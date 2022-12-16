Read full article on original website
Review: Once a Perennial Favorite, Celtic Woman at the Auditorium Theatre Feels Phoned-In More than Festive
The Irish vocal group Celtic Woman is more concept than band, as a glance at the member timeline on its Wikipedia page would indicate. Founded in 2004 for what was supposed to be a single concert event, the group has continued for nearly two decades as a perennial favorite for PBS fundraising events and, as Sunday night indicated, holiday concerts. Currently featuring four members—vocalists Tara McNeill, Muirgen O’Mahoney and Hannah Traynor with violinist Megan Walsh—the women were joined by the Chicago Philharmonic for a two-hour program featuring holiday classics, crowd pleasers and, for good measure, “Danny Boy.” Though the production itself left much to be desired, there’s no denying the charm this ensemble brings to the stage, as despite a smattering of empty seats around the Auditorium Theatre, the crowd in attendance was festive and enthusiastic.
Review: Beabadoobee’s Vitality Matched Her Devoted Fans’ Enthusiasm
Singer and songwriter Beabadoobee, the musical pseudonym of Beatrice Kristi Laus, brought her imaginative universe of Beatopia to the Riviera Theatre this past Tuesday evening. After finding viral success with some of her more lo-fi cuts in the crevices of the internet, Beabadoobee has become a staple name in the indie music scene. You’ve more than likely at some point stumbled upon some moody teenager’s TikTok video with “Death Bed” by Powfu featuring Bea as the background music back in 2020 (along with literally every other video you’d scroll past). This song had the internet in its grasp for an admittedly annoying amount of time that I almost forgot that it was just a sample of Bea’s original song “Coffee.” Fortunately, beating this dead horse cleared a path for Beatrice’s success in the industry; although I will say “Death Bed” is just short of mediocre. Bea’s extensive library of music is worth deep-diving into, especially her latest record Beatopia.
Shania Twain’s Stripped Down Photoshoot for Latest Single Was ‘Liberating’
The country music star’s upcoming album, ‘Queen Of Me,’ is slated to release in February 2023.
Review: Broadway Rising Chronicles the Cost, Both Human and Financial, of the Great White Way’s Pandemic Closure
Although some may not have considered the arts an essential function during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the city of New York, the theater industry employs nearly 100,000 artists and craftspeople. So when the year-and-a-half-long shutdown occurred beginning in March 2020, suddenly all of those people were without work—from ushers and doormen to actors, dancers, musicians, costume designers, and producers, to name just a few. As the documentary Broadway Rising reminds us, even the dry-cleaning businesses charged with cleaning costumes after every performance were hurting and scrambling to find a way to either turn their special skills into remote work or find new ways of feeding themselves and their families.
Review: Animated Sequel Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Offers Great Voice Acting, Vibrant Animation and a Heartfelt Story
I have a very clear memory of watching 2004’s Shrek 2, seeing (and hearing) the new character of Puss in Boots for the first time, and thinking “Well, that’s my new favorite character in this franchise.” And that really hasn’t changed in nearly 20 years. Voiced by Antonio Banderas and clearly parodying his swashbuckling persona from the Zorro movies (with a little bit of a nod to his Mariachi character from Desperado and Once Upon A Time in Mexico), Puss eventually got his own solo film in 2011, and it has been far too long for the followup, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, in which the feline adventurer realizes that he has burnt through eight of his nine lives, and it may be time to hang up the rapier and boots or risk dying permanently. That’s right: a family-friendly animated movie that seriously contemplates mortality, and it’s exactly what the holiday season needs this year.
Review: A Twisted Spin on Santa, Violent Night is Mostly Obvious Humor and Intermittent Action
From the production/stunt team that brought us such films as John Wick, Nobody, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Hobbs & Shaw comes the Christmas-themed actioner Violent Night. The film borrows heavily from everything from Home Alone and Die Hard to Bad Santa and Christmas Vacation to bring us a dark, bloody, and sometimes humorous take on exactly how Santa Claus goes about his business on Christmas Eve, his apparently gruesome origin story, and how much he’s willing to sacrifice for the kids who really need his special brand of magic.
Review: In Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, Brendan Fraser Delivers a Career-Best Performance of Transformation and Grace
A difficult watch at times (but not for the reasons many are saying), director Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale (based on the acclaimed play by Samuel D. Hunter, who also wrote the screenplay) is the sometimes-disturbing, often-uplifting story of reclusive college English teacher Charlie (a career-best performance by Brendan Fraser), who teaches his classes via Zoom with his camera turned off. He does this primarily because he think his students will judge him if they could see him, which is not an unreasonable assumption given that he has become morbidly obese since the recent death of his boyfriend, more than doubling his weight to over 600 lbs.
Review: Middling Animation Keeps an Otherwise Zippy, Funny Strange World From Being Memorable
After the success of Encanto, Walt Disney Animation is back with something a little less compelling but equally colorful and perhaps even more creative, Strange World, from director Don Hall (Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon, Moana, Winnie the Pooh) and writer/co-director Qui Nguyen (co-writer of Raya and the Last Dragon). This time around we’re introduced to the Clades, a family of explorers led by Jaeger (Dennis Quaid), who live in a mysterious land called Avalonia, which is surrounded by impenetrable mountains that Jaeger is endlessly trying to find a way around.
Review: Gender Bends in Midsommer Flight’s Twelfth Night
William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night is a mistaken-identity rom-com designed as a frolic to entertain at the end of the holiday season (there is nothing about Christmas in this play itself). That it is Shakespeare at his most broadly comic can be summed up in the names given three major characters: Sir Toby Belch; Sir Andrew Aguecheek (ague means violent fever); and Malvolio (which means ill will).
