Police ID Levelland man killed, woman injured in Wednesday Hockley County crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed and a woman seriously injured when their vehicles collided Wednesday near Levelland.

According to a DPS news release, 33-year-old Zabrian Xzavier Granado of Levelland was driving a a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on FM Road 1585 about 3 miles south of Levelland approaching U.S. Highway 385 around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A preliminary investigation indicates the Silverado ran a stop sign and entered the intersection in the path of a northbound 2014 GMC Yukon driven by Tracy Marie Baten, 49 of Levelland, and the vehicles collided.

Granado, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead on scene by a justice of the peace. Baten was taken to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock with incapacitating injuries.