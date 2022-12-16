Read full article on original website
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Did Paul McCartney Stretch the Truth About ‘Live and Let Die’?
Apparently, there were never any plans to have someone else sing the theme for Live and Let Die, contrary to Paul McCartney’s version of the story. Researchers Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair dug up paperwork proving that James Bond producers specifically contracted with Wings to open the 1973 movie, while an alternative version was set for a club scene later.
Terry Hall, Lead Singer for the Specials, Dead at 63
Terry Hall, lead singer for the English ska revival band the Specials, has died at age 63. The news was confirmed in a social media post on the band's official accounts. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced," reads the post. "Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life … the joy, the pain, the humor, the fight for justice, but mostly the love. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity."
Dave Grohl Helps Pink ‘Get the Party Started’ With Hanukkah Cover
Dave Grohl has released a cover of Pink's "Get the Party Started" -- featuring the pop star herself -- as part of his ongoing Hanukkah Sessions series. “My name’s Alicia. I’m a Jew,” Pink reportedly declared to the crowd in attendance at the Largo in Los Angeles on Dec. 5. The singer then powered through her 2001 hit, with Grohl on drums, Greg Kurstin on keyboards and an assortment of backing singers. Comedian Jack Black even made a surprise appearance, singing one of the tune's final choruses.
Robert De Niro Burglarized for Christmas Gifts While Home
The Christmas season hasn't been all merry and bright for legendary actor Robert De Niro. On Dec. 19, a serial burglar was caught in De Niro's New York City rental home near Park Ave. stealing Christmas gifts and even playing with an iPad while De Niro and his daughter were upstairs, according to Page Six.
Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons
Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
When Iggy Pop Got Freaked Out by Elton John in a Gorilla Suit
Iggy Pop recalled his terror when he faced off with someone in a huge gorilla suit – and it turned out to be Elton John. The incident took place around 1973, and in a recent interview with Mojo, Pop admitted that he, for one, was under the influence of drugs at the time.
Rascals Drummer Dino Danelli Dead at 78
Dino Danelli, drummer with blue-eyed soul pioneers the Rascals in all their incarnations, has died at age 78. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” guitarist Gene Cornish wrote Thursday on social media. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever seen. I am devastated at this moment. Rest in peace, Dino; I love you brother.”
Biden marks 50th anniversary of death of wife, daughter
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden and his family held a private memorial service Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and their baby daughter. Biden, who had just been elected to the Senate in November 1972, was not in...
