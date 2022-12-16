ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claymont school board approves arming staff members again

The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago

DENNISON ‒ Some staff members in the Claymont City Schools will once again be armed.

Superintendent Brian Rentsch declined to give the number of staff members who are seeking the recertification required to carry or have access to guns on school property.

"This program is highly confidential and by mentioning the number of people who may or may not be going through recertification or mentioning the number of people participating is breaking confidentiality," he wrote in an email message.

Previous discussion:Sheriff, Claymont school board discuss allowing teachers to carry guns

The background:Schools await state guidance before arming staff members again

Some Claymont staff were previously authorized to carry guns. But an Ohio Supreme Court ruling in 2021 stopped the arming of most staff members at schools. It ruled that school staff members must meet state peace officer training or experience requirements prior to being permitted to be armed on duty.

A state law signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in June provides a legal framework to allow school employees to once again carry or have access to guns on school property.Rentsch told the Board of Education on Monday that he received an email stating that districts can begin enrolling for the eight hours of recertification training that is needed.

In a 3-2 vote at Monday's meeting, the board decided to allow staff members to be armed. Voting in favor were members Aaron Cottrell, Lois Grandison and Steve Miles. Members Michelle Wolf and Cyndy Host voted against the measure.

Grandison shared some thoughts from parent and community members. She found no negative response from the community, and said that many people hoped someone in the school is armed.

Host said she can see the value and risk of arming staff. She also spoke with members of the community and reported receiving a 50/50 reaction.

In other action Monday, the school board heard a presentation by Will Waidelich from the Ohio School BoardsAssociation. He talked about the organization's strategic planning. The board agreed to enter intoan agreement with the association. It will meet once a month for four months, about three hours eachtime, to work on planning.

The next regular scheduled school board meeting will be at 4:45 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Claymont Administrative Office. The organizational meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 12.

