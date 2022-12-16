Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Says Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Is Embarrassed by Tory Lanez Trial
The Tory Lanez trial is taking its toll on Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. During her emotional testimony on Tuesday (Dec. 13), Megan Thee Stallion spoke about the affect the whole situation is having on her and her current partner. "I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner...
Nick Cannon Feels ‘Guilty’ His Gang of Kids Aren’t Spending Enough Time With Him, Admits He’s ‘Spread Thin’
Nick Cannon’s dad guilt is getting the best of him. “Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children.” He continued, “One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Fuel Dating Gossip In West Hollywood: Watch
The model and the “Power” actor had the internet going crazy as the rumour mill began turning earlier this month. No more than a year ago, if you asked pretty much anyone online, they’d tell you that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were an “end game” couple. Practically since the start of their union, it seemed as though the model and actor were preparing for an eventual walk down the aisle. However, all of that suddenly and unexpectedly ended earlier this year when they announced their split to the world.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trey Songz Turns Himself In After Previously Denying Bowling Alley Brawl With Woman & Man
The alleged incident took place back in October in New York City. Trey Songz seemingly thought he was in the clear following a New York City fight between him and two others earlier this fall. However, a new report from TMZ reveals that the R&B vocalist did end up turning himself in to authorities as a result of the allegations against him.
HipHopDX.com
The Game Defends 12-Year-Old Daughter's 'Inappropriate' Dress At Diddy's Daughters' Party
The Game has come to the defense of his 12-year-old daughter after fans criticized her dress as “inappropriate.”. It all started when the Drillmatic rapper shared a photo on Instagram of his daughter, Cali Lynn Dream Taylor, in a tight-fitting silver dress and makeup at a 16th birthday bash for Diddy’s twin daughters.
Madame Noire
Kevin Hunter Suggests Ashanti Had Her “Body Done,” Social Media Quickly Ushers Him To Have A Seat
Kevin Hunter is responding to a slew of snide comments sent his way after sharing a question about Ashanti’s body. Social media users clapped back at the former TV executive over the weekend after he posted a throwback photo of Ashanti and wrote, “Ion know… that’s alotta weight gain since 2007. No hate queen but BODY DONE???”
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Surprises Twin Daughters With Matching Range Rovers Worth Up to $215,500 Each at Sweet 16 Bash
D'Lila and Jessie celebrated their 16th birthdays with a futuristic-themed party and a celebrity performance from rapper Coi Leray.
TMZ.com
Romeo Miller Slams Master P After Allegedly Receiving 1st Rap Snacks Royalty
Romeo Miller is proverbially snapping the olive branch his dad Master P offered in half … with yet another round of receipts that paint his dad like a money-loving overlord!!!. In a scathing clap back, Romeo accused Master P of never paying any earnings from the family “Rap Snacks”...
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Jay-Z Was ‘Worried’ About His Own Career After Hearing The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Life After Death’ Demos
Jay-Z was good friends with The Notorious B.I.G., but acknowledged how great of a rapper — and how incredible of his album 'Life After Death' — was.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard Disappears Before Tory Lanez Testimony: Report
Justin Edison was due to testify on Friday. Meg’s attorney has since confirmed that he’s currently missing. We’re one week into Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s trial. Already, there’s been what feels like a year’s worth of drama and chaos unfolding. Though things started out smoothly, it wasn’t long before things began to turn. Most notably, Kelsey Harris’ testimony found her suddenly forgetting several significant details regarding the shooting.
The Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion Trial Proves the Burden of Proof Always Falls on Black Women
"Who Shot Meg" is trending on social media more than two years after gunshots allegedly rang out in the Hollywood Hills during the early morning hours of July 12, 2020. The incident has sparked speculation and deep division across social media. Tory Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is charged with shooting Megan Pete, professionally known as Megan Thee Stallion, in her feet after an argument that capped a night of drinking and partying in Kylie Jenner's pool. He has pleaded not guilty to felony assault charges; if convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison.
Tamar Braxton claims she was threatened by an ‘RHOA’ couple
Tamar Braxton aroused the curiosity of her 5.5 million Instagram fans when she insinuated that she was threatened by a married couple on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”. The youngest Braxton sibling did not name the couple when she fired up her IG story account and piqued the interest of her fans with this leading question:
‘RHOA’: Cynthia Bailey Says It’s ‘Unfortunate’ How Nene Leakes and Andy Cohen Relationship Ended –Hopes for Reconciliation
Cynthia Bailey from 'RHOA' is heartbroken over Nene Leakes feud with producer Andy Cohen and says she hopes they can work it out, but honestly doesn't know if it is possible.
Tamar Braxton UNLOADS on Unnamed 'RHOA' Star, Accuses Georgia Peach & Husband Of Threats
Tamar Braxton took a bite out of a peach this weekend, sounding off on the unnamed Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband for allegedly threatening her, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Love and War singer, 45, shared a series of posts on her Instagram stories about her "REAL BEEF" with a Georgia peach couple — but refused to drop their names. "I got a story…y’all wanna hear about it? I got threatened by a [peach emoji] and her man," Tamar claimed."I feel like if I would have did what they did…they would have told the WORLD," she continued. But because...
Lori Harvey Spotted Out With Damson Idris After Michael B. Jordan Split: Photos
It’s cuffing season, and Lori Harvey may end the year with a new romance. Months after Lori, 25, parted ways with Michael B. Jordan following a year-plus of dating, she stepped out in a ruched dress to attend Zack Bia’s holiday event at Los Angeles’ Catch Restaurant over the weekend. Lori wasn’t going solo, per Just Jared. Shortly after she arrived at the eatery, her rumored flame, Damson Idris, pulled up to the restaurant and joined Steve Harvey’s daughter. The two have been rumored to be dating for a couple of weeks now, but they made sure to keep any possible romance under wraps during this outing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Wack 100 Checks DJ Akademiks Over Gunna Snitching Allegations
Disregarding reports from Akademiks, the artist manager joins 6ix9ine in accusing Gunna of snitching. It’s been less than a week since Gunna’s release from jail after taking a plea deal. As the story and YSL’s RICO case as a whole continue to develop, many big names are weighing...
Shanna Moakler Slams Khloe Kardashian On Social Media; Says “I Think Her Surgery Came Out Beautiful”
Time to take off your sunglasses gang, you won’t need them because we are fully in the shady grove. Shanna Moakler is a model, she’s a former Celebrity Big Brother contestant, and she is the ex-wife and mother of musician Travis Barker’s children. ‘Ol Travis got himself married to one Kourtney Kardashian, and it’s probably […] The post Shanna Moakler Slams Khloe Kardashian On Social Media; Says “I Think Her Surgery Came Out Beautiful” appeared first on Reality Tea.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Is “Surrounded By Healers” As She Prepares To Deliver Twins
Erykah Badu and her daughter are assisting the “Still Over It” singer through her labour. Summer Walker has a lot of things to be thankful for this holiday season. Among them are two new babies that she’s expected to deliver very soon. Previously we knew that the Atlanta-born singer was pregnant with her second child, but this past weekend, Erykah Badu let it slip that she’s got two bundles of joy in her womb.
Lizzo Doesn’t Have Many Friends Because She’s Lived With ‘Reckless Abandon’
Here's Lizzo's thoughts on her history of close friends and how many of relationships haven't developed due to living with 'reckless abandon'.
