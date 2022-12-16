Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Manchester sees increase in suspected overdoses in November; Nashua had more deadly overdoses
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is mixed news about overdoses in New Hampshire's two largest cities. American Medical Response said it responded to 48 suspected overdoses last month in Manchester, 14 more than in October. Three of those people died. In Nashua, there were 15 suspected overdoses in November, a...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire car dealer to pay $1.25M in settlement over accusations of deceptive practices
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire car dealership will pay $1.25 million after settling with the state over accusations that it lured buyers into purchasing vehicles they couldn't afford. The New Hampshire attorney general's office said the serious financial penalty imposed on Dan O'Brien Kia in Concord is the...
WMUR.com
Granite Staters weigh in on if rise in respiratory illnesses impact holiday plans
TILTON, N.H. — It’s not just theweather potentially affecting gatherings, but illnesses too. New Hampshire is seeing a rise in COVID-19, flu and other respiratory infections. Most of the people News 9's Kelly O'Brien spoke with in Tilton said they are aware of the illnesses out there but...
WMUR.com
Concord man dies after officials found him unresponsive in jail cell
BOSCAWEN, N.H. — Merrimack County Department of Corrections officials said they are investigating an untimely death. Christopher Cronan, 25, of Concord, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday. Officers said they administered lifesaving aid then transported him to Concord Hospital where he died. Officials said Cronan was held as...
WMUR.com
Police seek pickup truck allegedly involved in 7 separate hit-and-run crashes in Franklin, Salisbury
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are trying to track down a driver involved in several crashes that led to property damage in Franklin and Salisbury. Police said the hit-and-run crashes involving a tan or gold pickup truck happened between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire 11-year-old helps seniors feel warm, remembered
HUDSON, N.H. — An enterprising 11-year-old New Hampshire girl is helping keep seniors warm this winter. Residents of Fairview Senior Living in Hudson are getting extra presents this year, thanks to Noelle Hould, 11. "It makes us feel wanted and lets us know that somebody is thinking about us,"...
WMUR.com
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Alton
NEW DURHAM, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the magnitude 1.9 earthquake was centered in Alton at 5:05 a.m. The coordinates of the epicenter of the earthquake specifically lead to Ham Woods Road near Prospect Mountain Road.
WMUR.com
Man shot wife inside home before shooting, killing himself, Hooksett police say
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Police in Hooksett said a man shot a woman in their home Friday night before he shot and killed himself. Officers said they responded to the home on Alice Avenue, found the injured woman inside and got her out and into an ambulance to go to the hospital. She is expected to recover.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire family opens time capsule they buried in Hawaii nearly 25 years ago
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two high school sweethearts from Londonderry married and moved to Hawaii about 25 years ago while serving in the marines. Before they left the island all those years ago, they buried a time capsule which they just went back, found and brought home to open. David...
WMUR.com
Amherst police investigating deadly crash
AMHERST, N.H. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a fatal crash. Police said at about 5 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to the crash scene on Route 101 in the area of the Amherst Transfer Station. They said a preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle was heading westbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into an eastbound vehicle.
WMUR.com
Route 111 in Hudson shut down after crash involving tractor-trailer
HUDSON, N.H. — A section of Route 111 in Hudson was shut down Monday after a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer. The road was closed between Wall Street and Hudson Park. Police said car driven by Paul Cella, of Nashua, collided with a tractor-trailer unit driven by Mark Beauchesne,...
WMUR.com
Salem culinary students work to produce more than 1,100 free Christmas meals for families in need
SALEM, N.H. — A group of students in Salem is working to prepare hundreds of free Christmas dinners for New Hampshire families. “This group especially works incredibly well as a team," chef instructor Jeffrey Bratz said. Culinary students, who are in the first year of a two-year program at...
WMUR.com
2021 Boston Marathon winner officially loses title, gets 6-year doping ban
BOSTON — Kenyan marathoner Diana Kipyokei has been banned for six years and stripped of her 2021 Boston Marathon title for doping and tampering. The Athletics Integrity Unit says Kipyokei's urine sample after winning in Boston in October 2021 had traces of triamcinolone acetonide -- an anti-inflammatory prohibited at races when an athlete does not have permission to use it as a medication.
WMUR.com
Firefighters remind people to use generators safely after flames destroy house in Moltonborough
MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — Moultonborough Fire Rescue reminded people to use generators safely after a home caught fire. Crews were dispatched to the home on Acorn Lane shortly before 7 a.m. on Saturday. The first responders to arrive found the home on fire. Flames were also threatening to spread to other buildings.
