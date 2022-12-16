Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Joe Burrow Arrives at Raymond James Stadium For Bengals’ Matchup With Buccaneers
TAMPA BAY — The Bengals are in Tampa Bay to play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday. Joe Burrow wore sunglasses, a black sweatshirt and a chain for the game. Check out video of him arriving below. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Cut Defensive Lineman ahead of Chargers Clash
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday they have released defensive lineman Curtis Brooks from the practice squad. Brooks was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent from the University of Cincinnati. At 6'2 and 285 pounds, he may have become expendable with the addition of former Denver Broncos third-round pick McTelvin Agim.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Bengals Chirp Tom Brady While Celebrating 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals went into Tampa and stormed back against the Buccaneers to win 34-23 on Sunday. Joe Burrow and the offense lit up the stadium with 31 unanswered points powered by a bevy of Bucs' turnovers. Check out the team celebrating after the win, including comments about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Darrin Simmons Reveals Tampa’s Tell On Blown Fake Punt
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals running back and current Buccaneer Giovani Bernard took all the blame for the fumbled fake punt that helped spark Cincinnati's 34-23 win this past Sunday. Yet, Darrin Simmons saw it a bit differently. The Bengals special teams coordinator appeared on 700 WLW's Bengals Line this...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Defense, Gesicki, McDaniel, and More
Part 1 of the post-Bills game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hello Alain, The Dolphins’ defense seems filled with keepers at the prime positions (CB, Edge, DT) you’d think other teams would be happy to have, yet they are at the very bottom of points allowed on the road. Why do they have to be the worst? Can’t they just be mediocre?
Mississippi State's Mike Leach honored at memorial as 'anything but typical'
Former Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, who died on Dec. 12 at age 61, was honored Tuesday afternoon by friends, coaches and players who shared personal stories of his humanity, sense of humor and deep curiosity.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles Thank Jags for Cowboys Loss with Cheesesteak Order
Geno's? Pat's? For now, the ultimate cheesesteak hero is Philly's Finest. Situated in Duval County instead of Broad Street, the Jacksonville-based Philly's Finest is, as its name implies, a City of Brotherly Love-themed eatery specializing in cheesesteaks. It thus immediately drew the eyes of a Philadelphia Eagles employee looking to thank the local Jacksonville Jaguars for their comeback victory over the rival Dallas Cowboys (10-4) on Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Opponents ‘Licking Their Chops’ to Play Dallas Defense; Power Rankings
FRISCO - We're mere weeks away from the start of the NFL Playoffs and teams are doing their best in this last month of the season to battle for positioning within the top four seeds of each conference. Week 15 brought some interesting moments for some of those teams, and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak’s Cowboys To Pick New QB in NFL Draft?
FRISCO - On the one hand, the Dallas Cowboys view their roster as being "loaded'' and "Super Bowl-ready,'' though only time - and maybe the signing of a soon-healthy Odell Beckham Jr. - will tell. On the other hand, the realities of the salary cap, injuries and roster-churning can make...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Updates on Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney, S John Johnson III
In week 15 AFC North action against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns had a pair of players suffer an injury in the win. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is dealing with a concussion, he's in the protocol. Safety John Johnson III suffered a thigh contusion, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Joshua Reed, Linebacker, Grambling State Tigers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. It’s a No-Brainer, Gardner Minshew Should Start in Dallas. By Ed Kracz Sports Illustrated Philadelphia Eagles News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Look: Bengals Reveal Festive Uniform Combo Ahead Of Patriots Game
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their road uniform combo for Saturday’s game against New England. Check out the threads featuring orange helmets, white jerseys, and black pants. Cincinnati is on an AFC-best six-game winning streak right now. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Goofy Game!’ Where’s Michael Gallup? Kellen Moore Takes Cowboys Blame
The Dallas Cowboys let a 17-point third-quarter lead slip against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as they lost 40-34 in overtime. ... all in all, a "goofy game,'' as coordinator Kellen Moore put in. Indeed, with Dak Prescott having his way through the air (256 yards and three touchdowns), there...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys BREAKING: Leighton Vander Esch - MRI on Neck ‘Good News’
FRISCO - The MRI on Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is in … and it has revealed good news. As first reported by NFL Network, the MRI needed following Vander Esch’s exit from Sunday’s OT loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars “actually revealed a right shoulder stinger, not a neck injury.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
The rookie grades are in for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets. In the contest, EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson was the star of the Lions' 2022 rookie class, and continued to show why he should've been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Here...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Tuesday Injury Report - Week 16
The New Orleans Saints face the Cleveland Browns in a Christmas Eve showdown on Saturday. New Orleans also announced plans to travel to Cleveland on Thursday rather than Friday because of a Winter Storm forecast to hit the Great Lakes region. The Saints did not practice on Tuesday. However, the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Alabama’s Two-Highest Rated Draft Prospects Aren’t Worrying About Injuries in Sugar Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It may have been a shock to the rest of college football, but after Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. spoke to the media Monday morning, it's clear that it was a pretty easy decision for the two to play in Alabama's bowl game against Kansas State.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pat McAfee Predicts Shocking Landing Spot for Tom Brady
The future of Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady remains open to interpretation. Brady will become a free agent for just the second time in his career following the completion of the 2022 NFL season. The first go-around, Brady chose to continue his career in Tampa Bay. He won his seventh Super Bowl afterward, but after such a tumultuous season in 2022, Brady will once again find his options open and it doesn't seem likely he will return to the Bucs in 2023.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How the Jets Can Defeat Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence
The difference between Jacksonville's quarterback Trevor Lawrence on game film from last season to this season is noticeable. Jaguars' first-year Head Coach Doug Pederson is the difference. On Thursday night, the Jets will get to experience this differences firsthand, as Jacksonville visits MetLife Stadium. Pederson has done a good job...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two Extreme Dolphins Playoff Scenarios
The Miami Dolphins still hold a playoff position despite their current three-game losing streak, and their playoff outlook can go from one extreme to another depending on what happens in their next two games. The Dolphins will next face the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, followed by a game...
