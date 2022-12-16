Read full article on original website
Club alum, bank executive gives backPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Premier basketball tournament returns for 36th yearPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Christmas events this coming weekPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
Eight art stops in the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
South Florence vies for state championship SaturdayPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
wpde.com
Community Christmas Dinner: Volunteers prepare 22,000 pounds of chicken for Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 34th annual Community Christmas Dinner is Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Volunteers are busy preparing close to 34,000 pounds of food. There are over 22,000 pounds of chicken alone, which is enough to feed 14,000 people. It takes hundreds of volunteers to pull off...
wpde.com
Horry County woman providing Christmas cheer with 10,000 lights
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One woman in Horry County is bringing Christmas cheer one holiday light at a time. In fact, she has around 10,000 lights brightening up her home. Ninoshka Drecchio grew up with her mother taking her to see Christmas lights as a little girl and said it was a tradition in her family.
wpde.com
11 long-time Florence shelter animals get a Christmas miracle
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It was a Christmas miracle for 11 shelter animals out of Florence over the weekend. The Florence Area Humane Society said "pawsengers" were flown to Long Trail Canine Rescue in Vermont for a heart-warming rescue. Amelia Air Santa pilots helped five dogs and six...
wpde.com
Heat lamps donated to keep animals warm at Darlington County shelter
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Nucor Steele donated 24 heat lamps and installed electrical outlets and wires Tuesday for them to be placed in kennels at the Darlington Humane Society's shelter. The company and its interns made sure the wiring and cords were safely installed and out of the...
wpde.com
15-year tradition: Marion woman makes sure children wake up to presents Christmas morning
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion woman has one goal this season - she wants every child to have a present to open on Christmas morning. Ellen Baldwin has been providing toys for children in her community for more than 15 years. Since 2007, she's gotten the help of...
myhorrynews.com
Loris community center receives facelift thanks to gifts from church, nonprofit
The Finklea Community Center in Loris has received multiple blessings this year that will benefit both the center and its visitors. Between a new basketball court, updates to an afterschool classroom and a new playground, the center is going into 2023 with a breath of fresh air. “It’s quite the...
wpde.com
2 injured after fire ruins Little River home before Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a house fire Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:39 a.m. to the fire on Rosebud Lane in Little River. Crews were able to get the fire under control and...
WMBF
‘Makes my heart full’: Nearly 11,000 holiday wreaths for veterans laid at Florence National Cemetery
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A new record for holiday wreath donations was set Saturday during a ceremony for the Wreaths Across America campaign. Veterans buried at the Florence National Cemetery received their wreaths as those at the ceremony honored them. It also marked the first in-person ceremony in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
sandhillssentinel.com
Dasher’s Designs has Rockingham rocking
They’re seeing the lights at Rockingham Speedway and Entertainment Complex. An extensive display of Christmas lights, created by Dasher’s Designs, has been bringing visitors to the racing venue this holiday season. Known for decorating exteriors of private homes with seasonal lighting, Dasher’s decided to bring its work to a wider audience in 2022.
wpde.com
2 separate Hartsville fires caused by kids playing with matches, lighters: Officials
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Two fires over the weekend in Hartsville were caused by children playing with either matches or lighters, according to Hartsville Fire Chief Jeff Burr. Burr said the first fire happened Saturday at Pine Bridge Apartments in Hartsville. He added a child, younger than six years...
wpde.com
Leaving your pet out in the cold could bring criminal charges
(WPDE) — Ahead of the sub-freezing temperatures on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, anyone leaving an animal outside could face criminal charges. On Friday an Arctic air mass will move into the south and a harsh cold is expected. Below are the laws where you live and the...
live5news.com
Williamsburg County unveils marker to honor birthplace of singer Chubby Checker
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Chubby Checker will be honored in his birth town in Williamsburg County over the weekend!. Chubby Checker, whose real name is Ernest Evans, was born in the Spring Gulley community, about six miles from the town of Andrews. His family lived there until he was about...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach Bowl expected to bring over $3M to the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands of folks are making their way to the Grand Strand for the Myrtle Beach Bowl. UConn and Marshall will be going head-to-head on Monday at Brooks Stadium on Coastal Carolina’s campus. And with the teams and the fans, comes money. Jonathan Paris,...
wpde.com
First Chipotle opening in Conway area on Highway 501
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The wait is almost over!. Chipotle Mexican Grill will be opening its first Conway location on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to a release. The restaurant, located at 2290 U.S. 501 East in Conway, will offer complimentary Chipotle Goods merch to the first five guests in line.
WJCL
Have you seen them? Police in South Carolina searching for missing teen mom, 12-week-old baby
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teen mom and her infant daughter. According to the Hartsville Police Department, Mikaela Crawford, 16, was last seen Monday around 6:30 p.m. walking on Jasper Avenue. Her 12-week...
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
wpde.com
Man broke into estranged wife's home, burned furniture in Scotland County: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Scotland County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he broke into his estranged wife's home near Laurell Hill Tuesday. Deputies noticed smoke coming from the area of the home and found Billy Locklear II, 51, in the backyard on Malloy Avenue. He was...
Bald Eagle rescued by concerned citizen in South Carolina
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown woman and local first responders joined forces on Saturday to find treatment for a sick Bald Eagle. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, a citizen arrived at Station #9 on Saturday with a sick Bald Eagle she found in her driveway. The crew at Station 9 contacted […]
WMBF
Doctors seeing more hospital visits across the Grand Strand amid holiday season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Doctors across the Grand Strand are seeing an increase in hospital visits. They say the reasons vary and are seeing both flu cases and injuries related to holiday activities. Dr. Paul Richardson, Chief Medical Officer at Conway Medical Center, said his hospital has seen an...
WMBF
Purple streetlights across Horry County are part of manufacturer’s defective batch
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents may have noticed some street lights shining purple instead of white. Duke Energy South Carolina said they are upgrading many older, less efficient lights with LED lighting over the last few years, and plan to continue this transition in the years ahead. The energy...
