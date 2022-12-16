Read full article on original website
Hunter Captures Video Of A Golden Eagle Hammering A Deer
We’ve seen it before but it doesn’t make it any less amazing each time. It’s just so cool to think you can not only train a bird of prey but also train it to attack the exact species you want to help you hunt. Honestly, it seems...
12-Year-Old Senior Dog Surrendered to Shelter All Because His Owner Got Pregnant
12-year-old Lonnie is a sweet senior dog who had a family and a home before he was surrendered himself---all because his owner got pregnant.
WATCH: This Absolutely Jacked Bull Will Have Your Jaw on the Floor
This Belgian Blue bull will absolutely blow your mind. The cow is absolutely massive and looks like a ‘roided-up bodybuilder because it was born without myostatin, a trait all Belgian Blue bulls receive. In the video below, the enormous and rock-solid bull struts along a street as a crowd...
What is a Cactus Buck and Why Do They Grow Such Funky Antlers?
Each year, hunters tag some phenomenal typical and nontypical bucks. But few of them generate as much attention as a gnarly cactus buck. But what, exactly, is a cactus buck, and how is it that these deer grow such weird masses of lumps and bumps instead of normal antlers?. Well,...
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by mother
A house cat who has already taken care of a lot of kittens decided to also become a parent for a little bobkitten left by her mother. A man found a lonely bobkitten hiding in a chicken coop. He waited to see if her mom would return and take her back, but she never came to get her.
WATCH: Coyote Has Priceless Reaction After Spotting Trail Cam
This coyote from Canada’s Yukon Territory jumped out of its skin when it spotted a motion-sensor trail camera in the wilderness, and its reaction is pure comedy. The coyote was walking along in the woods when it spotted one of the camouflaged cameras of Yukon Wildlife Cams. The canine reacted quickly, jumping back and then darting off out of sight.
Meet Dwarf Donkeys, The Adorable Animals Can Be Great Pets
Donkeys are adorable but dwarf donkeys are cuter. Dwarf donkeys are sweet little creatures that can even be kept as pets because they are friendly. These donkeys are actually referred to as miniature donkeys.
WATCH: Huge Black Bear Steals Fawn in Front of Its Mother
Fawns are normally most vulnerable in their first few days of life, and this particular one was no exception. Unfortunately, its life ended shortly after it began at the hands of a black bear. This doe found a spot for its fawn to rest in its first few days of...
Baby Goat's Reaction to Seeing a Cat Just Won the Internet
Watching a baby's reaction to pretty much everything is the cutest thing. We love how they absorb everything within view or when their eyes light up seeing their favorite person. And it's not just human babies that do this. Animals do it too!
Senior Dog Who Was Just Surrendered to Shelter Is Absolutely Heartbreaking
We will never, ever understand how someone can bring home a dog and then days, or maybe years later, decide they don't want the fur baby anymore. It breaks our hearts to hear about it. And you'd be surprised how often it does happen.
Grizzly Bear Chases Herd Of Wild Canadian Horses In Crazy Trail Cam Footage
Earlier this year, a network of trailcams set up in Central Alberta, Canada by Help Alberta Wildies Society captured one of the craziest videos I’ve ever seen. The cameras were set up to monitor the remaining population of wild horses in Alberta, which is facing a serious decline from both natural causes and large predators.
WATCH: Puma Casually Walks Into Goat Pen, Leaps Fence With Frantic Goat
Pumas are fierce creatures, a fact we know well. But, who knew that this apex predator can get even cooler, showing off some impressive jiu-jitsu-like skills, leaping over a gate while taking down a goat for a late-night snack? Well, at least this puma featured in a recent Nature Is Metal Insta post can get to this level of fierceness.
Parrot's Hilarious Feud with a Bottle of Pink Sea Salt Is Priceless
's parrot is having an all-out war with a spice bottle and we have no idea why. What is it about this seemingly innocent bottle of Himalayan sea salt this bird hates so much?
Feline Who 'Hates the Cat Carrier' Photographed Relaxing in Car Seat
"Kitty passed the safety check," wrote one TikTok user, while another said this was "taking cat momming to the next level."
Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies
A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
Giant, Silent Wolf Pack Spotted On Trail Cam In Canada
Like the title of the video says, if you opened your tent door to this, what the hell would you do? A trailcam set up by HowToHunt.com, a Canadian outdoors company, captured an incredible, and absolutely terrifying, sight walking through the Canadian woods one dark, snowy night. The camera picked up, by my count, a pack of around 12 wolves, making their way through a clearing almost silently, barely making a noise despite the crunchy snow laying about half a […] The post Giant, Silent Wolf Pack Spotted On Trail Cam In Canada first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
North Carolina Shelter Cat Has Watched Every Pet Be Adopted Except for Her
Older cats are sometimes passed by in lieu of people adopting kittens and one resident at the @SecondChancePets shelter in North Carolina has been there longer than any other cat. Thankfully, this video already has a happy ending because this beautiful baby named Boston Cream has been adopted after being featured on TikTok.
Bear Cub Rides On Its Mothers Back While She Swims Across River To Catch Salmon
A mother’s love runs deep… even in the wild. It’s always cool to see a mother animal looking after their young. Much like human mothers, mama bears are very protective of their young, however for them, it’s a much more intense world out there in the wild. They have to protect their cubs from everything…
Tiny Pomeranian's Meeting with Huge Mastiff Puppy Is Way Too Funny
A video of a tiny Pomeranian being far too excited to meet a Mastiff at a pet supply store is going viral with over 1.1 million views on TikTok. The video, posted by TikTok account holder @Mastiffboyduo, also makes some important points about how people expect big dogs to behave versus little dogs.
