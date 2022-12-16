ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
bigfoot99.com

Vintage car stolen from Saratoga recovered in Rawlins

One thing leads to another. In Rawlins, a stolen car led police to another heisted vehicle and a little closer to solving a case that started in Saratoga. In late October, a trailer was stolen off a property owned by Bill Schroer. The trailer was stored behind a garage he owns on the west side. At the time, Schroer declined to divulge the contents of the trailer, only saying it contained car parts.
RAWLINS, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed

You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
WYOMING STATE
bigfoot99.com

More details emerge in assault incident after Christmas parade

An 18-year-old Rawlins man faces a felony and a misdemeanor charge after being arrested for assaulting a man with a gun in Saratoga Saturday night. According to Carbon County Circuit Court records, Beckett Robinson faces a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors also charged Robinson with reckless endangering with a firearm, a misdemeanor. The 18-year-old made his initial court appearance on Tuesday. Robinson posted a $10,000 commercial surety bond and was released from county jail.
SARATOGA, WY
K2 Radio

Two Men in Custody After Attempted Homicide of State Trooper

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office announced that two men are in custody for a variety of different charges, including the attempted homicide of a Missouri State Trooper. That information comes from a joint press release from Carbon County Sheriff Archie Roybal and Rawlins Police Chief Michael Ward. According to the...
CARBON COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy