Durham, NH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WMUR.com

Concord man dies after officials found him unresponsive in jail cell

BOSCAWEN, N.H. — Merrimack County Department of Corrections officials said they are investigating an untimely death. Christopher Cronan, 25, of Concord, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday. Officers said they administered lifesaving aid then transported him to Concord Hospital where he died. Officials said Cronan was held as...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire 11-year-old helps seniors feel warm, remembered

HUDSON, N.H. — An enterprising 11-year-old New Hampshire girl is helping keep seniors warm this winter. Residents of Fairview Senior Living in Hudson are getting extra presents this year, thanks to Noelle Hould, 11. "It makes us feel wanted and lets us know that somebody is thinking about us,"...
HUDSON, NH
WMUR.com

1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Alton

NEW DURHAM, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the magnitude 1.9 earthquake was centered in Alton at 5:05 a.m. The coordinates of the epicenter of the earthquake specifically lead to Ham Woods Road near Prospect Mountain Road.
ALTON, NH
WMUR.com

Amherst police investigating deadly crash

AMHERST, N.H. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a fatal crash. Police said at about 5 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to the crash scene on Route 101 in the area of the Amherst Transfer Station. They said a preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle was heading westbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into an eastbound vehicle.
AMHERST, NH
WMUR.com

Route 111 in Hudson shut down after crash involving tractor-trailer

HUDSON, N.H. — A section of Route 111 in Hudson was shut down Monday after a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer. The road was closed between Wall Street and Hudson Park. Police said car driven by Paul Cella, of Nashua, collided with a tractor-trailer unit driven by Mark Beauchesne,...
HUDSON, NH
WMUR.com

2021 Boston Marathon winner officially loses title, gets 6-year doping ban

BOSTON — Kenyan marathoner Diana Kipyokei has been banned for six years and stripped of her 2021 Boston Marathon title for doping and tampering. The Athletics Integrity Unit says Kipyokei's urine sample after winning in Boston in October 2021 had traces of triamcinolone acetonide -- an anti-inflammatory prohibited at races when an athlete does not have permission to use it as a medication.
BOSTON, MA

