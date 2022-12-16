ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven County, CT

New Jersey confirms first child flu death since 2020

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SKZRJ_0jlSqSMX00

N.J. Department of Health reports first child death from flu 00:19

NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed Friday a child has died from the flu this season.

This is the first child to die from the flu in New Jersey since 2020.

The department did not immediately reveal the child's age, gender or where they live.

It comes as influenza cases remain high around the state compared to this time last year.

Connecticut reported its first child flu death of the season on Thursday. The child was under the age of 9 and lived in New Haven County.

Comments / 6

Rick Bors
3d ago

Funny how NO ONE got the flu in 2021. I guess it went on holiday, Covid stepped in to help out. Ha!

Reply
4
Related
NJ.com

N.J. reports 18 COVID deaths, 1,249 cases. 10 counties now have ‘high’ community levels.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,249 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths on Monday as positive tests continue to increase heading into a busy holiday week. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,930, up 3% from a week ago and up 38% from a month ago. There were 2,041 confirmed cases reported Saturday and 1,749 on Sunday. The state has stopped reporting daily numbers on weekends.
NEW JERSEY STATE
followsouthjersey.com

NJ Department Of Human Services Expands SNAP Navigator Program

SOUTH JERSEY — The NJ Department of Human Services has made more Navigators available in more counties to help individuals who want to apply or already participate in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced recently. SNAP Navigators can help answer questions...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

New York health officials urging people to get flu vaccine as infections rise

NEW YORK -- New York's health department is urging everyone 6 months and older to get the flu vaccine. It comes as cases during the week ending Dec. 10 jumped 19 percent over the previous week. Hospitalizations are also up six percent. Plus, with respiratory illnesses on the rise, CVS and Walgreens are limiting sales of children's pain relief medicines. CVS is restricting customers to two in-store and online. Walgreens is limiting online purchases to six. 
NEW YORK STATE
followsouthjersey.com

Four Local Cases Of Legionnaires’ Disease Are Being Investigated

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — A cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Pennsauken are being investigated by the Camden County Department of Health alongside New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH). Four cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in people who reside in Pennsauken as of December 16, according to...
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Teaching troubles: Worrisome signs in NJ and possible solutions

An NJ Spotlight roundtable addressed the growing shortage of teachers and possible fixes for it. The teaching profession in New Jersey is embattled, bringing about a teacher shortage many believe may become severe. Data shows that many teachers are exiting the field, others are experiencing burnout and fewer people are pursuing teaching as a career in the first place.
Government Technology

Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change

(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

New Jersey Department of Health announces infection prevention grant awards to train healthcare personnel in New Jersey

NEW JERSE – The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) has awarded over $1 million in federal funds to support the prevention and spread of communicable diseases through surveillance, education, treatment, prevention and infection control. NJDOH received $1,014,576 under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Nursing Home and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ faces treacherous Christmas travel – What you need to know

Treacherous travel is a real possibility as we approach the Christmas weekend in New Jersey. If you are traveling out of state, there are weather worries for much of the Nation. "Travel conditions are going to be challenging for much of the United States this week," according to New Jersey...
a-z-animals.com

11 Must-See Birds In New Jersey

New Jersey boasts of hosting some of the rarest, quirkiest, and most enchanting birds in the eastern United States. Its wide range of habitable regions such as the woodlands, forests, meadows, mangroves, and the Atlantic Ocean ensures a distribution of birds who either live and breed in New Jersey throughout the year or migrate to and from the state. This is what makes The Garden State a hot venue for birdwatchers to feast their eyes on the avian fauna. Here are some of the many interesting birds to look out for in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report

TRENTON, NJ – A report by the University of Denver says when it comes to the financial state of all 50 states in America, New Jersey is the worst of the worst. The Garden State ranks dead last. The report is the university’s 13th annual “Truth in Accounting” report by a neutral and non-partisan research group. “Government reports are lengthy, cumbersome, and sometimes misleading documents. At Truth in Accounting (TIA), we believe that taxpayers and citizens deserve easy-to-understand, truthful, and transparent financial information from their governments,” the University said. New Jersey was actually named the #1 sinkhole state by the The post Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Here are 10 cars targeted most by carjackers in the New York and New Jersey region

Carjackings are on the rise in New York and New Jersey, and while we all like to think it could never happen to us, the truth is that anyone can be a victim. The best way to avoid becoming a statistic is to know which cars are targeted most by carjackers and take steps to protect yourself. We examined police data to determine which vehicles are targeted most by thieves in New Jersey and New York and here are the top 10 in no particular order. Dodge Charger If you’re driving a Dodge Charger, you might want to be extra The post Here are 10 cars targeted most by carjackers in the New York and New Jersey region appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
138K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy