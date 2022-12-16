One thing leads to another. In Rawlins, a stolen car led police to another heisted vehicle and a little closer to solving a case that started in Saratoga. In late October, a trailer was stolen off a property owned by Bill Schroer. The trailer was stored behind a garage he owns on the west side. At the time, Schroer declined to divulge the contents of the trailer, only saying it contained car parts.

RAWLINS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO