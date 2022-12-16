Read full article on original website
Related
Americus Times-Recorder
Panthers drop two straight to Tift County and Westover
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team (SCHS) is now on a three-game losing streak. After falling to Lee County in Leesburg by the score of 71-53 back on Saturday, December 9, the Panthers were hoping they could get right back into the win column with a victory over the TC Blue Devils in Tifton on Friday, December 16. However, they fell behind 24-11 at halftime and went on to lose to the Blue Devils 48-32. Things did not get much better the very next day in Albany as the Panthers fell behind Westover 37-31 in the third quarter, but were outscored 21-13 in the fourth and went on to lose to the Patriots 58-44.
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Panthers continue to struggle, still searching for first win
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) are still searching for their first victory, as they have now dropped their first six straight contests to open the season. On Friday, December 16, SCHS fell to Tift County 71-23 in Tifton and they dropped a 51-30 decision at Westover in Albany the very next day.
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Wildcats earn weekend sweep over CHATTCO and Central Talbotton
AMERICUS – The Schley County Lady Wildcats (SCHS) earned a weekend sweep by defeating Chattahoochee County (CHATTCO) 49-47 in a hard-fought contest in Cusseta on Friday, December 16 and then followed that up with a dominating 51-25 win over Central Talbotton in the GSW Storm Dome on Saturday, December 17.
Americus Times-Recorder
Southland Academy Raiders ear split over the weekend
AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) improved to 5-0 on Friday with a 67-52 victory at home over Westfield (WS), but suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday, December 17 when they lost a hard-fought game to the Brookstone Cougars (BKS) by the score of 51-48 in Columbus.
Americus Times-Recorder
Raiders fall to Lee-Scott Academy in hard-fought battle
AMERICUS – With 11.7 seconds to go, the Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) were trailing Lee-Scott Academy (LSA) 58-55 and were hoping for a game tying-three pointer to send the game into overtime. However, SAR senior forward Carlos Tyson’s attempt with about six seconds left and his attempt at the horn both glanced off the rim and the Raiders suffered their second straight defeat; a 58-55 loss to the visitors from Auburn, AL on Monday, December 19 at the Melvin Kinslow Gymnasium.
Americus Times-Recorder
Bailey’s back-to-back threes in third quarter spark game-winning run by Lady Raiders
AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team (SAR) is now 8-0 on the season after a 64-40 victory over the Lady Warriors of Lee-Scott Academy (LSA) from Auburn, AL. The Lady Raiders had a nine-point lead at halftime, but SAR senior shooting guard Julia Caroline Bailey drained back-to-back three-pointers early in the third quarter and it sparked a 10-0 run by the Lady Raiders. From that point on, SAR was in total control of the contest and went on to secure its victory and improve to 8-0 on the season.
WALB 10
Tift Co. Def. Valdosta 32-28
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Blue Devils and the Valdosta Wildcats made it tough on each other to score in the first quarter. Next thing you know, Valdosta’s duo Jabarri Williams and Israel Jenrette started to heat up, and the Blue Devils were in trail throughout the next three quarters.
Americus Times-Recorder
Undermanned Wildcats drop two straight
AMERICUS – After earning their first win of the season, a 49-44 victory at Marion County on Tuesday, December 13, the Schley County High School Boys’ Basketball Team (SCHS) went into its two-game stint against Chattahoochee County (CHATTCO) and Central Talbotton (CT) this past weekend with hopes of a two-game sweep and a good start to region play. However, turnovers and an inability to score proved to be costly for SCHS in both games. The Wildcats (1-3) were drubbed by CHATTCO 67-27 on Friday in Cusseta and they dropped their second straight region contest against the CT Hawks by the score of 46-37 at the GSW Storm Dome on Saturday, December 17.
wfxl.com
New head football coach named for the Albany State University Golden Rams
Albany State University announces that Quinn Gray, Sr. has been named the 14th head football coach for the Golden Rams. “Albany State University is excited to welcome Coach Quinn Gray to the Golden Rams family. His experience in coaching and as a National Football League player and student-athlete has provided Coach Gray with the experience and passion to lead the Golden Rams Football team. As a previous admission, academic, and compliance liaison, he is also committed to academic excellence and student success. It's important that our athletes feel comfortable following a leader that will help them build character and perseverance on and off the field of competition. Coach Gray will ensure that tradition continues. We are looking forward to another winning season under his direction,” said ASU President Marion Ross Fedrick.
Winter break hours for the Muscogee County School District
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District wants to remind the public of its observed winter break hours. Schools and offices will close from Wednesday, Dec. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 3. The district says faculty, staff and administrators will return on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Students return on Thursday, Jan. 5. For more information, […]
COLUMBUS: Multi-car wreck on 13th St. viaduct
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 13th St. viaduct that goes over the Norfolk Southern railyard. At least four cars were involved in the wreck. Multiple Columbus police units are on the scene along with a firetruck. There is no additional information at this time. Stay […]
Man wrecks car after chase in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 4:15 p.m.:. According to the Georgia State Patrol, at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper from GSP's Perry post tried to stop a car on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard in Houston County. The driver didn't stop, and a high-speed chase ensued. GSP says...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck on Eisenhower Parkway identified
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Eisenhower Parkway Monday night. A man hit by a Ford truck that was traveling west on Eisenhower. They say it happened in the 5000 block just after 11:19 p.m., according to a press release.
wfxl.com
Woman in custody for the shooting death of Colquitt County man
A shooting in Colquitt County claimed the life of a man Saturday afternoon. Colquitt County 911 received a call for service at a home in the 100 block of B. Allman Road, in southeastern Colquitt County just before 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Units from the Berlin Police Department, Colquitt County Sheriff's...
wtvy.com
Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Things didn’t go as planned for newlyweds who hoped to honeymoon in Florida but, instead, spent their wedding night in a south Alabama jail. Abbeville police stopped their vehicle for speeding along U.S. Highway 431 on Thursday night, but Chief Eric Blankenship said things turned out to be anything but a routine.
Columbus: 19-year-old arrested in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection to the fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run on Dec. 5, according to the Columbus Police Department. The hit-and-run claimed the life of Tomisha Hayes, 28, who was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m. Police say Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, has been arrested. Velasquez faces felony charges of […]
Lee Sheriff's Office bumps starting salary up to $20 an hour
LEESBURG — Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals, like most law enforcement officials in the region, has been singing the attrition blues for some time now. Even in southwest Georgia’s fastest-growing community, Rachals’ staff is 12 officers short with two others expected to leave soon.
Lee County audit shows $3.8 million surplus
LEESBURG — When Billy Mathis boasts that Lee County employees “watch the bottom line on a daily basis,” he’s not just handing out hollow platitudes. That eye on the bottom line and the ‘fiscal responsibility” that has become the watchword of the Lee Commission is paying big dividends for the county.
Phenix City man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man died in a three-wheeled motorcycle crash near Troy, Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 19 at around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 231 near mile marker 81 in Pike County. ALEA says Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was driving […]
A state authority got millions to reduce poverty in Macon's Pleasant Hill. Has it helped?
Nancy Jo Cleveland never had so much space of her own. Apartment living was all the 34-year-old had ever known until last year, when she bought a bright pink house in Macon’s Pleasant Hill neighborhood. “I’ve never lived in a house,” Cleveland said, sitting on the couch in her...
Comments / 0