-10, but was flagged for contact at the top of the route. The call allowed the Highlanders to run three more plays before punting, leaving Mainland just 12 seconds and over 90 yards to go, which proved too tall a task.

"I saw a great play, made by a four-star wide receiver that looked like a four-star defensive back," Roland said. "It's unfortunate what the ref decided. Don't insert yourself at that time. But it's like crying over spilled milk. There's nothing you can do."

Mainland drove 78 yards in nine plays on its opening drive, culminating in a 20-yard field goal from Jacob Gettman. The Bucs grabbed momentum near the end of the second quarter as well, making a goal-line stand and following it up with a two-play, 94-yard counterpunch. Ajai Harrell secured a 38-yard reception on a corner route, and Randle took full advantage of a coverage bust to coast for a 56-yard touchdown catch, making the score 10-0.

The Bucs could have built a bigger lead, had it not been for two interceptions near the end zone by Lake Wales' Philipp Davis, one on Mainland's second drive and another right after Lake Wales pulled back into the game courtesy of Carlos Mitchell's 64-yard touchdown reception. A two-point conversion made the score 10-8, which stood until halftime thanks to a late Zavier Mincey interception of Highlanders quarterback Trent Grotjan.

Lake Wales took control out of halftime with an efficient opening drive — three plays, 55 yards in 62 seconds, with Grotjan's 1-yard keeper putting the Highlanders in front for the first time at 16-10.

But Harrell, the Bucs' go-to playmaker the entire postseason, knotted the score again at 16 apiece with a 6-yard run. The extra-point attempt was blocked.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound uncommitted senior ran 24 times for 195 yards and caught nine of 11 targets for 139 yards.

"We just played our heart out. Everybody knew what was on the line," Harrell said. "I love my teammates and wouldn't have it any other way."

The teams traded the lead on consecutive drives to finish the third quarter and open the fourth. Landrum hauled in a 75-yard touchdown reception for the Highlanders, and Harrell answered back with a 3-yard Rhino keeper to make it 23-22 Bucs near the nine-minute mark.

Lake Wales survived a rash of red-zone penalties and reclaimed the lead for good with 6:47 left as Mauricio Alvarez booted a 27-yard field goal to make the score 25-23. Damarcus Creecy tossed a third pick on the ensuing play, a screen pass that slipped through the fingertips of tight end LJ McCray.

The Highlanders made Mainland pay as Grotjan faked a handoff and escaped for a 4-yard TD run to make it a two-score game with 5:15 left.

Grotjan, a senior, starred for Lake Wales. He completed 13 of 23 attempts for 319 yards with two touchdowns, and rushed seven times for 32 yards and another pair of scores.

Mainland refused to quit and pulled back within two as Harrell plowed ahead for a 1-yard score on fourth-and-goal with 2:14 remaining, accounting for the final score.

The Bucs stuffed Lake Wales' run on first down, then gained an extra clock stoppage when Grotjan misfired on a second-down, deep throw. But the ensuing holding penalty on Randle spoiled Mainland's attempt to get the ball back with time to operate.

"It's just an empty feeling," Mincey said. "It's gone, and you can't get it back."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Gage King Transfers To UCF

ORLANDO, FL- Gus Malzahn and the UCF staff have landed another transfer in the form of Arizona State longsnapper Gage King. As rated by another recruiting website King was the number two longsnapper available in the portal and will have two years of eligibility. He spent this weekend on an official visit with the Knights, rocking the number zero in his visit pictures. King was called a future NFL snapper by legendary kicker Jay Feely and spent the weekend being hosted by top NFL snapping prospect Alex Ward. King will be expected to step in and battle for the starting position to play alongside returning sophomores Colton Boomer and Mitch McCarthy.
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

200-acre racetrack takes shape east of Tampa for car enthusiasts

TAMPA, Fla. - A huge racetrack is taking shape near the intersection of I-4 and I-75, just east of Tampa, but it's not for NASCAR or Formula 1. It's for ordinary people who love cars and want to drive fast – legally. Motor Enclave Tampa is a 200-acre track...
TAMPA, FL
Golf.com

At the PNC, Charlie Woods’ celebrity is larger than ever

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was bound to happen eventually. Charlie Woods, the lookalike son of the greatest golfer of this generation, could not remain a secret forever. Not with that charisma, and especially not with that golf swing. But it’s fair to wonder if anyone intended for him to...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog

LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
LONGWOOD, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Area Residents Who Won $1M Or Better In 2022

This year has been great for people buying lottery tickets! Specifically the scratch off ones, and right here in the Tampa Bay Area. Publix has had many winners, and peoples lives are changing just by playing. I guess I haven’t gotten so lucky yet. I buy tickets almost every week...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?

Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
PALM HARBOR, FL
click orlando

1 killed, 1 injured in head-on Flagler County crash, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and a man was injured in a head-on crash in Flagler County Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A crash report shows the wreck occurred around 8:38 p.m. at 5600 N. US-1 as a Palm Coast man in a pickup truck was traveling north in the southbound lane at the same time a Palm Coast woman in a sedan traveled southbound.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy