maritime-executive.com
Australia Designates First Zone and Project for Offshore Wind Farms
Australia is accelerating its efforts at launching offshore wind development designating its first area and awarding the first project major project status to be the pioneer in the development of the industry. The move comes 13 months after Australia passed its first enabling legislation and framework to launch offshore wind energy projects.
Eni and Snam to Build Italy's First Offshore Carbon-Storage Project
Eni is joining forces with energy infrastructure company Snam to build Italy's first offshore carbon storage project, Ravenna CCS. The first phase of the Ravenna CCS project will capture 25,000 tons of carbon dioxide from Eni's Casalborsetti plant in Ravenna. The gas will be pumped by pipeline to the Porto Corsini Mare Ovest offshore platform, where it will be injected into a depleted gas field for permanent storage.
Iberdrola and Ørsted Moving Forward with Large E-Methanol Plants
While the shipping industry is moving quickly to embrace methanol and e-methanol/green methanol as its emerging leader for alternative fuels, ensuring the volumes necessary for the shipping industry remains a concern. Companies such as Maersk have said while they will have vessels ready to run on methanol in two years’ time, they doubt there will be a sufficient supply of the fuel. More companies, however, are moving quickly to build the global supply of methanol.
IMO Green-Lights Mediterranean ECA, Promises More Greenhouse Gas Talks
Last Friday, the 79th meeting of IMO’s Marine Environment and Protection Committee (MEPC 79) came to a close with the successful implementation of an emissions control area (ECA) for the Mediterranean Sea. From May 2025 onwards, ships operating anywhere in the Mediterranean (including the Adriatic and the Aegean Seas) will have to use 0.1 percent sulfur fuel oil, which will reduce regional air pollution.
World's First Commercial Shipment of Blue Hydrogen Delivered to Korea
The world's first commercial shipment of clean ammonia has been unloaded at the port of Ulsan in South Korea after a 20-day, 7,500 nm journey from Saudi Arabia. It is not the first international shipment of blue ammonia — a demonstration shipment of 40 tonnes from Saudi Arabia to Japan in September 2020 took that title — but it is the first commercial one.
Finland’s First FSRU is Ready as Europe Builds Alternate LNG Sources
Finland is preparing for the arrival of its first FSRU in a project organized by the Finnish state-owned gas transmission system operator Gasgrid Finland. The arrival of the vessel further expands Finland’s LNG import operations serving the Baltic region as well as being part of the larger effort across Europe to replace Russian-supplied gas.
Meyer Turku to Receive $85M Recapitalization Loan Approved by EU
The Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland has been approved for an €80 million ($85 million) recapitalization loan from the Finnish government because of the financial strains placed on the shipyard due to the war in Ukraine. The European Commission approved the move on December 19 saying it fits within the emergency finance measures developed due to the current geopolitical crisis but comes with sufficient safeguards to limit undue distortions of competition.
Keppel Offshore & Marine to Pay Brazil $65M Settling 2016 Bribery Case
Keppel Offshore & Marine (KOM) and the Brazilian Attorney-General and Comptroller General have reached an agreement for the resolution of a case dating back to 2016 and corrupt payments made by a former agent of KOM in Brazil. The company said that with this latest agreement, which is in addition to a 2017 agreement with Brazil, Singapore, and the United States, KOM does not expect further grounds for liability in Brazil in relation to these issues.
Signature Global Network Launches its First-Ever Conference in Vietnam
Signature Global Network, the unique global logistics networking company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, is planning its inaugural Global Logistics Conference in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from February 3-5, 2023. You can find all the details here about SGNC-Signature Global Network's Global Conference. In addition to SGN’s own members, there...
K Line to Operate Northern Lights’ CO2 Carriers Under Charter
Japan’s K Line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha) which operates a diverse fleet of ships is becoming the latest company to join for the support of Norway’s Northern Lights, a pioneering project designed to transport CO2 offshore for storage below the ocean floor. The companies have signed Bare Boat Charter and Time Charter contracts for the two CO2 carriers ordered by Northern Lights and currently under construction in China.
EU Moves Forward Including Shipping in ETS to Reduce Carbon Emissions
The European Council and the European Parliament agreed to move forward on the broad plan to introduce and expand the efforts to reduce carbon emissions across a broad range of industries, including placing the maritime sector under the EU Emissions Trading System. The outcome of the negotiations is part of the ongoing effort to finalize the package known as Fit for 55. The final agreement, which only requires formal adoption by the two governing bodies, raises the EU’s overall targets and introduces additional funding to support the transition while incorporating shipping following the terms of the agreement reached at the end of November.
Poland Takes Delivery of Two LNG Ships From South Korea
Poland has taken the delivery of two South Korean gas carriers ordered by the country's state-owned PKN Orlen energy group in a bid to import LNG, primarily from the United States, Orlen CEO Daniel Obajtek announced on Wednesday. The first ship was named after the late Professor Lech Kaczynski, President...
Video: World’s Tallest Jack-Up Installation Vessel Departs Shipyard
The world’s tallest jack-up vessel, Jan De Nul’s new Voltaire, departed her Chinese builders today on the first leg of her delivery which ultimately will take her to Europe to begin wind farm installations. The behemoth has nearly twice the deck space of the company’s current largest vessel and stands taller than Paris’ Eiffel Tower. The vessel is part of a new generation of giants designed to handle the installation of larger wind turbines as well as large decommissioning jobs.
Digital Symbiosis: The Engine for Powering Sustainable Shipping
In the biological world, many species have symbiotic relationships, mutual dependencies, with other species to increase their ecological fitness. We aver that there can be a similar symbiotic relationship between digitalization and collaboration in business and society. Neither can exist without the other, because they co-determine economic fitness. Furthermore, the combination can drive significant economic and societal capital creation. Successful partnerships co-evolve their collaboration through cooperative digitalization to contribute to an emerging era of digital symbiosis.
Eneti Receives First Contract for 2025 for WTIV Building in Korea
As a sign of the continuing strong demand for offshore wind installation capabilities, Eneti announced that it has secured the first contract for its currently under construction vessel two years before it will be delivered. The contract with an unnamed project due to start in early 2025 is for the first of two large installation vessels the former Scorpio Bulker ordered in 2021 that are being built in South Korea.
Engine Manufacturers Get Ready for the Green Transition
More than anyone else in the maritime world, engine OEMs have to prepare for a future without fossil fuels, and they are working hard to build diesel power systems that are future-proof and ready to make the leap. Since the future fuel mix is not yet known for certain, one...
Supply Chain Disruptions Continue to Plague Australian Container Ports
According to a report from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the COVID-19 pandemic, and other developments, have continued to cause significant congestion and delays in the container freight supply chain in Australia throughout 2021–22. The report cited three factors that have exacerbated these effects: low shipping schedule reliability, increased size of ships calling Australian container ports, and labor shortages throughout the supply chain.
