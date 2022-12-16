Read full article on original website
Related
foxla.com
Driver arrested after killing elderly man during hit-and-run in Torrance
TORRANCE, Calif. - A man wanted for a fatal hit-and-run collision turned himself in to authorities, Torrance police announced. On October 27, around 7:30 a.m., Torrance Police officers responded to the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard regarding a fatal traffic collision. Investigators say a white 2005 Ford truck, driving westbound...
CHP: Speed Contributed to Fatal 3-Car Crash in Silverado
A 71-year-old man was speeding when he failed to negotiate a bend on Santiago Canyon Road and crashed into two other cars in a deadly collision, California Highway Patrol officials said today.
KTLA.com
Bodycam video released showing fatal 2021 La Habra police shootout
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that an officer with the La Habra Police Department was legally justified in fatally shooting a man outside of the police department in August 2021. The shooting occurred Aug. 6, 2021 after a woman noticed a dark-colored sedan tailgating her on...
newsantaana.com
DUI driver facing felony charges after his passenger was killed in a crash in Tustin
Anthony James Robles of Rowland Heights, a 28-year-old man, pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges related to a DUI crash that happened on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway, in Tustin, last year. Robles is facing many felony charges including second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury,...
signalscv.com
19-year-old dies in apparent accident at construction site
Medical examiners Monday identified a 19-year-old man who died in what’s believed to be an accident at a construction site in the early morning hours. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that Preston Bolder, 19, of Valencia, was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m. Monday. Santa Clarita Valley...
Sheriff's Investigators Seek Hit-And-Run Suspect In Stanton
Orange County sheriff's investigators Monday were looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run collision that seriously injured a pedestrian.
newsantaana.com
A man was fatally shot in a parked vehicle, in Santa Ana, and another victim was injured
On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 1:46 a.m., SAPD Communications received a call from a local hospital regarding an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim had been transported to the hospital by a friend who also disclosed to the hospital staff of...
KTLA.com
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Reseda
A juvenile female died Sunday night after an apparent single-vehicle crash in Reseda, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said. Calls about the crash with one person trapped, near the intersection of Wilbur Avenue and Saticoy Street, came in at around 4:49 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Man dead after shooting in Kohl's parking lot in Sun Valley
A man is dead after a shooting in a Kohl's parking lot in Sun Valley, and a search is now underway for the gunman.
foxla.com
Burglary suspect released, arrested again next day: Whittier PD
WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities arrested a burglary suspect in Whittier just a day after he was released, according to police. The 28-year-old suspect, Tsuwa Banaswas Mikubo, was arrested most recently on Monday after he was caught leaving a jewelry store at the Whittwood Town Center with stolen watches. SUGGESTED:. Police...
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured in shooting behind Orange County 7-Eleven
SANTA ANA, Calif. – One man was found shot to death and another wounded in a vehicle parked behind a 7-Eleven Sunday, according to a report. The shooting was reported at 1:46 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South Main Street, according to CountyNewsTV. The injured man was...
Driver Arrested After Suspected DUI Crash on I-15 Leaves Passenger Dead
A driver whose passenger was killed when the sedan they were in crashed on Interstate 15 was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. The solo traffic crash happened at 12:54 a.m. Sunday on northbound I- 15, south of Deer Springs...
KTLA.com
Pair arrested after young mother of 3 is killed by stray bullet in Santa Ana
A man and a woman from the City of Orange have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman earlier this month, officials with the Santa Ana Police Department announced. Authorities responded to the Dec. 4 shooting at around 4:30 p.m. and discovered the victim suffering...
2urbangirls.com
Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet
POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Van Pulling Out of Driveway
A San Diego motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a van driver in an unincorporated area near Escondido, authorities said Sunday. At 2:16 p.m. Saturday, the male victim, 26, was riding a black Honda CBR motorcycle northbound on Mary Lane, off Orangewood Drive, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Hunter Gerber.
foxla.com
Police chase suspect ditches car after pursuit across LA neighborhoods
LOS ANGELES - The search is on for a police chase suspect in the east side of Los Angeles Saturday night. SkyFOX was first over the police chase scene around 7:45 p.m. when the Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a suspected stolen car. The suspect drove through...
Man, Woman Charged in Connection with Deadly Drive-by
A man and woman were charged today in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana that killed a mother of three who was not the intended target.
foxla.com
Venice SWAT Standoff: Man arrested after possibly bathing at home he's accused of breaking into
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man is in handcuffs after he was at the center of a bizarre SWAT standoff in the Venice area of Los Angeles County Monday. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a suspect, a man possibly armed with a sword, in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue around 12:30 p.m. According to FOX 11's crew at the scene, the suspect broke into one of the homes in the area and refused to leave – even after the fact a woman in a cell phone video confronted the suspect about it.
2urbangirls.com
Early morning shooting leaves one dead, one injured in Orange County
SANT ANA, Calif. – One person died and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Santa Ana Sunday. The Santa Ana Police Department reported it received a call from a hospital around 1:45 a.m. Sunday regarding a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man,...
countynews.tv
Santa Ana: Man Found Shot To Death Inside Car, Another Injured Following Double Shooting
12.18.2022 | 1:46 AM | SANTA ANA – A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle parked in a 7-Eleven parking lot and a another man was found injured at a nearby hospital following a double shooting, early Sunday morning. The shooting is believed to have occurred...
