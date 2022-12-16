Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte man accused of domestic violence in front of child
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man has been arrested on domestic violence and child abuse allegations. According to police, at around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Spruce St. Police said officers arrived and entered the residence when they...
Wallace man sentenced to federal prison for bank robbery
Acting United States Attorney Steve Russell announced that Wesley S. Cassidy, 27, of Wallace, Nebraska, was sentenced today in Lincoln, Nebraska, by Judge John M. Gerrard for armed bank robbery. Cassidy was sentenced to 50 months in prison, 5 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee. There is no parole in the federal system.
Holdrege man sentenced to prison on meth charges
Acting United States Attorney Steven A. Russell announced that Josiah Negley, 35, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Negley to 120 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Theft of services, FTA or comply with citation. 1 warrant: Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device $500.00 - $1500.00. Tianna R. Estrada. Age: 22. 1 warrant: Terroristic threats. Monica R....
kfornow.com
Semi-Driver Arrested Following Pursuit, Standoff with Nebraska State Troopers
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 16)–A pursuit that stretched roughly 157 miles along Interstate 80 from southeast Nebraska into south-central Nebraska on Thursday evening ends peacefully, following a standoff. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a semi-truck seen driving recklessly by a trooper was stopped along I-80 at the Waverly exit...
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Kevin Joseph Kreger, 38, Hemlock Michigan and Jessica Rachel Bertschinger, 36, North Platte.
KSNB Local4
Hastings places fourth, Grand Island, Kearney finish strong at Flatwater Fracas
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 Flatwater Fracas high school wrestling tournament took place at the Heartland Events Center Friday and Saturday. Among central Nebraska boys teams, Hastings finished with the highest placement. The Tigers won the silver bracket over Columbus and Papillion-LaVista to place fourth overall in the tournament.
Jefferson Elementary counselor named Elementary School Counselor of the Year
News Release Nebraska School Counselors Association. In conjunction with their Annual School Counselor Academy, the Nebraska School Counselor Association (NSCA) is pleased to announce recipients of numerous awards. Ms. Kara Hahn was named the 2022 Nebraska Elementary School Counselor of the Year. Ms. Hahn is a school counselor at Jefferson...
klkntv.com
Former Husker Ryan Held named head coach of Kearney football
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former Husker assistant Ryan Held will now lead the University of Nebraska-Kearney’s football team. Director of Athletics Marc Bauer announced Held as the new head coach in a Tuesday press release. Held, who served under former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost from 2018 to...
Nebraska Football: Former Husker assistant reportedly taking Kearney head coach job
The Nebraska football team isn’t the only state program that has been looking for a new head coach this winter. Nebraska-Kearney just lost its head coach, a man in Josh Lynn who had turned the Lopers program around after a couple of years of struggles. In his place, it appears the NCAA Division II school is going to try and tap into some big-time head coaching experience to keep things going.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Planning Commission approves Brandt subdivision changes
Four public hearings and another three action items were undertaken by Kearney Planning Commission Friday for Greg Brandt subdivision. The subdivision's lots are located in Kearney County, on the north side of W Road and west of Cherrywood Street. Though in Kearney County, it falls within city of Kearney's extraterritorial...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 1