Take a break and breathe in a nature experience on a sunny winter day during the birding nature walk to be held at the Tule River Parkway. This is a family friendly one hour event starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday December 21. Three local groups are coordinating efforts to provide the public with an opportunity to enjoy nature close to home. Tule River Parkway Association, Alta Peak Chapter of CNPS and Joan Parker from Tulare Audubon are providing a birding walk at the Tule River Parkway.

