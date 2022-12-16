CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — From Glenwood to North Central, Luke Lehnen has continued to shine on the football field. According to MaxPreps, Lehnen threw for over 2,000 yards with 24 touchdowns in his senior season at Glenwood. While he was a threat through the air, he was also dominant on the ground, rushing for over 1,300 yards, with seven touchdowns. Lehnen would finish his career with 82 total touchdowns on the ground and through the air.

GLENWOOD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO