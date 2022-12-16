Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgncnewsnow.com
Light Pole Removal At Amarillo City Parks
The City of Amarillo is already starting it’s 7-point 5 million dollar project removal of old poles at two of six city parks. Parks and Recreation say the new lighting system will allow for more games, especially when the winds are blowing hard. The process began at Martin Road,...
KFDA
Center City of Amarillo announces winners of 2022 Deck the Herd contest
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo has announced the winners of their 2022 Deck the Herd decorating contest. Deck the herd gives Hoof Prints owners the chance to decorate their horses for the holidays. Center City has announced the top three winners of the contest as well this...
KFDA
Stable for the time being
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Light northerly flow this morning will lead to slightly cooler temperatures for our Tuesday today, with highs expected to be in the 40s with perhaps a passing cloud or two at times. Winds will shift from the north to the south by this afternoon, but will...
Earthquake Rocks Midland. Could You Feel It In Amarillo?
Out of all the different natural disaster types of phenomena, there's one you don't hear much about when it comes to Texas. We see tornadoes, we get surge storms, blizzards, etc. But one thing we don't typically hear about is earthquakes. We hear about them in different places, usually California...
KFDA
Sibling rivarly at play in first West Plains, Randall match up
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall and West Plains, the new rivarly began when West Plains opened it’s doors in August and a lot of Randall Raider Nation went to the West Plains Wolfpack. For the Norman sisters, Ashley decided to stay at Randall for her senior year while Alexis moved to West Plains as a sophomore.
KFDA
‘Still some gray areas’: Amarillo artists on AI generated art
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated art is becoming increasingly more difficult to tell the difference from real art. Many artist are against AI generators, like apps and websites, saying they take away from the creativity and process of creating art. “When you walk into somebody’s space and...
KFDA
Region A Panhandle Water Planning Group taking nominations to fill 3 voting positions
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Region A Panhandle Water Planning Group has announced that it will be taking nominations to fill three of their voting positions. Those who are nominated should represent the interest groups that either operate in or have interest in the Region A Panhandle Water Planning Area. These include environmental, industries, and water districts.
No injuries after Monday fire in west Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a house fire Monday afternoon in west Amarillo. According to the department, units were called to a home near the intersection of Sunset Terrace and S. Maryland Street around 2:47 p.m. Monday. Officials said six units and 16 to 18 personnel from […]
This Funky Retro Apartment Building For Sale in Amarillo Is Bona Fide Party Pad Potential
Woke up this morning. Zipped over to Zillow. Why? 'Cause I felt cute and wanted to window shop till i found a house that matches my 'tude. And look what I found, y'all. The funkiest little apartments I ever done did see: The Carmel Apartments. It's Retro Gold. Located at...
Northside Toy Drive hosts it’s tenth annual Toy Drive
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Christmas is still a few days away, but the Northside Toy Drive decided to bring Christmas early to lots of children on Saturday. The organization hosted its annual toy drive for the tenth year. “We want every child to take something cuddly, so we have stuff animals for them for those […]
Potter County makes National Risk Index list: FEMA reports
FEMA developed a National Risk Index, based on a variety of hazard-type risks measured and adjusted in relation to community factors, such as social vulnerability and community resilience.
KFDA
3 law enforcement agencies receive grants to help pay for overtime activities
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT has announced that three additional law enforcement agencies will be receiving grants to pay for overtime activities. The law enforcement agencies are Potter County, Borger and Moore County. Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant help fund overtime work that is dedicated to reducing speed-related incidents,...
KFDA
Community remembers Amarillo High coaching legend Mel Maxfield
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mentor. Teammate. Legend. Friend. These are just a few of the words used to describe former Amarillo High head football coach Mel Maxfield who passed away on December 11th. With over 240 wins he’s one of the most successful coaches in the history of the Texas...
KFDA
Cafeteria workers have ‘walked out’ from 3 Hereford ISD schools due to demand of employee bonuses
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Three Hereford ISD schools are experiencing ‘walk outs’ from cafeteria employees. The three schools who are impacted were the West Central Elementary, Hereford High, and Hereford Junior High. The walk out was centered around an employee bonus, that was not awarded to cafeteria workers....
KFDA
Holy Smokes Barbecue in Fritch to support Harris family
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One food truck is providing support to a family in need today and you can help. Three teenage sisters were killed in a rollover crash near Borger and Holy Smokes Barbecue is raising money for the Harris family. “I cannot imagine what they’re going through. And...
abc7amarillo.com
5.4 earthquake in West Texas, one of state's strongest ever, felt in Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening near Midland, but was felt hundreds of miles away in Amarillo. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m.. It was centered about 14 miles north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles.
KFDA
Potter County officers receive training to improve knowledge of how to approach mental health cases
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since the pandemic, public safety responders have come into contact with individuals living with mental heath issues on a more frequent basis. “I think every officer in the job today has come across those calls. We all know that mental health related calls are on the rise and have been for a long time,” says Sergeant Jonathan Gates, Potter County Sheriffs Department.
The Burning Question About Amarillo’s Abandoned Buildings Catching Fire
I have to be, due to my line of business. But the bottom line is that I'm nosy. I look for patterns and things of interest so that I can write about things that interest people here in Amarillo. And sometimes something catches my eye and I get to digging.
Snowy Crashes In Amarillo
So we've been due for snow at least twice now this winter. And not much has been delivered. If you're a kid, snow is one of the best things to happen. However, if you're an adult with responsibilities, it's not the best thing to happen to you. This Week. And...
KFDA
Bell Helicopter awarded $48 million contract from U.S. Navy
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Navy has awarded Bell Helicopter a $48 million contract. 25 percent of the work involved in the contract will be taking place in Amarillo, and a total of 75 percent will be done in Texas. The money will be used to do ground and...
Comments / 0