[Editor’s note: This letter is in response to the Year in Review column that included a summary of the School Committee controversy earlier this year.]. Does it disturb only me that a local paper puts in print assumptions based on hearsay, statements the editor, upon being queried, writes are “factual” and “objective,” when in actuality they are conjecture and opinion? He has no idea why I, a twice-elected official, resigned after four years of unfailing service on School Committee. He has never asked to have a conversation with me about it. Assumptions are easier.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO