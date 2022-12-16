Read full article on original website
Concerns over Carlos Correa's physical forces Giants to postpone his introduction, sources tell AP
Concerns over the former Astros star's physical are at the center of Tuesday's postponement, sources told the Associated Press.
Dodgers: 2020 World Series Roster Slowly Fading Away
A sad sight for fans as the 2020 World Series championship team is getting further away. It was inevitable that the team would make a huge turnover with other teams drooling over the talent and Justin Turner is the latest named added to the list of players to leave from the 2020 team.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Giants-Vikings Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Vikings continue to be an impressive home team (7-1), other than their 40-3 loss to the Cowboys in Week 11. After a disastrous first half versus the Colts (outscored 33-0) in Week 15, Minnesota delivered the biggest comeback in NFL history, along with its NFC North division title since 2017.
New York Giants Week 16 Storylines: Playoffs Within Reach
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants took care of business Sunday night against the Washington Commanders, boosting their chances to qualify for their first postseason berth since 2016. That was the easy part. The hard part is, can they keep up that momentum this...
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Receives Official Status For Warriors vs. Raptors
The Golden State Warriors have been without Andrew Wiggins for the last six games, and it will remain that way vs. the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors announced that Wiggins would miss Sunday's game vs. Toronto, making it his 7th straight absence. The Warriors rely heavily on Wiggins, especially on the...
Texans vs. Chiefs: What Went Wrong In Another Heartbreaking Houston Loss
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans (1-12-1) came into the game as a 14-point underdog to the Kansas City Chiefs (11-3). But similar to their performance against the Dallas Cowboys, the Texans stayed competitive and nearly completed an improbable upset. "That team out there who has won only one game,...
What Happened to the Jets’ Pass Rush Against the Lions?
New York suffered a crushing loss to Detroit Sunday 20-17, and one of the most apparent problems was the lack of pass rush from the home team. The Jets' defense logged zero sacks against the Lions, and after averaging 3.0 sacks per game on the season, that number has dropped to 2.3 on the average over the past three games.
