ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Siena takes back Br. Ed Coughlin Franciscan Cup 76-70 over St. Bonaventure

The Siena men’s basketball reclaimed the Brother Ed Coughlin Franciscan Cup with a 76-70 win over St. Bonaventure on Monday night at MVP Arena. The Saints were led by Javian McCollum who had a game-high 23 points. Jackson Stormo added 14 points and 7 rebounds. Siena shot 50% from the field and from three-point range in the game. The Saints play their final non-conference game of the season on Thursday at American. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Northville Vigilantes & The Murder at Johnnycake Hollow

It is strange how a seemingly innocent event can set into motion something that grows to engulf a whole town and change forever the lives of untold numbers of people. In this case, the event was a man, who in hopes of bettering himself brought his family to live in the hamlet of Johnnycake Hollow in rural Fulton County.
NORTHVILLE, NY
WNYT

Bicyclist killed in Saratoga Springs accident

Police in Saratoga Springs are investigating a fatal accident that killed a man riding his bicycle. Police say they got a call at 6:30 last night for a man lying in the road near the area of Grand and West Ave. Police identified the man as 64-year-old Calvin Gong, who...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs wraps up backstretch community holiday giveaway

Sunday is the last day families from the backstretch community who live in the Saratoga area can pick up a new, wrapped Christmas toy for each of their children. The toys were collected through the efforts of the thoroughbred retirement foundation. We’re told the community rallied together to make sure...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Albany issues Code Blue alert through Wednesday

Some of the snow from last week’s storm is now melted, but the chill is still in the air — as many of us woke up to frost and bitter temperatures. Now Albany is once again working to help those out on the streets. The city’s issued another Code Blue alert that will be in effect through Wednesday.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady teen’s Adirondack hike turns into scary rescue

A scary evening for one Schenectady teen turned into a harrowing rescue in the Adirondacks. Joe “Dmytri” Gutch planned to summit three peaks in one day. “We started our hike. I started in a T-shirt. It was pretty fair weather,” said Gutch. “Then we summited the first peak, and that’s when the winds really started picking up.”
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Clifton Park teen arraigned in domestic stabbing

A Clifton Park teen was arraigned in Saratoga County Court on Monday after allegedly stabbing a family member multiple times back in September. The stabbing sent Okte Elementary School into lockout. Joseph Colaccino, 18, was arraigned on charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Woman charged in Albany porch package thefts

A woman from Albany is facing charges for allegedly stealing packages from front porches. Taviana Kemp, 33, is accused of opening a package sent to another person’s home on Myrtle Avenue, and stealing the merchandise inside. Kemp is also charged in two break-ins in Albany. Kemp has been arrested...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Indictment tossed out in South Glens Falls hit & run case

A judge has dismissed the indictment against John Lincoln-Lynch, the man accused of a fatal hit-and-run in South Glens Falls, because of errors made by prosecutors. Now the district attorney is back to square one and has to re-present the case to a grand jury. Lincoln-Lynch is accused of hitting...
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Search underway for missing man in Colonie

The search is on for a missing man in Colonie. Police say so far Michael Thompson’s cell phone has pinged to a cell phone tower in Clifton Park, but no luck finding him there. They have teamed up with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on the search. No...
COLONIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy