ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Police looking for witnesses to triple shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the victims of a triple shooting on the east side of Green Bay has life-threatening injuries, police say. Three people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting in an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street. Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kaukauna man charged with attempted murder for Green Bay shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna man is in custody for a shooting on Green Bay’s west side last month, where gunfire entered a home with a woman and two children inside. According to the criminal complaint, the shooting was over undelivered marijuana. Laquan Taylor, 20, is charged...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Attorney appointed for man charged in Green Bay girl’s death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney has been appointed for a man charged in the shooting death of a Green Bay girl, according to online court records. On Dec. 19, a public defender was appointed to the case of Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35. Court records show Jevon Jones Jaconi was...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Appleton and Keefe shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Dec. 20 near Appleton and Keefe. It happened around 1:14 a.m. The 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Man Convicted in 2021 Stabbing Sentenced

The man who was convicted in the 2021 stabbing death of a 70-year-old man has been sentenced. 24-year-old Wesley Brice will spend the next 79 and a half years in prison for the attack on March 15th, 2021. It all started when Brice walked into Rockabilly’s Saloon on South Broadway....
GREEN BAY, WI
wapl.com

Mail theft suspect vehicle sought

LITTLE CHUTE, WI — Fox Valley Metro Police are asking for public assistance in locating a vehicle suspected in a series of mail thefts. Those thefts occurred at business in the Fox Valley region. The vehicle is described as a GMC Acadia with a broken license plate, possibly from Illinois. Anyone seeing the vehicle is asked to contact the Fox Valley Metro Police Department. The following photo appears on the Fox Valley Metro Police Department’s Facebook page.
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
seehafernews.com

Woman Spits At, Curses Out Manitowoc Police While Being Detained

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly spit at and cursed out law enforcement while being detained. Officers were dispatched to the trailer park on Waldo Boulevard just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday for a report of a disturbance. The 40-year-old woman involved admitted to drinking, but was not...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Appeals continue for dead man convicted of 1976 Marinette County double murder

(WLUK) – A dead man’s conviction for a 1976 double murder should be overturned because his Fourth Amendment rights were violated, his attorney argued Monday. Ellen Mathys and David Schuldes were murdered at McClintock County Park in Marinette County in 1976. The case remained unsolved for more than four decades. In 2019, a DNA sample from evidence at the crime scene was determined to be from a particular family. After samples tested from Raymand Vannieuwenhoven’s brothers weren’t a match, a sample from him -- obtained from a licked envelope for a phony survey on a police performance filled out by Raymand -- was a match, according to the complaint.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Handgun Fired During Oshkosh Disturbance; Two Women in Custody

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Oshkosh Police are investigating a disturbance that happened around 9 p.m. Sunday. It happened in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Street. Police say a handgun was fired. No one was injured. Police say those involved knew each other. Two women are in custody. Police are...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Accused Berating Law Enforcement

Bail is set at $5000 recognizance for a 40-year-old Manitowoc woman who allegedly spit and cursed at Law Enforcement while being detained. Jennifer L, Thomas is charged with Discharging Bodily Fluids at Law Enforcement, Threats To Law Enforcement and Possession of Cocaine. Manitowoc Police responded to a disturbance at a...
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting near Appleton and Congress, 2 dead

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were killed in a shooting Sunday night, Dec. 18 near Appleton and Congress. The medical examiner identified them as Kentrell Malone, 26, and Benitaz Pinkin, 23. Both died at the scene. Family members shared photos of Pinkin with FOX6 News and said he went by Ben.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtaq.com

Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
GREEN BAY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - December 18, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, December 18, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Caroling at the Brown County courthouse

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the season for caroling, and it’s hard to beat the power and tradition felt by a special event at the Brown County courthouse on Friday. For the 30th year, the Bay Port High School vocal ensemble filled the rotunda with the songs of the holidays.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-19-22 fdl county sheriff child victim investigation

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a crime against a child. The Sheriff’s Office is asking any resident or business with a surveillance camera of street traffic in a central area of the city of Fond du Lac to contact the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the area is from Park Avenue on the east to 8th Street on the south, the Fond du Lac River on the west, and Third Street on the north. Waldschmidt says the Sheriff’s Office is looking for footage on December 6 from 4pm to 7pm and December 9 from 5pm to 9pm. Waldschmidt says this is not a random act and the suspect is known to the child. Waldschmidt would not say what the nature of the investigation is, only that it involves allegations of a serious criminal offense committed against a child victim.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wapl.com

Suspect in lengthy Green Bay standoff identified

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police release the name of a man involved in a lengthy standoff on the city’s west side. Michael Destaercke was arrested following a more than 7-hour standoff in the 700 block of S. Ridge Road on Wednesday. Destaercke was wanted on a...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy