KELOLAND TV
South Dakota employers might see large tax cut
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of South Dakota businesses could see their state re-employment taxes reduced by an estimated $18 million next year. The state Reemployment Assistance Advisory Council recommended the package of tax cuts and related changes Monday. The South Dakota Legislature will consider the proposal in the...
wnax.com
Non-Committal on Sales Tax Cut
One of the big questions waiting for South Dakota legislators will be Governor Kristi Noem’s proposal to cut the sales tax on groceries, which would reduce ongoing state revenues by over one hundred million dollars a year. Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton, Chair of the Appropriations Committee, isn’t prepared...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota nursing home complaints surge 117% higher
Nursing home complaints are on the rise this year after falling during the early pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The state Department of Health, which oversees more than 100 long-term care facilities, fielded 39 complaints as of Dec. 9. That’s an increase of 117% over 2020 and 2021, when the state received 18 complaints each year.
We South Dakotans Need to Lay Off Our Holiday Libations, Here’s Why
The holiday season in South Dakota is known for being the most wonderful time of the year. That can be said for a number of different reasons, with the possible exception of maybe traveling by automobile. If you've ever packed up the clan and hit the holiday road over the...
Ranchers say they’re waiting months for brand registrations
Some South Dakota ranchers say they’re waiting more than six months to get a livestock brand registered with the state board, while the wait is about a week in neighboring North Dakota and Nebraska. Brands are the symbols on hot irons used for marking livestock and identifying ownership. Rancher Tim Allen received his first licensed […] The post Ranchers say they’re waiting months for brand registrations appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Why Medicaid expansion ballots may hit a dead end after a fleeting victory in South Dakota
Republican-led legislatures have repeatedly thwarted Medicaid expansion in a dozen conservative states, despite high numbers of uninsured residents. In recent years, supporters of expansion have found success with another strategy: letting voters decide. Since 2017, Medicaid expansion has passed in seven states where the issue was put on the ballot, adopting the Affordable Care Act […] The post Why Medicaid expansion ballots may hit a dead end after a fleeting victory in South Dakota appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota
The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
KFYR-TV
Basin Electric to buy power from South Dakota wind farm
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck-based Basic Electric Power Cooperative has reached a 25-year deal to buy power from a new South Dakota wind project being developed by a Houston company. The 200 megawatts of power Basin will purchase from ENGIE North America’s North Bend Wind project will help meet...
newscenter1.tv
North Dakota Lt. Gov. Sanford resigns
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford announced Tuesday he will resign Jan. 2, citing a desire to return to private sector and focus on his family and career. Gov. Doug Burgum, in a statement, said Sanford “has made a positive impact on North Dakota’s citizens,...
hubcityradio.com
Avantara Arlington the latest nursing home to close down
WINNER, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Health Care Association is reporting that another nursing home, Avantara Arlington will close at the end of January. That’s the seventh nursing home to close this year and the sixteenth over the past six years. Senator Erin Tobin of Winner is Chair of the...
KELOLAND TV
Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents
A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
hubcityradio.com
Senator Tobin react to Governor Noem’s proposal to review sale of farmland to foreign interests
WINNER, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will ask legislators to set up a panel that would review sales of farmland to foreign interests. The Governor is concerned about the national security implications of selling ag land, especially to Chinese investors. Senator Erin Tobin of Winner will be a prime...
koamnewsnow.com
The downside of wind power: Old turbine blades end up in landfills
MURRAY COUNTY, Minnesota — When a 2003-vintage wind farm in southwestern Minnesota became obsolete, its owner Allete Clean Energy tore it down and built anew. The new Northern Wind project came online last month with bigger turbines that produce 32% more electricity than the old facility. The new turbines scoop up so much more wind that Allete needed to erect only 37 of them.
newscenter1.tv
Three things you probably didn’t know about the South Dakota State Railroad Museum
Rick Mills, curator of the South Dakota State Railroad Museum, shared a few interesting facts about both the museum’s history and the history of South Dakota railroads. Did you know time zones were created to help regulate railroad traffic?. According to Mills, “The whole concept of time zones that...
northernminer.com
EnCore Energy wins court challenge to South Dakota uranium project
EnCore Energy (TSXV: EU; OTCQB: ENCUF) has won a court challenge to its US$32 million Dewey-Burdock uranium project in South Dakota. The Oglala Sioux Tribe and watchdog group Aligning for Responsible Mining wanted a United States appeals court to review its decision in August approving the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) licence for enCore to mine uranium at the project about 150 km southwest of Rapid City, SD.
KEVN
South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo
The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN.
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow, brutal cold coming
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for much of the area for through this morning. Some parts of the region, especially up north, will see those advisories linger until Wednesday and be replaced with Wind Chill Warnings. Feels-like temperatures will be falling into the 30s and even 40s below zero for much of this upcoming week.
Noem’s health chief retires amid scrutiny of trans advocate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s Cabinet secretary overseeing the state’s health department announced her resignation Monday amid criticism from conservatives over the Republican governor’s administration rewarding a community health care grant to an organization that advocates for transgender people. The governor’s...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Revokes Community Health Worker Contract over Transgender “Ideology”; Sanford Next on State Chopping Block?
Back in early September, the South Dakota Department of Health signed a contract (#23SC090939) with the Transformation Project that directed $136,000 in federal money to the transgender-supporting group to develop a certified community health worker program. CHWs don’t provide health care directly; they help their clients find health care providers and make and get to appointments. CHWs also educate their clients about healthy practices. Starting January 1, South Dakota Medicaid will reimburse organizations for services provided by certified CHWs.
KELOLAND TV
See how many school counselors are in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Schools across the country were short about 300,000 teachers and staff when the 2022-2023 school year began, according to National Education Association President Becky Pringle. This massive dearth has forced an unfortunate series of developments in schools across the country. Principals are performing janitorial...
