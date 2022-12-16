Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
UVA School of Medicine finds new tie between gut bacteria and infection
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Medicine has discovered that certain gut bacteria can worsen C. difficile infections. These types of infections are more common in the elderly and those on long term antibiotics, affecting 350,000 Americans per year. With this knowledge, doctors hope to develop new treatments...
NBC 29 News
UVA School of Medicine finds antidepressant use combined with inflammation while pregnant could lead to babies’ neurodevelopmental changes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine are working to understand how antidepressant use could impact pregnancies. In the study, Doctor John Lukens and his team found a potential connection between antidepressants and inflammation on the mother’s end, with her baby’s brain development. He says they think it could lead to an increased risk of autism.
cbs19news
UVA Health presented with $35,000
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Festival of the Wheel presented UVA Health with a $35,000 dollar donation Monday Morning at the Emily Couric Cancer Center. The Festival of the Wheel celebrated it's fourth anniversary this past fall, where they brought collectable cars to the area. The Festival is...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville pediatrician urges families to order free COVID-19 tests ahead of holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Free COVID-19 tests can be ordered from the Postal Service again. CovidTests.gov is back up and running after being out of use for around three months. This allows households to order four more free at-home tests, which some say is just in time for all of the family get-togethers ahead.
cardinalnews.org
At 14 of Virginia’s 39 4-year colleges, most graduates leave the state within a decade of graduation
Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. The school in Charlottesville may be known as the University of...
Man shot near University of Virginia in Charlottesville
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of 14th Street NW.
WSLS
Former UVA employees sue, claim they were fired for not having COVID-19 vaccine
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the University of Virginia Health System for discriminatory COVID-19 policies and practices regarding religious groups and beliefs. On Dec. 13, the Founding Freedoms Law Center joined with the law firm of CrossCastle, PLLC filed the lawsuit in federal court,...
NBC 29 News
Louisa family donates cooling cradle to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A family that has lived through the tragedy of losing a newborn child is making sure that others in a similar situation have the chance to say goodbye. Baby Asher’s family honored what they call his “heavenly birthday” on Tuesday, December 20th with a donation...
NBC 29 News
New retirement saving program for Virginians coming in 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to Pew, 63% of private-sector workers in Charlottesville lack access to a retirement saving plan at work. Retire Path Virginia, a program set to launch early next year, aims to close that gap. “This is the latest thing that the General Assembly has asked us...
cbs19news
One person shot on North Berkshire Rd. Charlottesville Police are investigating
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – One female was shot 2300 Block of North Berkshire Rd. and was transported to the University of Virginia medical center. Charlottesville Police Department responded to a reported shots fired call around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, December 19. The victim is receiving treatment for a...
NBC 29 News
Plastic bag tax starts Jan 1. in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County are implementing a plastic bag tax. Starting January 1, 2023, each bag will cost $0.05. “I think we should have no plastic bags,” Nancy Hiles Johnson said. Johnson lives in Charlottesville, and says the new tax is a great step towards...
NBC 29 News
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
gmufourthestate.com
YOUNGKIN’S STATEMENTS ON VIRGINIA SHOOTINGS REINFORCE THE NEED FOR GUN REFORM
Saying “here we are again” no longer makes sense. This is no longer a cycle of mass shootings. Instead, we live in a constant state where not a day will go by without a community being affected by gun violence. 28 shootings have resulted in four or more...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: One wounded in early Sunday morning shooting on 14th Street NW
Charlottesville Police are offering only bare details about another shooting in the city, this one reported early Sunday morning on the 100 block of 14th Street NW. According to police, officers responded at 2:20 a.m. for a shots fired report. One male victim was transported to the University of Virginia...
UVA-area shooting suspect in custody
The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help locating the suspect of a shooting that took place about a block away from the University of Virginia's campus.
University Of Virginia Shooting Survivor Mike Hollins Speaks Out
University of Virginia student Mike Hollins is speaking out following the deadly shooting that took the lives of three of his classmates on Nov. 13. Hollins was also shot multiple times in the back and underwent several surgeries to repair the damage. Hollins’ three teammates and friends, Devin Chandler, Lavel...
Augusta Free Press
Odd circumstances surround missing person report in Rockbridge County
The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 37-year-old Dustin Cody Butler. Butler was last heard from by his sister via text on Dec. 2 last seen at a residence on Glasgow Mountain on Dec. 5. It is said that Butler got into...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Public Schools providing new solutions to bus driver shortage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A bus driver shortage has caused delays all year for Albemarle County Public Schools, and drivers having to call out sick is straining its already thin numbers. Charmane White is the ACPS director of transportation, a job that has been increasingly challenging as driver shortages...
Hanover County to buy 113 acres for new school complex
Hanover County is preparing to purchase 113 acres of land in Mechanicsville for a new school complex that would include a high school and middle school.
wmra.org
Renovations affecting lights at Middle River Regional jail
Renovations at Middle River Regional Jail have affected the lighting system for about six weeks now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Middle River Regional Jail, which houses inmates from Staunton, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, and the counties of Augusta and Rockingham, is currently undergoing renovations to update the lighting controls throughout the facility.
