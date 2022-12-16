As much as I enjoyed writer/director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, nothing quite prepared me for how much I laughed during the follow-up Glass Onion, the mystery-solving adventure of the world’s greatest detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) that peers into the lives of the rich, influential and supremely stupid. One of Johnson’s goals seems simple: to help us understand Blanc’s place in pop culture. He is a known quantity around the world, has Zoom get-togethers with other greats in their respective fields (the cameos in this movie are absurd and cause for celebration); we even learn a little bit about his home life. So when he shows up to an exclusive murder-mystery weekend gathering thrown for the closest friends of billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), people are surprised to see him but don’t really question it, thinking Miles has hired him to help with the mystery at hand—just another example of the host reminding them how rich and influential he is. Except Miles has no idea why Blanc is there, either.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO