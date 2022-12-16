ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Share Holiday Wishes One Day After Netflix Drop

By Carly Ledbetter
 5 days ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent out holiday wishes to all on Friday, just one day after Netflix released Volume II of the couple’s docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.”

The card was sent out via an Archewell email, with the subject line “Happy Holidays from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“Wishing you a joyful holiday season,” the e-greeting says. “From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archwell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new years!”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s card features a black-and-white photo of the couple taken just last week at the Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City.

The photo of the two was taken recently at the Ripple of Hope Gala, where they were recipients of the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope award.

The holiday greeting comes just one day after the final three episodes of the couple’s docuseries dropped, in which Harry alleged that his brother, Prince William, screamed at him during royal exit talks.

The Duke of Sussex also claimed that people “ were happy to lie to protect my brother ” but “were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

On Sunday, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla released their official holiday card, taken by royal photographer Samir Hussein at the Braemar Games in September.

The 2022 Christmas card of King Charles III and the Queen Consort is propped in front of a Christmas tree in Clarence House. The card's photograph was taken at the Braemar Games on Sept. 3 by Samir Hussein.

Just two days later, William and Kate Middleton released their official Christmas card ― their first as Prince and Princess of Wales.

The card shows a casual side of the prince and princess and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

More revelations from “Harry & Meghan”:

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article reported that Prince Harry said people would not lie to protect him and his wife. He actually said that they would not “tell the truth” to protect them.

Comments / 39

Bob in Florida
4d ago

Just who and what do they think they are and what do they represent ? The White House and the British Royal Family send out these greeting to the public at large because they are huge institutions representing leadership and power. These two are nobodies with meaningless titles who fled England to exploit Harry's former but no longer existent position within the Royal Family. This is a sick joke and an insult to the intelligence of the public and indicates their delusional view of themselves.

Reply
15
Pretty Feet
5d ago

Still using the Duke and Duchess on their card. No way have they volunteered to give back their titles. Even on a holiday card they use the title.

Reply
13
Cheryl.Arbon
4d ago

If these two Priveldged Phonies had an ounce of integrity they would give up their Titles and the money he inherited from his despised Royal family. Considering the Hatchet Job Just Self Righteous Self Absorbed Narcissistic Meghan and Harry Just did on his family it's disrespectful of the opportunists to call themselves the Duke and Duchess of anything but Self Serving Hypocrisy. They only seem happy when they're trashing everybody. taking no personal responsibility and spreading tales of their Royal Misery.

Reply
9
