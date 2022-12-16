AMERICUS – The Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team (SCHS) is now on a three-game losing streak. After falling to Lee County in Leesburg by the score of 71-53 back on Saturday, December 9, the Panthers were hoping they could get right back into the win column with a victory over the TC Blue Devils in Tifton on Friday, December 16. However, they fell behind 24-11 at halftime and went on to lose to the Blue Devils 48-32. Things did not get much better the very next day in Albany as the Panthers fell behind Westover 37-31 in the third quarter, but were outscored 21-13 in the fourth and went on to lose to the Patriots 58-44.

