Florence, SC

wpde.com

Horry County woman providing Christmas cheer with 10,000 lights

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One woman in Horry County is bringing Christmas cheer one holiday light at a time. In fact, she has around 10,000 lights brightening up her home. Ninoshka Drecchio grew up with her mother taking her to see Christmas lights as a little girl and said it was a tradition in her family.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

11 long-time Florence shelter animals get a Christmas miracle

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It was a Christmas miracle for 11 shelter animals out of Florence over the weekend. The Florence Area Humane Society said "pawsengers" were flown to Long Trail Canine Rescue in Vermont for a heart-warming rescue. Amelia Air Santa pilots helped five dogs and six...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

2 injured after fire ruins Little River home before Christmas

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a house fire Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:39 a.m. to the fire on Rosebud Lane in Little River. Crews were able to get the fire under control and...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

Dasher’s Designs has Rockingham rocking

They’re seeing the lights at Rockingham Speedway and Entertainment Complex. An extensive display of Christmas lights, created by Dasher’s Designs, has been bringing visitors to the racing venue this holiday season. Known for decorating exteriors of private homes with seasonal lighting, Dasher’s decided to bring its work to a wider audience in 2022.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
wpde.com

Leaving your pet out in the cold could bring criminal charges

(WPDE) — Ahead of the sub-freezing temperatures on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, anyone leaving an animal outside could face criminal charges. On Friday an Arctic air mass will move into the south and a harsh cold is expected. Below are the laws where you live and the...
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach Bowl expected to bring over $3M to the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands of folks are making their way to the Grand Strand for the Myrtle Beach Bowl. UConn and Marshall will be going head-to-head on Monday at Brooks Stadium on Coastal Carolina’s campus. And with the teams and the fans, comes money. Jonathan Paris,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

First Chipotle opening in Conway area on Highway 501

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The wait is almost over!. Chipotle Mexican Grill will be opening its first Conway location on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to a release. The restaurant, located at 2290 U.S. 501 East in Conway, will offer complimentary Chipotle Goods merch to the first five guests in line.
CONWAY, SC
WJBF

Bald Eagle rescued by concerned citizen in South Carolina

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown woman and local first responders joined forces on Saturday to find treatment for a sick Bald Eagle. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, a citizen arrived at Station #9 on Saturday with a sick Bald Eagle she found in her driveway. The crew at Station 9 contacted […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

