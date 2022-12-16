Read full article on original website
Birding Nature Walk to be held at Tule River Parkway
Take a break and breathe in a nature experience on a sunny winter day during the birding nature walk to be held at the Tule River Parkway. This is a family friendly one hour event starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday December 21. Three local groups are coordinating efforts to provide the public with an opportunity to enjoy nature close to home. Tule River Parkway Association, Alta Peak Chapter of CNPS and Joan Parker from Tulare Audubon are providing a birding walk at the Tule River Parkway.
Volunteers again enjoy Christmas Bird Count
Times have changed and people enjoy watching birds as was demonstrated by the National Audubon Society Christmas Bird County on Sunday at SCICON and Circle J-Norris Ranch. Contemporary conservationists and naturalists of the 21st century take photographs of birds and use the E-bird app and identification guides. In the 1940's...
Race issue causing controversy at BC; Corkins clarifies 'cull' comment
An issue in which African-American students and faculty at Bakersfield College have made claims they have been unfairly treated by a faculty coalition on campus and it has created an uncomfortable environment for them came to a head at the December 13 Kern Community College District board meeting. And John...
Man who confronts PPD in front of police department arrested
On December 18, 2022, an officer with the Porterville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for reckless driving and multiple vehicle code violations. The vehicle yielded in front of the Porterville Police Department and the driver of the vehicle, Randy Montecinos, exited and began walking toward the lobby doors of the police department.
PC men's basketball splits two games
The Porterville College men's basketball team settled for a split in its two games over the weekend at the College of the Sequoias Tournament. PC beat San Mateo 64-51 on Friday but fell to Cerritos 81-60 on Saturday. beats San Mateo 64-51. The Pirates played stifling defense to take control...
PHS boys basketball falls to Lemoore
After nine consecutive games on the road the Porterville High boys basketball team was back on their home floor at Sharman Gym Tuesday night taking on Lemoore in a non league contest. The Panthers couldn’t overcome a slow start and a hot shooting night from the Tigers as they fell 66-48.
