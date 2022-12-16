(The Center Square) – New Hampshire has the highest rate of illegal cigarette smuggling in the nation, according to a new report by a tax watchdog. The report by the nonpartisan Tax Foundation ranked the Granite State as having the highest level of net outbound smuggling, at 52.4% of consumption, which is likely due to its relatively low tax rates and proximity to high-tax states in the region. The value of the outbound smuggling is estimated at nearly $68 million by the foundation.

