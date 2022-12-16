Read full article on original website
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
Watch: Bengals Chirp Tom Brady While Celebrating 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals went into Tampa and stormed back against the Buccaneers to win 34-23 on Sunday. Joe Burrow and the offense lit up the stadium with 31 unanswered points powered by a bevy of Bucs' turnovers. Check out the team celebrating after the win, including comments about...
Colts Cut Defensive Lineman ahead of Chargers Clash
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday they have released defensive lineman Curtis Brooks from the practice squad. Brooks was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent from the University of Cincinnati. At 6'2 and 285 pounds, he may have become expendable with the addition of former Denver Broncos third-round pick McTelvin Agim.
Darrin Simmons Reveals Tampa’s Tell On Blown Fake Punt
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals running back and current Buccaneer Giovani Bernard took all the blame for the fumbled fake punt that helped spark Cincinnati's 34-23 win this past Sunday. Yet, Darrin Simmons saw it a bit differently. The Bengals special teams coordinator appeared on 700 WLW's Bengals Line this...
Injury Updates on Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney, S John Johnson III
In week 15 AFC North action against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns had a pair of players suffer an injury in the win. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is dealing with a concussion, he's in the protocol. Safety John Johnson III suffered a thigh contusion, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Defense, Gesicki, McDaniel, and More
Part 1 of the post-Bills game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hello Alain, The Dolphins’ defense seems filled with keepers at the prime positions (CB, Edge, DT) you’d think other teams would be happy to have, yet they are at the very bottom of points allowed on the road. Why do they have to be the worst? Can’t they just be mediocre?
Dak’s Cowboys To Pick New QB in NFL Draft?
FRISCO - On the one hand, the Dallas Cowboys view their roster as being "loaded'' and "Super Bowl-ready,'' though only time - and maybe the signing of a soon-healthy Odell Beckham Jr. - will tell. On the other hand, the realities of the salary cap, injuries and roster-churning can make...
Cowboys Opponents ‘Licking Their Chops’ to Play Dallas Defense; Power Rankings
FRISCO - We're mere weeks away from the start of the NFL Playoffs and teams are doing their best in this last month of the season to battle for positioning within the top four seeds of each conference. Week 15 brought some interesting moments for some of those teams, and...
Eagles Thank Jags for Cowboys Loss with Cheesesteak Order
Geno's? Pat's? For now, the ultimate cheesesteak hero is Philly's Finest. Situated in Duval County instead of Broad Street, the Jacksonville-based Philly's Finest is, as its name implies, a City of Brotherly Love-themed eatery specializing in cheesesteaks. It thus immediately drew the eyes of a Philadelphia Eagles employee looking to thank the local Jacksonville Jaguars for their comeback victory over the rival Dallas Cowboys (10-4) on Sunday.
How the Jets Can Defeat Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence
The difference between Jacksonville's quarterback Trevor Lawrence on game film from last season to this season is noticeable. Jaguars' first-year Head Coach Doug Pederson is the difference. On Thursday night, the Jets will get to experience this differences firsthand, as Jacksonville visits MetLife Stadium. Pederson has done a good job...
NFL Draft Profile: Joshua Reed, Linebacker, Grambling State Tigers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. It’s a No-Brainer, Gardner Minshew Should Start in Dallas. By Ed Kracz Sports Illustrated Philadelphia Eagles News, Analysis and More.
Giants-Vikings Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Vikings continue to be an impressive home team (7-1), other than their 40-3 loss to the Cowboys in Week 11. After a disastrous first half versus the Colts (outscored 33-0) in Week 15, Minnesota delivered the biggest comeback in NFL history, along with its NFC North division title since 2017.
Cowboys BREAKING: Leighton Vander Esch - MRI on Neck ‘Good News’
FRISCO - The MRI on Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is in … and it has revealed good news. As first reported by NFL Network, the MRI needed following Vander Esch’s exit from Sunday’s OT loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars “actually revealed a right shoulder stinger, not a neck injury.”
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
The rookie grades are in for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets. In the contest, EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson was the star of the Lions' 2022 rookie class, and continued to show why he should've been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Here...
What Happened to the Jets’ Pass Rush Against the Lions?
New York suffered a crushing loss to Detroit Sunday 20-17, and one of the most apparent problems was the lack of pass rush from the home team. The Jets' defense logged zero sacks against the Lions, and after averaging 3.0 sacks per game on the season, that number has dropped to 2.3 on the average over the past three games.
Davis Mills Fumble Derails Houston Texans’ Upset Bid Against Chiefs
HOUSTON -- Davis Mills took off on a scramble, hoping to replicate his success running the football from earlier in the game when he took off for a rare touchdown run. Instead of escaping the defense, the Houston Texans' quarterback ran into trouble as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark smacked the football out of his hand and it ricocheted off Mills' leg and into the hands of linebacker Willie Gay.
