Minnesota Timberwolves defeat OKC Thunder despite third-quarter run

The dazzle of the third-quarter run didn’t carry through the end of the game.

Although Oklahoma City headed into the fourth quarter with a sudden advantage, Minnesota dismantled that lead. Without star center Rudy Gobert, the Timberwolves regrouped to defeat the Thunder, 112-110, in a seesaw matchup Friday night at Paycom Center, extending OKC’s losing streak to five games.

Only two days after dropping a 110-108 matchup to Miami, the Thunder let another close one slip away.

“(The players take it) more hard than in stride,” said Thunder coach Mark Daigneault. “And it should be. A lot goes into a game, and games are an emotional thing. It should hurt if you lose, and it should feel great if you win. I think allowing yourself to feel those emotions after a game is a good thing.”

At the end of the third quarter, the Thunder had no reason to mope. Aaron Wiggins’ 3-pointer capped an 11-0 run that put OKC up 91-88.

But the sparkle faded in a tight fourth quarter.

With 11.8 seconds left, Austin Rivers knocked down a 3, increasing the Timberwolves' lead to 111-107.

OKC never regained its momentum.

Reminiscent of Wednesday’s loss to the Heat, the Thunder’s night ended with calls that didn’t go their way. First, Minnesota center Naz Reid appeared to push off Eugene Omoruyi, but no foul was called because the Timberwolves called timeout. Daigneault said officials told him the foul clearly occurred after the timeout and was something they couldn’t review.

Although boos rained from the crowd, Daigneault gave the officials some credit.

“I thought the fact that they got together and conferenced and discussed it was good,” Daigneault said.

The boos continued when Reid went up to grab an inbounds pass and a foul was called on Omoruyi. Reid went to the line and missed a free-throw attempt, but he made the second one to keep Minnesota in control.

In the last second, Josh Giddey heaved the ball toward the basket for a final attempt, unable to get the 47-foot miracle shot he needed. Despite the loss, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 35 points.

Lineup change no problem for Minnesota

The Paycom Center has served as the stage for Naz Reid’s best performances.

In February 2021, the Minnesota center set his career high of 29 points in Oklahoma City. This season, in October, he scored a season-high 14 points as the Timberwolves won a 116-106 road game against the Thunder.

He continued the trend Friday night.

Reid replaced his season high, racking up 28 points and nine rebounds to lead the Timberwolves as he stepped in for Gobert, who was out with a left ankle sprain. Minnesota was also missing Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been out since he strained his right calf in a Nov. 28 loss to Washington.

The Thunder had its own depth challenges in the paint. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is still unavailable because of a right ankle sprain, and Darius Bazley, who filled in for Robinson-Earl against the Heat, was out with a non-COVID illness.

Aleksej Pokusevski stepped in at center, making his 20th start of the season. The 7-foot Poku, who spent much of the game guarding Reid, had nine points and four boards. He started alongside Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, Jalen Williams (Santa Clara) and Luguentz Dort.

Breaking down OKC’s 11-0 run

The crowd hadn’t stopped celebrating when Aaron Wiggins drained the 3-pointer.

At the end of the third quarter, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a jumper that sent the fans into a frenzy, tying the game at 88.

Then Lindy Waters III stole the ball from the Timberwolves and dished it to Wiggins, who made the 3 to send the Thunder into the fourth quarter with a 91-88 lead.

He capped the 11-0 run for OKC. Before the game, Daigneault said he couldn’t pinpoint the Thunder’s recipe for third-quarter success, but it has turned into a pattern for OKC to storm out of the locker room with momentum.

It took a little time Friday.

With 5:24 left in the third quarter, Minnesota was up 80-67. But the Thunder came back. Isaiah Joe played a key role in the late run, igniting it with a 3-pointer, a layup and a free throw.

Gilgeous-Alexander said the Thunder is good at halftime adjustments, but the team needs to extend that through the fourth quarter.

Omoruyi, Wiggins provide spark off bench

Eugene Omoruyi and Aaron Wiggins entered the game simultaneously, and the pair of 6-foot-6 teammates boosted the Thunder’s offense.

With 5:08 left in the first quarter, Omoruyi and Wiggins checked into the lineup, along with Joe.

Wiggins added 14 points on 6-for-11 field-goal shooting, including his go-ahead 3-pointer to end the third quarter. Omoruyi, who signed a two-way contract with the Thunder this summer, also finished with 14 points, going 6 for 8 from the field.

Without Robinson-Earl and Bazley, the Thunder had to play small ball, and Omoruyi showed he could act as a center.

“I’m comfortable,” Omoruyi said. “I did it a bit in college when our big man went down, so I’m very comfortable. I can use my size to guard bigger guys, and to make the switch, I can guard smaller guys, which helps the team and is big for us.”

Thunder tip-ins

∙OKC's season series with Minnesota is done. The Timberwolves won, 3-1.

∙Luguentz Dort had only three points, and they were all he needed to advance in the Thunder record books. With 321 career 3-pointers, he surpassed James Harden on the Thunder’s all-time list, trailing only Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

∙Lindy Waters III, who has a two-way contract with the Thunder, came back from the OKC Blue and played for 11 minutes and 18 seconds. The Oklahoma State alumnus entered the lineup with 5:30 left in the third quarter. He added three points, making one of two attempts beyond the arc.

∙Before the game, Mark Daigneault said Jaylin Williams was available, but he did not play. Williams also returned to the Thunder after an assignment with the Blue.

∙Off the court, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to receive attention as a fashion icon. GQ Magazine announced Friday that SGA is the winner of its Most Stylish Man of the Year competition, which featured a series of polls open to the public. He advanced through a star-studded bracket and defeated rapper A$AP Rocky in the final matchup. GQ lauded him as “the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard with impeccable taste in leather.”

∙On Thursday, Thunder players surprised Millwood students with a shopping spree that was part of OKC’s 15th annual Holiday Assist program. Participants were chosen for qualities such as leadership, according to a Thunder press release, and each student shopped with one Thunder player.

