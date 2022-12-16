Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Cause of Owego Fire Revealed
Officials now know the cause of a house fire in Owego last week. According to the Tioga County Senior Fire Investigator, the call initially came in around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 15th as a vehicle fire with exposure to a house on Carmichael Road and the flames spread from the vehicle to the house.
Update: Route 31 in Clay reopened after reported rollover crash
Update: Route 31 is reopened. Clay, N.Y. — Route 31 in Clay is closed Saturday night after a reported rollover crash, according to dispatches. At 10:45 p.m. someone called 911 to report they were rear-ended and then a car was on its roof, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
First weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for “once in a generation” winter storm
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has already begun issuing severe weather alerts for a massive winter storm expected to roll across the country this week and slam Upstate New York just before Christmas. The “incredibly powerful storm” could bring 65 mph winds, icy roads, lakeshore flooding and heavy...
The Bumpiest Road To Drive In New York State?
The tolls in New York State along the Thruway/I-90 are expected to rise over the next few years. As we get ready to pay more to travel back and forth, the cost to do so will increase. The reasoning behind the increase is that the Thruway needs repairs and will need even more as the Thruway ages.
ithaca.com
Suspected Phone Scam Involving Tompkins County Emergency Notifications
On Monday, December 19th, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reported several calls from residents about a robocall they received from Tompkins County seeking personal information to sign up for emergency notifications. Tompkins County utilizes a mass notification system, TC SIREN, that provides alerts via voice, text or email. Residents...
22-year-old Central NY man dies after head-on crash in Pompey, troopers say
Pompey, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Central New York man has died after a head-on crash in Pompey on Friday night, troopers said. Chad J. Hawk, of Mattydale, died after he lost control of his 2018 Subaru Impreza at 11:10 p.m. on Jerome Road near Chase Road, state police said in a news release on Monday. He lost control due to speed, they said. Jerome Road is a narrow, two-lane rural road.
WKTV
Scrap metal stolen from Whitesboro business; police searching for suspects
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitesboro police are investigating a theft from a local business and are asking the public for help identifying three people captured on surveillance video. Police say scrap metal was stolen from the business on Monday. Anyone with information is asked to call the station at 315-736-1944...
localsyr.com
Your Stories: Some Centro bus trips get canceled, what’s to blame?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Having a full staff of drivers at Centro has been a problem since the pandemic. Sick calls are amplifying what’s already a difficult situation. “Normally we have a really strong bench we can pull from, plug in another bus operator and the service goes out,” said Steven Koegel, Centro’s Vice President of Communications. “Right now that bench in the morning is empty.”
wwnytv.com
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The lake effect snow machine continues to batter parts of the Tug Hill. That’s why the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no-unnecessary-travel advisory for the entire county. A lake effect storm warning is in effect for the Tug Hill regions of...
Syracuse area could see slippery drive home as lake effect snow bands dip south
Syracuse, N.Y. — A quick burst of lake effect snow could make for slippery driving on the way home from work tonight in Central New York. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties as a band of lake effect snow hammering the Tug Hill region dips south this afternoon.
Christmas weekend travel could be dangerous as powerful storm hits Upstate New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — A massive winter storm rumbling across the U.S. this week could cause icy roads and power outages in Upstate New York just as the Christmas weekend travel begins. On Thursday and Friday, Upstate New York is expected to get heavy rain that would wash away road...
Over $1,000 raised for family of Nezamiyah White who died in tragic house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friends, family and members of the community gathered Saturday night at the Syracuse Academy of Science high school cafeteria to help raise money for the family of Nezamiyah “Nezzy” White and Anthony Wild. The 8-year-old little girl and and her 76-year-old grandfather were killed in a tragic house fire just before […]
Elbridge woman reported missing is found dead in Carpenter Falls
Niles, N.Y. — An Elbridge woman who had not been seen or heard from in six days was found dead Sunday in Carpenter Falls, state police said. Susan C. Mills, 59, was last seen around noon Monday leaving her home on Halfway Road in Elbridge, troopers have said. She was reported missing on Wednesday, state police said.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca Police arrest man in Dollar Tree burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges. The Ithaca Police Department was notified of a theft just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. A private security contractor for the Dollar Tree was watching it happen in real-time. IPD responded and took the man into custody without incident. 26-year-old Edrick Acosta Ramos is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
flackbroadcasting.com
Deputies arrest North Country man for aggravated DWI following wreck in West Turin
WEST TURIN- A North Country man is accused of DWI after emergency responders responded to the scene of a single vehicle wreck in Lewis County Sunday night, authorities say. Timothy G. Hickey, 26, of Fort Drum, NY is officially charged with aggravated DWI (BAC .18 or greater); common law DWI and possessing an open container, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Mattydale man dies in Town of Pompey car crash
LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on December 16 in the town of Pompey that killed one person. On Friday, December 16, at approximately 11:10 p.m. State Police in Lafayette responded to a two-vehicle crash on Jerome Road near Chase Road in the town of Pompey in Onondaga […]
WKTV
Armed robber allegedly steals cash, cigarettes in East Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A victim was reportedly robbed at knifepoint at an East Utica convenience store Monday morning. Police were called to Bleecker Express on the 900 block of Bleecker Street just after 9 a.m. Officers were told a male in a black mask robbed someone of cash and cigarettes at knifepoint.
NY plans to change the way you heat your home. Gas, oil, propane furnaces to be phased out
Syracuse, N.Y. – A state commission today approved plans to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces beginning as soon as 2025 as part of New York’s aggressive program to address climate change. The plan adopted today by the state Climate Action Council requires energy-efficient electric heat pumps or other...
How 2 brothers from downstate NY started a gas price war in a Syracuse suburb
North Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gas prices are falling in the Syracuse area, but in one suburb, they’re plunging, thanks to an old-fashioned price war started by two brothers from downstate New York. The average price of gas in the Syracuse area on Monday was $3.33 a gallon, according to...
More than 50 firefighters respond to large fire in downtown Syracuse high-rise
Syracuse, N.Y. — A large fire Saturday night forced the evacuation of Icon Tower, a high-rise of apartments, offices and retail space in downtown Syracuse. At 7:14 p.m. someone called 911 to report smoke in the building at 344 S. Warren St., Fire Chief Michael Monds said. Firefighters arrived...
Comments / 1