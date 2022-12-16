ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Light Pole Removal At Amarillo City Parks

The City of Amarillo is already starting it’s 7-point 5 million dollar project removal of old poles at two of six city parks. Parks and Recreation say the new lighting system will allow for more games, especially when the winds are blowing hard. The process began at Martin Road,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Stable for the time being

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Light northerly flow this morning will lead to slightly cooler temperatures for our Tuesday today, with highs expected to be in the 40s with perhaps a passing cloud or two at times. Winds will shift from the north to the south by this afternoon, but will...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Sibling rivarly at play in first West Plains, Randall match up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall and West Plains, the new rivarly began when West Plains opened it’s doors in August and a lot of Randall Raider Nation went to the West Plains Wolfpack. For the Norman sisters, Ashley decided to stay at Randall for her senior year while Alexis moved to West Plains as a sophomore.
WEST PLAINS, MO
KFDA

‘Still some gray areas’: Amarillo artists on AI generated art

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated art is becoming increasingly more difficult to tell the difference from real art. Many artist are against AI generators, like apps and websites, saying they take away from the creativity and process of creating art. “When you walk into somebody’s space and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Region A Panhandle Water Planning Group taking nominations to fill 3 voting positions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Region A Panhandle Water Planning Group has announced that it will be taking nominations to fill three of their voting positions. Those who are nominated should represent the interest groups that either operate in or have interest in the Region A Panhandle Water Planning Area. These include environmental, industries, and water districts.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

No injuries after Monday fire in west Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a house fire Monday afternoon in west Amarillo. According to the department, units were called to a home near the intersection of Sunset Terrace and S. Maryland Street around 2:47 p.m. Monday. Officials said six units and 16 to 18 personnel from […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

3 law enforcement agencies receive grants to help pay for overtime activities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT has announced that three additional law enforcement agencies will be receiving grants to pay for overtime activities. The law enforcement agencies are Potter County, Borger and Moore County. Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant help fund overtime work that is dedicated to reducing speed-related incidents,...
MOORE COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Community remembers Amarillo High coaching legend Mel Maxfield

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mentor. Teammate. Legend. Friend. These are just a few of the words used to describe former Amarillo High head football coach Mel Maxfield who passed away on December 11th. With over 240 wins he’s one of the most successful coaches in the history of the Texas...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Holy Smokes Barbecue in Fritch to support Harris family

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One food truck is providing support to a family in need today and you can help. Three teenage sisters were killed in a rollover crash near Borger and Holy Smokes Barbecue is raising money for the Harris family. “I cannot imagine what they’re going through. And...
FRITCH, TX
abc7amarillo.com

5.4 earthquake in West Texas, one of state's strongest ever, felt in Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening near Midland, but was felt hundreds of miles away in Amarillo. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m.. It was centered about 14 miles north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Potter County officers receive training to improve knowledge of how to approach mental health cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since the pandemic, public safety responders have come into contact with individuals living with mental heath issues on a more frequent basis. “I think every officer in the job today has come across those calls. We all know that mental health related calls are on the rise and have been for a long time,” says Sergeant Jonathan Gates, Potter County Sheriffs Department.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Snowy Crashes In Amarillo

So we've been due for snow at least twice now this winter. And not much has been delivered. If you're a kid, snow is one of the best things to happen. However, if you're an adult with responsibilities, it's not the best thing to happen to you. This Week. And...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Bell Helicopter awarded $48 million contract from U.S. Navy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Navy has awarded Bell Helicopter a $48 million contract. 25 percent of the work involved in the contract will be taking place in Amarillo, and a total of 75 percent will be done in Texas. The money will be used to do ground and...
AMARILLO, TX

