KATU.com
Aesthetic Medicine: Fat Grafting
It's a long-lasting way to add volume to areas of your face that need it, due to aging. Jerry Darm, MD, with Aesthetic Medicine, joined us to share more about their new fat grafting treatment. Aesthetic Medicine is located at 4800 Meadows Road in Lake Oswego. For more information visit...
KATU.com
Vancouver C-TRAN offering free service on NYE
VANCOUVER, Wash. — If you’re heading out to ring in 2023, be safe, plan ahead and let C-TRAN do the driving instead of getting behind the wheel. Transit is a safe, smart alternative to driving, and C-TRAN is offering free service across its entire system on New Year's Eve to help revelers get home safe.
KATU.com
Freezing weather causes state of emergency for Multnomah Co.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service predicts lows to reach 15 degrees beginning Wednesday evening causing officials to declare a state of emergency starting Tuesday, Dec. 20. The state of emergency is to alert the public of the life-threatening temperatures the region is expected to experience and give...
KATU.com
Owner of Oregon Coast camel ride business accused of recording people in bathroom
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The owner of a company that offers camel rides on the Oregon coast is accused of hiding surveillance cameras in his bathroom and secretly recording people, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. John David Bonander, 48, of Pacific City, was arrested ot two counts of...
KATU.com
YVYV: Multnomah County Chair elect Jessica Vega Pederson
PORTLAND, Ore. — We're just two weeks from 2023 and the new year brings a new leader to Multnomah County. The position is currently held by Deborah Kafoury. Due to term limits, she couldn't run again for Chair of Multnomah County. Voters elected Jessica Vega Pederson to the position...
KATU.com
I-84 closed between Troutdale and Hood River due to icy conditions, 1 person killed
PORTLAND, Ore. — The I-84 closed all eastbound and westbound lanes between Troutdale and Hood River, mileposts 17 to 64, because of icy, windy conditions and multiple traffic collisions in the Columbia River Gorge Tuesday morning. The initial closure was announced shortly after 5 a.m., with just the eastbound...
KATU.com
YVYV: Jaime Herrera Beutler and Jo Ann Hardesty leaving office, offer parting words
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's time to say goodbye to two key local political figures. Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler took to the house floor this past week to look back at her career. She represented southwest Washington for a dozen years, she lost in the May primary to a republican...
KATU.com
Former Portland non-profit director pleads guilty to stealing $320K in COVID relief funds
PORTLAND, Ore. — The former director of a Portland-area non-profit pleaded guilty to stealing more than $320,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said. Theodore Johnson, 62, of Portland, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of bank fraud. Court documents...
KATU.com
Shooting in parking lot of Emanuel Hospital in N. Portland, no reports of injuries: police
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say there was a shooting Monday in the parking lot outside of the emergency room at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in North Portland. Reports came in at about 1:15 p.m. Monday of gunfire in the 2800 block of North Gantenbein Avenue, at the parking lot for Emanuel’s emergency entrance.
KATU.com
Snow...sleet...freezing rain...record cold temperatures: What happens Thursday & Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A very challenging forecast is set up for the next 72 hours and beyond. Cold arctic air is dropping south out of Canada. Temperatures Monday afternoon in Prince Gorge, British Columbia were hovering right around 22 below zero while Kamloops, BC was at 4 below zero. Bellingham, Washington at 5:00 p.m. Monday, the temperature was 18 degrees. The coldest air will remain east of the Rocky Mountains, however, plenty of cold air will settle into the Columbia basin, east of the Cascades and north until the arctic front passes.
KATU.com
Woman hit and killed Monday while crossing State Street Northeast in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a woman was hit and killed while crossing a street Monday afternoon. At around 2:30 p.m., police say 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke was at the intersection of State Street Northeast and High Street Northeast when the electronic pedestrian control device signaled her to cross.
KATU.com
Clark County Sheriff's Office: Man shot by police Saturday night in Longview has died
VANCOUVER, Wash — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office released more details Monday evening on the officer involved shooting from Saturday in Longview. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Kelso Police officer involved in shooting in nearby Longview, subject taken to hospital. Officials say that the man shot by police has been...
KATU.com
Snow, freezing rain expected in Portland metro area on busiest holiday travel day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On Tuesday, freezing temperatures, high wind, and icy conditions led to a number of severe crashes and road closures in the Portland metro area. As winter weather arrives Thursday and Friday bringing the possibility of snow and freezing rain, the Oregon Department of Transportation has one message. Plan ahead.
KATU.com
Traffic stop in NE Portland yield weapons and drugs including AR-15, body armor, meth
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police conducted a traffic stop Wednesday, December 14, and recovered a treasure trove of weapons. The East Neighborhood Response Team conducted the stop in the area of Southeast 100th and Southeast Mill. The officers learned that the driver, identified as 43-year-old Chance Savage, was a...
KATU.com
Rolling shootout in SE Portland, police say one injured person dropped off at hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least one person may have been wounded Saturday night in a shooting involving people in two cars that were driving through Southeast Portland, police officials said. The shooting was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Southeast 99th Avenue and Washington Street. Witnesses said people...
KATU.com
Person hit and killed by driver in North Portland, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver Sunday night, police say. The collision happened around 9 p.m., and Portland Police Bureau officers were sent to the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place. When they arrived, the officers found an adult man...
KATU.com
Pedestrian hit and killed in Northeast Portland; Sandy Boulevard closed for investigation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed near 141st and Northeast Sandy Boulevard tonight at just about 6:25 p.m. Officers from North Precinct were sent to the crash and upon arrival, found an adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police say the man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
KATU.com
Shooting suspect caught in SW Portland with gun and drugs, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say they arrested a man with drugs in Southwest Portland on Saturday night. Officers were first called out shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting near Southwest 1st Avenue and Ankeny Street. While heading to the area, a witness told 911 dispatchers that...
KATU.com
Not quite Rudolph: Three-legged buck 'decked' with Christmas lights, rescued by ODFW
DALLAS, Ore. — No one's written a jaunty holiday tune about this one yet!. On Monday the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife rescued a 3-legged deer who had gotten tangled up in Christmas lights. In the pictures provided, the deer, nicknamed Tripod by Dallas residents, can be seen...
KATU.com
Local power companies are ready for any rough weather ahead
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the potentially severe weather conditions on the way, KATU News spoke with electric companies about preparations they are making, should power get knocked out. Clark Public Utilities tells us cold weather events aren't a cause for concern until there is precipitation involved. They say their...
