A note from Chief Business Officer/Senior Vice Chancellor for Institutional Strategy, Sheryl Van Gruensven. As you may already know, Wendy Woodward will be leaving her position as Chief Information Officer on December 31st. I am happy to announce that Mike Bubolz has accepted the role as Interim Chief Information Officer. With this announcement, please begin working with Mike to transition any questions and decision points required by the CIO through Mike. Mike will serve as the Interim until a permanent CIO is hired and right now I have no timeline established to search the position. We will focus the remainder of the academic year continuing to support the campus community through your normal work and current projects, stabilizing the department and building a positive culture and work environment.

