WNYT
Siena takes back Br. Ed Coughlin Franciscan Cup 76-70 over St. Bonaventure
The Siena men’s basketball reclaimed the Brother Ed Coughlin Franciscan Cup with a 76-70 win over St. Bonaventure on Monday night at MVP Arena. The Saints were led by Javian McCollum who had a game-high 23 points. Jackson Stormo added 14 points and 7 rebounds. Siena shot 50% from the field and from three-point range in the game. The Saints play their final non-conference game of the season on Thursday at American. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
Patroons, head coach Will Brown part ways
The search is on for a new head coach of the Albany Patroons after former frontman Will Brown stepped down from the position.
Hudson Falls stays undefeated, beats Shaker 56-44
The second to last game of the Saturday slate featured Hudson Falls and Shaker. The Tigers came into this game undefeated and aimed to keep it that way once it was all said and done.
Mechanicville uses third-quarter push to knock Hudson from unbeaten ranks
The Hudson boys basketball team has an early revelation in the Section II, Class B ranks. Just a 10-seed in last year's sectional tournament, the Blue Hawks entered Saturday's Coaches vs. Cancer Bracket Buster undefeated at 4-0.
Celebration of life held for Danielle Marceline
A celebration of life was held for Danielle Marceline, a local girl who drowned while on vacation in Florida. Danielle died the day before her 18th birthday.
Miami man sentenced for Albany skimming scheme
A Miami man was sentenced to over two years in prison on Tuesday for his role in a gas station skimming scheme. Arley Gonzalez, 35, pled guilty to charges on May 20, 2021.
newyorkalmanack.com
Northville Vigilantes & The Murder at Johnnycake Hollow
It is strange how a seemingly innocent event can set into motion something that grows to engulf a whole town and change forever the lives of untold numbers of people. In this case, the event was a man, who in hopes of bettering himself brought his family to live in the hamlet of Johnnycake Hollow in rural Fulton County.
WNYT
Bicyclist killed in Saratoga Springs accident
Police in Saratoga Springs are investigating a fatal accident that killed a man riding his bicycle. Police say they got a call at 6:30 last night for a man lying in the road near the area of Grand and West Ave. Police identified the man as 64-year-old Calvin Gong, who...
WNYT
South High Marathon Dance plans return to school for first time since COVID
The South Glens Falls High School Marathon Dance is planning a return home. The annual fundraiser hopes to bring hundreds of dancers together again at South High – for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The 2020 dance just barely got in about a week before...
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs wraps up backstretch community holiday giveaway
Sunday is the last day families from the backstretch community who live in the Saratoga area can pick up a new, wrapped Christmas toy for each of their children. The toys were collected through the efforts of the thoroughbred retirement foundation. We’re told the community rallied together to make sure...
WNYT
Albany issues Code Blue alert through Wednesday
Some of the snow from last week’s storm is now melted, but the chill is still in the air — as many of us woke up to frost and bitter temperatures. Now Albany is once again working to help those out on the streets. The city’s issued another Code Blue alert that will be in effect through Wednesday.
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: SUNY Poly has college of Nano-Science swept underneath their feet to the University at Albany
ONEIDA COUNTY- Local officials are reacting in disgust towards Governor Hochul and her administration after developments have surfaced that SUNY Poly will have its College of Nano-Science swept out from under their feet and moved to the University at Albany. “This is just the latest insult by an administration in...
WNYT
Schenectady teen’s Adirondack hike turns into scary rescue
A scary evening for one Schenectady teen turned into a harrowing rescue in the Adirondacks. Joe “Dmytri” Gutch planned to summit three peaks in one day. “We started our hike. I started in a T-shirt. It was pretty fair weather,” said Gutch. “Then we summited the first peak, and that’s when the winds really started picking up.”
WNYT
Clifton Park teen arraigned in domestic stabbing
A Clifton Park teen was arraigned in Saratoga County Court on Monday after allegedly stabbing a family member multiple times back in September. The stabbing sent Okte Elementary School into lockout. Joseph Colaccino, 18, was arraigned on charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.
Underage duo accused of beating 64-year-old in Hudson
Two children have been ordered to appear at Columbia County probation after they allegedly punched and kicked a 64-year-old man.
WNYT
Woman charged in Albany porch package thefts
A woman from Albany is facing charges for allegedly stealing packages from front porches. Taviana Kemp, 33, is accused of opening a package sent to another person’s home on Myrtle Avenue, and stealing the merchandise inside. Kemp is also charged in two break-ins in Albany. Kemp has been arrested...
WNYT
Schenectady mom reflects as search for missing daughter nears one month
Jaclyn Humphrey said she is very grateful for the resources that police have been using to find her daughter, Samantha. Christmas Day marks one month since Samantha disappeared. She was last seen at Riverside Park on Nov. 25. The search for her has been extensive. Multiple police agencies have been...
WNYT
Indictment tossed out in South Glens Falls hit & run case
A judge has dismissed the indictment against John Lincoln-Lynch, the man accused of a fatal hit-and-run in South Glens Falls, because of errors made by prosecutors. Now the district attorney is back to square one and has to re-present the case to a grand jury. Lincoln-Lynch is accused of hitting...
WNYT
Search underway for missing man in Colonie
The search is on for a missing man in Colonie. Police say so far Michael Thompson’s cell phone has pinged to a cell phone tower in Clifton Park, but no luck finding him there. They have teamed up with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on the search. No...
