Police charge Blairsville man in connection with Latrobe burglary, theft

Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

A Blairsville man faces charges after police say he burglarized a Latrobe home and stole a laptop from it.

Thursday morning, a man told police that someone entered his Spring Street home and stole his MacBook, backpack and several other items.

Using security cameras, Latrobe police found that Vincent Skillings, 44, was connected to the burglary and theft.

Police say Skillings admitted he had the backpack, which police then recovered.

Skillings is charged with burglary, theft and receiving stolen property.