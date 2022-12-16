ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, MI

Homer's Brett Vernon takes over to be new head football coach at Lakeview

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago

He is going from coaching at Homer to having a new coaching home as Brett Vernon has been named the new head football coach at Lakeview High School.

Vernon, who has been the head coach at a highly-successful Homer football program the past five seasons, will take over the Spartans after former Lakeview head coach Jerry Diorio stepped down following last season.

Vernon led Homer to the Division 7 playoffs in each of the past five years, going 7-3 this past fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hyewX_0jlSvcH800

"I thought the Lakeview job was a great opportunity, so I looked into it," Vernon said. "The opportunity to step up to a bigger school was exciting. The student body at Lakeview and the athletes there brings with it a great opportunity to be successful in football.

"Plus, it's a chance to still be in the general area of where I am now and close to where I grew up."

Vernon was on the varsity coaching staff at Homer for 11 seasons. He is a 2002 graduate of Middleville Thornapple-Kellogg and played football at Albion College, graduating in 2008.

Lakeview went 3-6 last season under Diorio.

First-year Lakeview Athletic Director Shawn Aimesbury said he was excited about the direction the program will take under Vernon.

"The first thing that struck me was his overall enthusiasm, not just for football, but how he wants to develop young men and people that are willing to give back to their community," Aimesbury said. "We also wanted to make a decision on a new coach, hoping to get a head start on some of the other schools who might be looking to hire a coach. This gives him a chance to start his program as soon as he can, which he will do in the spring when he joins us here at the high school as a teacher."

Vernon, who is currently a co-coach with the Homer wrestling program, will continue with that commitment and start work at Lakeview High School in the third trimester.

While Lakeview has been a run-dominated football program that last decade-plus, Vernon's Spartans will have a more diverse offense. Vernon said Lakeview fans can expect to see multiple formations, including the spread, giving the quarterback opportunities to throw the ball in what he calls a 60-40 run/pass mix. His quarterback for Homer last season was the Big Eight MVP with nearly 2,000 yards passing, along with 700 yards rushing, which led an offense that also including a running back with nearly 1,000 yards.

"I have been the offensive coordinator during my time at Homer and will continue in that role at Lakeview and we will look to continue what we have done at Homer and bring that style to Lakeview," said Vernon. "But mostly, it's about building relationships with the kids, getting to know them and seeing what we can build together as a team."

Contact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Homer's Brett Vernon takes over to be new head football coach at Lakeview