Review: Steven Spielberg Channels His Own Childhood into Mid-Century Family Drama The Fabelmans
One would assume that a Steven Spielberg film that is a thinly veiled biography a young Steven Spielberg would feel more personal, and certainly elements of The Fabelmans do. But there’s something about this particular telling, co-written by Spielberg and frequent collaborator, playwright Tony Kushner (last year’s West Side Story), that kept me at a distance because it doesn’t dig deep enough into what drove young Sammy Fabelman to want to be a working film artist. Part of the reason behind that is that the movie centers almost as much on his far less interesting parents as it does on Sammy.
Review: The Mean One Turns a Holiday Humbug into Horror Nobody Asked For
They can’t all be winners (or even Hallmark Channel-worthy), but some Christmas movie ideas are great on paper, and then falter when it comes to the execution. Case in point: The Mean One, an unofficial, unsanctioned updating of the Grinch story, only in this version, the Grinch doesn’t just kill Christmas; he kills anyone who dares show an ounce of Christmas spirit. If you accidentally knock over a sleigh bell, you’re dead; if you light the wrong-colored candle, he’ll probably stab you in the eye with it; and if you even dream of stringing some lights on your house, you might find yourself headless.
Review: Spoiler Alert Explores the Beginning, End and Building Blocks in the Middle of a Loving, Long-Term Relationship
Full disclosure: I used to read Michael Ausiello’s writing in TV Guide and Entertainment Weekly, but I had no idea going into Spoiler Alert that the film was based on his 2017 memoir, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which chronicles his relationship with partner (and eventual husband) Kit Cowan. In some ways, the film plays out like a PG-13 version of the recent Bros, examining the tricky and complex nature of gay relationships. But eventually, Spoiler Alert turns into something transformative when it becomes the story of a two people who become even closer when one of them falls ill.
Review: In Glass Onion, Detective Benoit Blanc Returns for a Burn-the-Rich Murder Mystery
As much as I enjoyed writer/director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, nothing quite prepared me for how much I laughed during the follow-up Glass Onion, the mystery-solving adventure of the world’s greatest detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) that peers into the lives of the rich, influential and supremely stupid. One of Johnson’s goals seems simple: to help us understand Blanc’s place in pop culture. He is a known quantity around the world, has Zoom get-togethers with other greats in their respective fields (the cameos in this movie are absurd and cause for celebration); we even learn a little bit about his home life. So when he shows up to an exclusive murder-mystery weekend gathering thrown for the closest friends of billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), people are surprised to see him but don’t really question it, thinking Miles has hired him to help with the mystery at hand—just another example of the host reminding them how rich and influential he is. Except Miles has no idea why Blanc is there, either.
Review: A Story of Love and Loss, The Almond and The Seahorse Plays More Like a Subpar Movie of the Week
Based on the play of the same name by Kaite O’Reilly (who also co-wrote the screenplay with co-director and co-star Celyn Jones), The Almond and the Seahorse is about as misguided as it is well-meaning, and it’s a lethal combination. Tackling the weighty subject of two couples living with one person suffering the after-effects of a traumatic brain injury, the film attempts to illustrate how different people’s brains react in a variety of ways to such injuries and how their partners are left to pick up the pieces, often very much by themselves. This is a film that asks us to feel sorry for everybody involved, which I guess we should if we had some sense of what was lost coming from either the writing or the performances.
Review: Family Drama Memories of My Father Channels A Deep Father/Son Relationship Alongside Shallow Colombian Politics
After truly enjoying his previous few films (The Queen of Spain, The Artist and the Model, and the Oscar-nominated animated feature Chico & Rita), director Fernando Trueba’s latest, Memories of My Father, is a bit of a letdown, if only because of it assumes viewers know more about Colombian political history than most of us do, and it wouldn’t have taken much to clue us into the fluctuating situation in the violent 1970s, up until the late 1980s, when the writer’s professor father and human rights activist Héctor Abad Gómez (Javier Cámara) was assassinated in their hometown of Medellin.
Review: A Wounded Fawn Attempts to Combine Serial Killer Horror with Artistic Introspection
After an array of indie hits as a producer (A Horrible Way To Die, Cheap Thrills, We Are Still Here) and a pair of well-received features as a director (Jakob’s Wife, Girl on the Third Floor), writer-director Travis Stevens aims his next horror-themed arrow at something more surreal, psychological, and rooted in mythology, with mixed but largely unnerving results.
Review: Bright, Whimsical Kukoos: Lost Pets Is Nostalgic but Mediocre
The late 90s and early ‘00s were a special time in video game history. Platformers, along with the rest of video games, were just starting to transition to 3D. Games like Mario 64 and Crash Bandicoot—among others–created gameplay standards that are still being followed today. It’s sometimes hard to say if a game developer is trying to make a game nostalgic, or if they stumble into it by using platformer genre conventions. Kukoos: Lost Pets has so many throwbacks there’s no way developer Petit Fabrik didn’t intend them.
Review: Tilda Swinton Plays Mother and Daughter in Haunting, Hypnotic The Eternal Daughter
Haunting and mysterious from the first frame, the latest from writer/director Joanna Hogg is the story of filmmaker Julie and her elderly mother Rosalind (both played quite distinctly by Tilda Swinton), who decide to take a short holiday at a hotel that used to be the family home when the elder woman was just a girl. And in case you were wondering, yes, these are the same two mother-daughter characters from The Souvenir & The Souvenir Part II, now both played by Swinton. Julie is there to begin work on her next film, but is having trouble concentrating, or even sleeping, because of strange sounds she hears at night, as well as a general haunting vibe she gets from her surroundings. In more ways than one, The Eternal Daughter is a ghost story, but most of the ghosts are powerful memories and family secrets that must be unpacked between the two women.
