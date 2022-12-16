ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

foxla.com

Driver arrested after killing elderly man during hit-and-run in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. - A man wanted for a fatal hit-and-run collision turned himself in to authorities, Torrance police announced. On October 27, around 7:30 a.m., Torrance Police officers responded to the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard regarding a fatal traffic collision. Investigators say a white 2005 Ford truck, driving westbound...
TORRANCE, CA
KTLA.com

Bodycam video released showing fatal 2021 La Habra police shootout

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that an officer with the La Habra Police Department was legally justified in fatally shooting a man outside of the police department in August 2021. The shooting occurred Aug. 6, 2021 after a woman noticed a dark-colored sedan tailgating her on...
LA HABRA, CA
signalscv.com

19-year-old dies in apparent accident at construction site

Medical examiners Monday identified a 19-year-old man who died in what’s believed to be an accident at a construction site in the early morning hours. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that Preston Bolder, 19, of Valencia, was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m. Monday. Santa Clarita Valley...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Reseda

A juvenile female died Sunday night after an apparent single-vehicle crash in Reseda, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said. Calls about the crash with one person trapped, near the intersection of Wilbur Avenue and Saticoy Street, came in at around 4:49 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Burglary suspect released, arrested again next day: Whittier PD

WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities arrested a burglary suspect in Whittier just a day after he was released, according to police. The 28-year-old suspect, Tsuwa Banaswas Mikubo, was arrested most recently on Monday after he was caught leaving a jewelry store at the Whittwood Town Center with stolen watches. SUGGESTED:. Police...
WHITTIER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet

POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

Venice SWAT Standoff: Man arrested after possibly bathing at home he's accused of breaking into

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man is in handcuffs after he was at the center of a bizarre SWAT standoff in the Venice area of Los Angeles County Monday. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a suspect, a man possibly armed with a sword, in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue around 12:30 p.m. According to FOX 11's crew at the scene, the suspect broke into one of the homes in the area and refused to leave – even after the fact a woman in a cell phone video confronted the suspect about it.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

