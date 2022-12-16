Read full article on original website
Patricia Davis
3d ago
Well Spoken May His Light Continue to Shine On Maybe Some Of Us Will See What It MeaTo Really Love Others As We Love Ourselves A Person The World Loved May God Comfort His Loving Family Rest In Peace
Reply
3
Sue Bunk
3d ago
I never met him, but my heart aches for his wife and kids & all of the people from the Ellen show. my heart is in pain 💔. even though I never met him I just loved him ❗🙏😢
Reply
2
Related
musictimes.com
Stephen Boss Died Due to THIS? New Theory Suggests Dancer Lost His Lifetime Fortune Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss faced a huge problem before his death, a theory claimed. Police have since confirmed that tWitch died of a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police said that it responded to the area after receiving a call for an "ambulance death investigation" at 11:20 a.m. local time.
What Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left in His Suicide Note
Stephen "tWitch" Boss did leave a suicide note before taking his own life earlier this week, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that tWitch left a note at the scene alluding to past challenges, but it was too ambiguous for them to understand his references. Investigators now know that...
tWitch’s Grandfather Just Revealed the Chilling Last Words He Told Him Before His Death—’Our Question Is Why?’
Since his sudden death, fans have wondered what tWitch’s last words were and what his final moments were like with his friends and family before he killed himself and left his loved ones with more questions than answers. tWitch, whose real full name is Stephen Laurel Boss, was born on September 29, 1982, in Montgomery, Alabama. He rose to fame in 2008 when he was the runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance season 4. He returned to So You Think You Can Dance as an all-star in 2011, 2012 and 2013, and as a team captain in 2015. He...
What Is tWitch's Net Worth?
Stephen "tWitch" Boss earned his estimated $5 million fortune from a variety of high-profile projects including the "Step Up" and "Magic Mike" movie franchises.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Advised Not to 'Keep in the Pain' in Resurfaced Video
"Keep each other close, don't keep in the pain, talk to someone—anyone," a producer on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" told the late Boss and his co-workers.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Cause of Death Revealed
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' cause of death has been revealed after he died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 13. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he died by suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. There were “no signs of foul play” and the case is officially closed, Us Weekly confirms. The Ellen […]
Kirstie Alley's Cause Of Death Revealed
The actress died on Monday (December 5) at age 71, her family confirmed.
Nick Cannon Hospitalized After Madison Square Garden Show
"I guess I'm not Superman," the comedian said.
Ellen DeGeneres Goes Christmas Shopping With Portia Di Rossi After More Celebrities Slam The Former Talk Show Host
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia di Rossi are getting a jump start on their Christmas shopping! On Wednesday, November 23, the married couple stepped out to run some errands in Montecito, Calif. ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The former host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and the Arrested Development actress both looked casual for their day out. DeGeneres wore a plaid shirt and jeans combo, paired with sneakers while di Rossi rocked a black T-shirt, gray trousers and a navy cardigan. The pair's shopping trip comes as more celebrities have spoken out about how the executive producer mistreated them while working...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
Al Roker Was Back On The Today Show And Explained Why He Won't Be Back For Awhile
Al Roker returned to The Today Show and discussed his recent health challenges.
Jennifer Lopez 'Deeply Saddened' By Death of 'World of Dance' Costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
"Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul," Jennifer Lopez wrote on Instagram Jennifer Lopez is paying tribute to her World of Dance costar Stephen "tWitch" Boss after his tragic death at age 40. The Marry Me star, 53, shared a series of photos with Boss and her fellow judges Derek Hough and Ne-Yo to Instagram, writing that she was keeping the star and his family, including wife Allison Holker Boss, in her thoughts. "Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul…💔 Shocked and deeply saddened," she wrote. "My heart breaks...
General Hospital Actress Sonya Eddy Dead at 55: 'The World Lost Another Creative Angel'
Actress Octavia Spencer shared news of her friend's death General Hospital's Sonya Eddy has died at the age of 55. On Tuesday, actress Octavia Spencer announced the death of her close friend in an Instagram post. "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," Spencer captioned a headshot of Eddy. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️" PEOPLE reached out to Eddy's rep. No cause of death was immediately revealed by Spencer. General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini also released a statement to PEOPLE: "I am heartbroken...
TODAY.com
Kathie Lee Gifford on how she knew she was open to romance after husband’s death
After losing a partner, a mourner can feel as though they’ll never love again after grief. But according to Kathie Lee Gifford, whose husband of 25 years, Frank Gifford, died in 2015, there’s a secret to being open to romance once again. “Don’t lock yourself away,” she said...
Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50
Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
Everything Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Said About Parenting His 3 Kids: 'My Favorite Earthly Assignment'
The late Stephen "tWitch" Boss was close with his three children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia Stephen "tWitch" Boss was a family man first and foremost. The former Ellen Degeneres Show DJ died by suicide at age 40, his wife of nine years, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed to PEOPLE on Dec. 14. "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," she shared in a statement. Boss and Holker Boss shared three children: Weslie Renae, 14, Maddox Laurel, 6, and Zaia, 3. The couple first...
Jay Leno Teases That His 'Brand New Face' Is 'Better Than What Was There Before' Accident
"Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point," the host of Jay Leno’s Garage wrote Sunday about his recent garage gasoline fire. "Anything you do, there's a risk factor." Jay Leno is making light of his recent garage accident. "Eight days later, I had a brand new face," the comedian wrote in the Wall Street Journal about the gasoline fire that left him needing surgery for burns to his face, chest and hands. "And it's better than...
Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death
Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running. She sang...
Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
Keke Palmer’s baby news sparks Twitter debate about revealing paternity
In the wake of Keke Palmer‘s pregnancy announcement on “Saturday Night Live,” many questioned who the father might be. The questions about the baby’s father led to a Twitter debate about whether expectant mothers should share details their child’s father. Palmer has posted images of...
People
367K+
Followers
62K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 3