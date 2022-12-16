ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Woman recounts horrifying attack in Brooklyn apartment building

A woman who was attacked in her own apartment building lobby is sharing her story to serve as a warning to other women.

The 26-year-old woman had just moved to New York in September for work.

On a rainy night on Dec. 6 around 11:30 p.m., the victim, who did not want to be identified or show her face, had just gotten home from dinner with friends in Crown Heights.

"And I, I looked over my shoulder, and when I looked over, the man was one inch behind me," she said. "And when we locked eye contact, that's when he shoved me against the wall."

Police say security camera video captured the moment the attacker grabbed her on the stairs in the lobby.

"He's tried to pin me against the wall, and he was tugging my, my jacket in my pants down," she said. "And that's when it hit me that, this is actually happening."

She fought back using her jiu-jitsu training and voice.

"And so that's when I started to scream. And I screamed like no and ah, knowing that, like the vowel sounds would echo and that hopefully someone can help assist, come out of their apartment, to help," she said.

"And then I was able to turn around, finally, and rip his chest his jacket and throw him down the stair the stairs. And that's when he he like ran off."

Investigators hope a security camera snapshot will help track the suspect down.

"I'm still suffering from the trauma of incident," she said. "It's like a horrific thing to happen in general. But it's more horrific for it to happen at your home."

"I just want to publicize the story to help bring awareness to crimes like this, especially this holiday season, I don't want anybody in this situation, anybody's sister daughter, or friend. No one should be, no one should have to experience this trauma."

The victim is now staying with family out of state and hopes to get out of her lease in the city.

