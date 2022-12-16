ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandville, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cause of Owego Fire Revealed

Officials now know the cause of a house fire in Owego last week. According to the Tioga County Senior Fire Investigator, the call initially came in around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 15th as a vehicle fire with exposure to a house on Carmichael Road and the flames spread from the vehicle to the house.
OWEGO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Bumpiest Road To Drive In New York State?

The tolls in New York State along the Thruway/I-90 are expected to rise over the next few years. As we get ready to pay more to travel back and forth, the cost to do so will increase. The reasoning behind the increase is that the Thruway needs repairs and will need even more as the Thruway ages.
BUFFALO, NY
ithaca.com

Suspected Phone Scam Involving Tompkins County Emergency Notifications

On Monday, December 19th, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reported several calls from residents about a robocall they received from Tompkins County seeking personal information to sign up for emergency notifications. Tompkins County utilizes a mass notification system, TC SIREN, that provides alerts via voice, text or email. Residents...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

22-year-old Central NY man dies after head-on crash in Pompey, troopers say

Pompey, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Central New York man has died after a head-on crash in Pompey on Friday night, troopers said. Chad J. Hawk, of Mattydale, died after he lost control of his 2018 Subaru Impreza at 11:10 p.m. on Jerome Road near Chase Road, state police said in a news release on Monday. He lost control due to speed, they said. Jerome Road is a narrow, two-lane rural road.
POMPEY, NY
localsyr.com

Your Stories: Some Centro bus trips get canceled, what’s to blame?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Having a full staff of drivers at Centro has been a problem since the pandemic. Sick calls are amplifying what’s already a difficult situation. “Normally we have a really strong bench we can pull from, plug in another bus operator and the service goes out,” said Steven Koegel, Centro’s Vice President of Communications. “Right now that bench in the morning is empty.”
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Travel advisory issued for Lewis County

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The lake effect snow machine continues to batter parts of the Tug Hill. That’s why the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no-unnecessary-travel advisory for the entire county. A lake effect storm warning is in effect for the Tug Hill regions of...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca Police arrest man in Dollar Tree burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges. The Ithaca Police Department was notified of a theft just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. A private security contractor for the Dollar Tree was watching it happen in real-time. IPD responded and took the man into custody without incident. 26-year-old Edrick Acosta Ramos is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
ITHACA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Deputies arrest North Country man for aggravated DWI following wreck in West Turin

WEST TURIN- A North Country man is accused of DWI after emergency responders responded to the scene of a single vehicle wreck in Lewis County Sunday night, authorities say. Timothy G. Hickey, 26, of Fort Drum, NY is officially charged with aggravated DWI (BAC .18 or greater); common law DWI and possessing an open container, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Mattydale man dies in Town of Pompey car crash

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on December 16 in the town of Pompey that killed one person. On Friday, December 16, at approximately 11:10 p.m. State Police in Lafayette responded to a two-vehicle crash on Jerome Road near Chase Road in the town of Pompey in Onondaga […]
MATTYDALE, NY
WKTV

Armed robber allegedly steals cash, cigarettes in East Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A victim was reportedly robbed at knifepoint at an East Utica convenience store Monday morning. Police were called to Bleecker Express on the 900 block of Bleecker Street just after 9 a.m. Officers were told a male in a black mask robbed someone of cash and cigarettes at knifepoint.
UTICA, NY

