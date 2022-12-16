ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levelland, TX

Police ID Levelland man killed, woman injured in Wednesday Hockley County crash

By Alex Driggars, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed and a woman seriously injured when their vehicles collided Wednesday near Levelland.

According to a DPS news release, 33-year-old Zabrian Xzavier Granado of Levelland was driving a a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on FM Road 1585 about 3 miles south of Levelland approaching U.S. Highway 385 around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A preliminary investigation indicates the Silverado ran a stop sign and entered the intersection in the path of a northbound 2014 GMC Yukon driven by Tracy Marie Baten, 49 of Levelland, and the vehicles collided.

Granado, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead on scene by a justice of the peace. Baten was taken to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock with incapacitating injuries.

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

