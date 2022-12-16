Read full article on original website
With gusts topping 60 mph, wind closures in effect Monday on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Wind gusts are exceeding 60 mph on sections of Interstates 25 and 80 on Monday morning, Wyoming Department of Transportation sensors indicate. Gusts of 62 mph were being recorded along I-25 near Chugwater at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. On I-80, 61 mph gusts were recorded near Arlington and Laramie.
Remarkable 24,000 Photo Archive By Wyoming Woman Shows Life On The Frontier In Early 20th Century
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The images are crystal clear. A young boy balancing a cat on his head. An emaciated man recovering from the Spanish flu epidemic. A woman brushing her ankle-length hair. Sisters peering over a wooden fence. These photographs are just a fragment...
Vintage car stolen from Saratoga recovered in Rawlins
One thing leads to another. In Rawlins, a stolen car led police to another heisted vehicle and a little closer to solving a case that started in Saratoga. In late October, a trailer was stolen off a property owned by Bill Schroer. The trailer was stored behind a garage he owns on the west side. At the time, Schroer declined to divulge the contents of the trailer, only saying it contained car parts.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed
You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
More details emerge in assault incident after Christmas parade
An 18-year-old Rawlins man faces a felony and a misdemeanor charge after being arrested for assaulting a man with a gun in Saratoga Saturday night. According to Carbon County Circuit Court records, Beckett Robinson faces a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors also charged Robinson with reckless endangering with a firearm, a misdemeanor. The 18-year-old made his initial court appearance on Tuesday. Robinson posted a $10,000 commercial surety bond and was released from county jail.
Two Men in Custody After Attempted Homicide of State Trooper
The Carbon County Sheriff's Office announced that two men are in custody for a variety of different charges, including the attempted homicide of a Missouri State Trooper. That information comes from a joint press release from Carbon County Sheriff Archie Roybal and Rawlins Police Chief Michael Ward. According to the...
