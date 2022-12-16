ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Aesthetic Medicine: Fat Grafting

It's a long-lasting way to add volume to areas of your face that need it, due to aging. Jerry Darm, MD, with Aesthetic Medicine, joined us to share more about their new fat grafting treatment. Aesthetic Medicine is located at 4800 Meadows Road in Lake Oswego. For more information visit...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Vancouver C-TRAN offering free service on NYE

VANCOUVER, Wash. — If you’re heading out to ring in 2023, be safe, plan ahead and let C-TRAN do the driving instead of getting behind the wheel. Transit is a safe, smart alternative to driving, and C-TRAN is offering free service across its entire system on New Year's Eve to help revelers get home safe.
VANCOUVER, WA
Freezing weather causes state of emergency for Multnomah Co.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service predicts lows to reach 15 degrees beginning Wednesday evening causing officials to declare a state of emergency starting Tuesday, Dec. 20. The state of emergency is to alert the public of the life-threatening temperatures the region is expected to experience and give...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
YVYV: Multnomah County Chair elect Jessica Vega Pederson

PORTLAND, Ore. — We're just two weeks from 2023 and the new year brings a new leader to Multnomah County. The position is currently held by Deborah Kafoury. Due to term limits, she couldn't run again for Chair of Multnomah County. Voters elected Jessica Vega Pederson to the position...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Snow...sleet...freezing rain...record cold temperatures: What happens Thursday & Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. — A very challenging forecast is set up for the next 72 hours and beyond. Cold arctic air is dropping south out of Canada. Temperatures Monday afternoon in Prince Gorge, British Columbia were hovering right around 22 below zero while Kamloops, BC was at 4 below zero. Bellingham, Washington at 5:00 p.m. Monday, the temperature was 18 degrees. The coldest air will remain east of the Rocky Mountains, however, plenty of cold air will settle into the Columbia basin, east of the Cascades and north until the arctic front passes.
PORTLAND, OR
Woman hit and killed Monday while crossing State Street Northeast in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a woman was hit and killed while crossing a street Monday afternoon. At around 2:30 p.m., police say 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke was at the intersection of State Street Northeast and High Street Northeast when the electronic pedestrian control device signaled her to cross.
SALEM, OR
Snow, freezing rain expected in Portland metro area on busiest holiday travel day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On Tuesday, freezing temperatures, high wind, and icy conditions led to a number of severe crashes and road closures in the Portland metro area. As winter weather arrives Thursday and Friday bringing the possibility of snow and freezing rain, the Oregon Department of Transportation has one message. Plan ahead.
PORTLAND, OR
Person hit and killed by driver in North Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver Sunday night, police say. The collision happened around 9 p.m., and Portland Police Bureau officers were sent to the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place. When they arrived, the officers found an adult man...
PORTLAND, OR
Local power companies are ready for any rough weather ahead

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the potentially severe weather conditions on the way, KATU News spoke with electric companies about preparations they are making, should power get knocked out. Clark Public Utilities tells us cold weather events aren't a cause for concern until there is precipitation involved. They say their...
PORTLAND, OR

