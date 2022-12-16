Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
Questions fly as to what's next for the Area Transit
NORFOLK - As the Madison County Sheriffs continue to look for suspended Area Transit general manager Jeffrey Stewart, some are asking if the city will continue to give the transit funds. At the emergency council meeting on Friday, the Norfolk City Council approved to give the transit the remaining $88,000...
norfolkneradio.com
North Fork Area Transit manager charged with theft
NORFOLK - The North Fork Area Transit general manager has been charged with theft after he allegedly embezzled over $740,000 from the nonprofit. According to Austin Svehla of the Norfolk Daily News, an investigation began Friday after Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk received information that 31-year-old Jeffrey Stewart was making non-business purchases with the transit’s credit cards.
norfolkneradio.com
Transit manager wanted by Madison County Sheriffs
NORFOLK - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is on the hunt for the suspended general manager of North Fork Area Transit after he allegedly embezzled over $740,000 from the nonprofit. An investigation began Friday after Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk received information that 31-year-old Jeffrey Stewart was making non-business...
News Channel Nebraska
Search warrant issued for home of suspended GM accused of embezzling $740K
MADISON, Neb. – Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for the suspended North Fork Area Transit general manager accused of embezzling nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A hearing was held in Madison County Court Monday morning as judge Donna Taylor granted a search warrant for Jeffrey Stewart’s...
norfolkneradio.com
Public meeting to update roadwork cancelled
NORFOLK - The public meeting to highlight Benjamin Avenue and 1st Street construction scheduled for Wednesday, December 21 at 5:30 p.m. has been canceled due to forecasted weather conditions. A new date and time will be set after the first of the year.
News Channel Nebraska
McCarthy responds after being accused of trying to 'do some digging' on Norfolk citizen
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An accusation was made Monday night against one of Norfolk's city councilmen. Jim McKenzie, a Norfolk resident spoke at the city's council meeting, claiming councilman Andrew McCarthy was attempting to "do some digging" on him. McKenzie claimed he found out when a text message was sent to him by McCarthy by mistake. Councilman McCarthy was not present during Monday's meeting to confirm or deny this interaction.
News Channel Nebraska
Embezzlement and theft charges result in large fine for Norfolk woman
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was sentenced to probation and forced to pay a large fine for embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization. Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Russell said 42-year-old Andrea Rodriguez, of Norfolk, was sentenced in Lincoln on Friday. Rodriguez was charged with two counts of embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization - less than $1,000. She was give four years of probation, a fine of $10,000, $100 for special assessment fees, and made to pay $19,431.57 in restitution. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
Nebraska officials report third case of bird flu in Knox County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported the third case of bird flu in Knox County on Monday. Bird flu was found in a small backyard flock. Those birds have since been killed, according to State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley. Officials said this is the 15th...
norfolkneradio.com
Early morning attic fire leaves minimal damage
NORFOLK - A house fire in Norfolk left a home with minimal damage this morning. Captain Lance Grothe says crews were called to a residents at 410 West Omaha Avenue around 7:35 a.m. after the resident said his house smelled like smoke. Once on scene, firefighters discovered smoke was found coming from a couple vents in the attic.
News Channel Nebraska
Attic fire extinguished in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska home is damaged following an attic fire Tuesday morning. Norfolk Fire officials said they were called to a home in the 400 block of Omaha Ave on Tuesday at 7:35 a.m. Fire officials said the resident smelled smoke in their home. Crews found smoke...
waynedailynews.com
Laurel Homicide Investigation Continues, Additional Arrest
LAUREL – An additional arrest was made this past weekend in the Laurel quadruple homicide investigation. According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, investigators with the NSP have made another arrest in connection with the August 4 event. Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones...
norfolkneradio.com
Friday night fire leaves Norfolk home heavily damaged
Fire crews spent a good portion of Friday night battling a house fire in Norfolk. Captain Lance Grothe said crews were dispatched to 408 South 6th Street around 7:00 p.m. Once on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure and heavy smoke inside the home.
norfolkneradio.com
Friday morning crash results in the death of a Leigh resident
CLARKSON - A Leigh resident has died following an accident Friday morning. Colfax County Sheriff Shawn Messerlie says sheriffs were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at Road X and Road 9 just east of Clarkson around 10:05 a.m. Sheriffs say a 58-year-old Wes Balzer of Howells was driving northbound...
News Channel Nebraska
Leigh man dies in Friday accident near Clarkson
CLARKSON, Neb. -- A Leigh man died in a car accident that happened near Clarkson on Friday morning. The Colfax County Sheriff's Department said that around 10 a.m. they got an emergency call of a car accident at the intersection of Road X and Road 9, one mile east of Clarkson.
News Channel Nebraska
Nucor announces expansion of towers and structures business
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Nucor Corporation, which is based in North Carolina but has a location in Norfolk, announced last week that it will build two tower production plants, with the company evaluating locations in the Midwest and the Southeast. "As our nation continues to replace its aging electric grid, extend...
3 Nebraska big game meetings rescheduled including Gordon, Oshkosh
Jan. 9 – Gordon, Gordon City Auditorium, 311 N. Oak St. Jan. 11 – Norfolk, Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, 801 E. Benjamin Ave. Jan. 11 – Oshkosh, Oshkosh Auditorium, 602 W. 2nd St. Hunters and landowners are encouraged to offer their feedback on big game...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
Nebraska men arrested on theft, drug charges in Stanton County
Two men were arrested in a stolen pickup truck after they were pulled over due to speeding on Highway 275 near Stanton, Neb.
WOWT
Second arrest made in Nebraska quadruple homicide
LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested the wife of a suspect in an August quadruple homicide. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect, Jason Jones, was arrested Friday morning in connection to the four shooting deaths that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
Dodge County Sheriff's Office identifies victim in fatal crash Wednesday
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release a woman has died after a fatal crash on Highway 275, south of Old Highway 8, east of Fremont, Nebraska.
