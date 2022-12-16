Read full article on original website
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. According to authorities, just before 1:20 a.m., a Shreveport man was driving a white 2016 Nissan SUV on I-57 in Illinois when he crashed into a semi. Officials say the 18-wheeler and SUV were headed north through a construction zone when their lanes merged and the SUV made contact with the truck.
Police asking for help finding missing Shreveport teen
The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing juvenile.
De Soto man charged with ‘repair and dash’ at auto shop
DE SOTO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies arrested a man in De Soto Parish Sunday following an investigation into a recent theft from an auto shop. According to authorities, 18-year-old Kaleb Clay brought his truck to a transmission shop in Caddo Parish on Oct. 14 to have it rebuilt. When he went back for the truck on the 18th, the shop owner allowed him to test drive it to ensure it ran properly.
Ringgold bank robbed: police
RINGGOLD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Ringgold police are investigating after a bank was robbed Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ringgold Police Department, Sabine State Bank and Trust in the 2300 block of Mill Street was robbed at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a man entered the bank with a gun...
Diamond Jacks casino license transferred over to Foundation Gaming
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The old Diamond Jacks casino will soon get a much-needed update with a multimillion-dollar renovation.
Highland home damaged in early morning fire
A home in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood was damaged in a fire early Monday.
Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Union Pacific after someone targeted vehicles in the rail yard on Jewella Ave. around 5:30 a.m.
Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house fire in Keithville
Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house fire in Keithville
'Grow the Grove" community organization meets with Jackson
Shreveport Councilman Alan Jackson meets with 'Grow the Grove" citizens group.
First look: Plans for former Diamond Jacks casino
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Demolition could begin as soon as January 2023 at the property formerly known as Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City, clearing the way for construction to begin on a $200 million project to renovate and reinvent the 26-acre property and give Northwest Louisiana’s oldest casino new life.
Local church celebrates Christmas with Love Feast
First United Methodist Church in Shreveport has been spreading kindness on Christmas Day for more than four decades with a special event called "Love Feast." First United Methodist Church in Shreveport has been spreading kindness on Christmas Day for more than four decades with a special event called "Love Feast."
WATCH: Procession for detective killed in Wreaths Across America escort
WATCH: Procession for detective killed in Wreaths Across America escort.
Mayor-Elect Press Conference
Mayor-Elect Arceneaux announces his selections for Interim CAO, Interim Finance, and Interim City Attorney.
City of Shreveport braces for arctic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Mayor’s office says city crews are hard at work preparing for the arrival of a powerful arctic cold front later this week. The mayor’s office says crews prepare each year for impending winter weather by making sure all their assets are in place. According to a statement released late Monday afternoon, the city public works department is coordinating with other city departments as well as the parish public works department and the Louisiana DOTD to coordinate the appropriate response to Winter Storm Elliott.
Arctic front could bring 50-degree temperature drop
Arctic front could bring 50-degree temperature drop.
Shreveport sanctuary gives rescued reptiles another chance
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Steven Kennedy’s Snaketuary in Shreveport is a rescue unlike any other in the region; he specializes in rescuing and educating locals on snakes and other reptiles. Most recently, Kennedy took in a 6′ albino boa constrictor rescued from a house fire. He says the...
South Shreveport restaurant catches fire early Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters rushed to contain a fire in a local Long John Silver’s early Sunday morning. Just before 3:40 a.m. SFD received an emergency call to the location at 8928 Jewella Ave in the Southwood neighborhood. The first unit arrived on the scene at 3:45 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the building.
Jackson meets with new constituents in Cedar Grove
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Councilman for District E, Dr. Alan Jackson, met with his new base of constituents on Saturday to learn more about the concerns of citizens of Cedar Grove. Redistricting brought about changes for some citizens in Cedar Grove, who Jackson will represent due to changes...
Chimp Haven annual holiday snack unwrapping
KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of Chimp Haven enjoyed their annual holiday enrichment project as they opened treats wrapped in festive holiday paper. Most eager primates wasted no time tearing into the boxes to find a favorite chimp snack – raisins. Some of the more rambunctious chimps gathered...
Arceneaux announces interim administration officials
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux announced interim leadership positions in the administration at a press event Tuesday morning as he continues his transition into city hall. Arceneaux was on hand with the three transitional administrators who have agreed to occupy the positions on an interim basis.
