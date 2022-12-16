The Nebraska football team isn’t the only state program that has been looking for a new head coach this winter. Nebraska-Kearney just lost its head coach, a man in Josh Lynn who had turned the Lopers program around after a couple of years of struggles. In his place, it appears the NCAA Division II school is going to try and tap into some big-time head coaching experience to keep things going.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO