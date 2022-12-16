Read full article on original website
Warzone 2 Dev Error 11557: How to Fix
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have been experiencing issues with the first-person shooter. From corrupted files to discovering specific blueprints, here's everything you need to know about fixing dev error 11557. With recent reports of Dev 11557 appearing in many players' games, Infinity Ward released a tweet that displayed...
Loadout Drops Return in Warzone 2
Loadout Drops are now purchasable at Buy Stations in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Raven Software announced Tuesday. Fresh off of the heels of doubling the average number of Buy Stations per match, making the Loadout Drop public event occur one circle earlier than before and reducing the cost of Primary Loadout Weapons to $2,500, it appears obtaining Loadouts is now perhaps the easiest it's ever been in Warzone history.
Are There Warzone 2 Gift Cards?
The heart of the 2022 holiday sale season is finally here, which means it's the perfect time to shop for anyone who is a fan of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Here's a breakdown of whether or not there are any gift cards for Warzone 2. Are There Warzone 2...
Dr.Disrespect Has Had Enough of Warzone 2
Content creator Dr. Disrespect decided to call it quits after a frustrating loss in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 during a recent livestream. Warzone 2 has been recently going through some rough patches as of late. Massive drops in player count on Steam as well as the usual rounds of annoying game bugs have been the cause of many fans wondering whether the latest Call of Duty title is worth their time. Luckily, Infinity Ward recently launched its Season 1 Reloaded patch which comes jam-packed with many welcome gameplay improvements that hopefully improve the experience for fans of the series.
Warzone 2 Dec. 19 Update Reduces Cost of Loadouts: Full Patch Notes Listed
A new update has gone live across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, this time reducing the cost of Primary Loadout Weapons. We're deep into Warzone 2's Season 1 cycle, with Season 1 Reloaded having arrived just recently. Aside from giving the game a bit of a shake-up, a number of bugs and issues have crept up in its wake. Fortunately, Raven Software have been on the case, fixing these bugs and also making some much requested adjustments to the gameplay as a whole.
Warzone 2 Players Report Semtex Grenade is Bugged After Season 1 Reloaded Update
It appears Semtex Grenades are perhaps the weakest they've ever been in the series after the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded update. As noted in the patch notes for Season 1 Reloaded, Semtexs were supposed to buffed if anything. According to players on Reddit, however, it appears the sticky, tried-and-true lethals may have secretly received a nerf after the latest update.
Where is Building 21 in Warzone 2 DMZ?
Wondering what the deal is with Building 21 in Warzone 2's DMZ mode? Here's what you need to know. With the arrival of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, players have been given a variety of new content to get to grips with. One new feature includes Building 21, set to arrive in Warzone 2's DMZ mode. In the patch notes for Season 1 Reloaded, the developers teased the introduction of Building 21, calling it a "new area" and that it's a "biological laboratory."
Fortnite Guff Gringle Outfit: How to Get
In light of the holidays, Epic Games announced that it will be giving Fortnite players an all-new Guff Gringle Outfit for free. Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Guff Gringle skin in Fortnite. Fortnite Guff Gringle Outfit: How to Claim. To get the all-new Guff Gringle Outfit, players...
GTA 6: Rockstar's strange new teaser sends fans wild
Rockstar Games knows how badly we want GTA 6 news, and by God they're only too happy to mess with us. For those that haven't been keeping up with all the latest GTA 6 news, we... know the game is in development. That's pretty much it, as far as the official word goes. Okay, so there were those leaks just a few months ago that appeared to confirm the game's setting and female protagonist, but beyond that? Rockstar is keeping mum.
Warzone 2 Update Brings Major Changes to Loadout Drops and Buy Stations
With the release of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, some big changes have come to Loadout Drops and Buy Stations. With the arrival of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, players have been given a variety of new content to get to grips with. From the new Warzone Cup Limited-Time Mode to new weapons such as the Chimera. But even with all the additions, adjustments, and features, there was still time to make some further changes to some of Warzone 2's key elements. Some of which now appears to be unintentional.
Apex Legends Dec. 14 Patch Fixes PS5 Lobby Crash
Respawn have pushed out a new Apex Legends patch, aiming to fix some of the crashes and errors players have been plagued with as of late. While bugs and glitches in Apex haven't been quite as rampant as they have in the past, players across all platforms are still dealing with the occasional annoyance. Lately, PlayStation 5 players have been battling crashes just from the game lobby.
Sifu to Get Xbox and Steam Release
Sloclap's indie hit Sifu is getting a release on Xbox and PC via Steam.
Why is Fortnite Asking for My Birthday?
Are you confused about why Fortnite needs to know your age? Don't worry we've got the reason why it is happening. Epic Games' age requirement comes on the heels of the release of Fortnite Chapter 4. The latest expansion of the series gives fans the chance to ride around on motorbikes, play as Geralt of Rivia, and hurdle over obstacles as you explore the newly formed island. Not only that, but Epic Games has also revealed a new selection of weapons and POIs for players to enjoy.
Warzone 2 LMG Tier List: December 2022
Our Call of Duty: Warzone 2 LMG tier list for December 2022 is here, going over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down following the launch of Season 1 Reloaded. Although none of the LMGs were touched in the Season...
My Hero Academia Fortnite Island Codes Listed
Fortnite's latest anime crossover, My Hero Academia, has arrived in-game, bringing a brand new Creative island for players to explore. Crunchyroll has teamed up with Epic Games to bring My Hero Academia to Fortnite. Similar to Fortnite's previous anime collaborations, with Naruto and Dragon Ball, players can test out new My Hero Academia themed gameplay in Fortnite Battle Royale and Zero Build.
Call of Duty League Major 1 2023: How to Watch
Marking its first LAN action showcase of the 2023 season, the Call of Duty League Major 1 tournament kicks off today. Here's a breakdown of how to watch CDL Major 1. As promised back in October, Major 1 is set to be the CDL's first LAN event of the 2023 regular season, hosted directly by the league live in Raleigh, NC. Throughout the first two weeks of December, all 12 of the CDL teams have faced off in online qualifiers, setting up the 16-team Group Stage thanks to the addition of four Challengers teams.
All My Hero Academia Fortnite Skins: All Outfits, Cosmetics, Price, Bundle
Fortnite's latest anime crossover, My Hero Academia, has arrived in-game. Here are all the skins up for grabs in this latest collab. Crunchyroll has teamed up with Epic Games to bring My Hero Academia to Fortnite. Similar to Fortnite's previous anime collaborations, with Naruto and Dragon Ball, players can test out new My Hero Academia themed gameplay in Fortnite Battle Royale and Zero Build.
Chimera Warzone 2 Build: Best Attachments and Tuning
Need to take the Chimera to the next level in Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Make sure to follow our guide for the best Chimera setup in the game. The Chimera was recently introduced through the Season 1 Reloaded update and has quickly become a favorite amongst players. Like other weapons in Warzone 2, this AR does require players to meet certain requirements to unlock it. You could either extract the weapon from DMZ Building 21 or get to Operator kills with an Assault Rifle in 15 separate matches.
Overwatch 2 Dec. 15 Patch Notes: Nerfs and Buffs Listed
The patch notes for the latest Overwatch 2 Season 2 hero balancing hotfix has been revealed. As promised, an Overwatch 2 hero balance hotfix went live today bringing changes to a number of heroes. Here's a breakdown of the Dec. 15 patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 2, per Blizzard.
Modern Warfare 2 COD Points Holiday Sales 2022 Listed
The heart of the 2022 holiday sale season is finally here, which means it's the perfect time to shop for anyone who is a fan of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2. A series staple in recent years, Call of Duty Points (CP) is the unified, in-game currency used across titles such as Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, and even Warzone Caldera, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare (2019). CP can be used to buy in-game content such as the battle pass and bundles.
