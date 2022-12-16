ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

Sununu, 24 other GOP governors ask Biden to end COVID-19 emergency

CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu has joined 24 other Republican governors in a letter to President Joe Biden arguing that the country is no longer in a medical emergency when it comes to COVID-19. In the letter, the governors argue that the medical emergency is placing an undue burden on states, forcing them to spend significant funding that could be used to better the well-being of their states.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire hospitals reporting increase of patients with COVID-19, including pediatric unit

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials are reporting an increase in patients with COVID-19 in hospitals, including in the pediatric unit. The New Hampshire Hospital Association announced 124 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in hospitals, up from 107 on Sunday. Of those 124 confirmed cases, 37 are specifically being treated for the virus, up from 36 on Sunday.
WMUR.com

Christmas to be very cold in New Hampshire, across US

MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's going to be a very chilly Christmas for New Hampshire and most of the country. Forecasters say more than 80 percent of the US will experience temperatures below freezing on Sunday. An arctic blast is expected to deliver the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years...
The Center Square

Report: New Hampshire fuels cigarette black market

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire has the highest rate of illegal cigarette smuggling in the nation, according to a new report by a tax watchdog. The report by the nonpartisan Tax Foundation ranked the Granite State as having the highest level of net outbound smuggling, at 52.4% of consumption, which is likely due to its relatively low tax rates and proximity to high-tax states in the region. The value of the outbound smuggling is estimated at nearly $68 million by the foundation.
New Hampshire Bulletin

Cost of New Hampshire search and rescue missions continues to rise

A four-day search for a 19-year-old woman ultimately found dead in Franconia Notch State Park. A 53-year-old man who fell to his death on Mount Willard. While these deaths have received a lot of attention from the media and the public, fatalities tracked by Search and Rescue this year have not outpaced prior years, according […] The post Cost of New Hampshire search and rescue missions continues to rise appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com

Incoming storm could impact flights to and from New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The late-week storm headed to New Hampshire could impact travel plans. AccuWeather meteorologists say two-thirds of the nation's flights are likely to be impacted Thursday or Friday. That's because several major hubs, including Chicago and New York City, are right in the path of the storm.
97.5 WOKQ

WATCH: New Hampshire News Anchor Goes Viral for Hilarious Snowstorm Coverage

With the winter weather upon us, it's officially the time of year when funny videos of people interacting with the snow and ice begin circulating the Internet. Last week, footage of Massachusetts college students wiping out on an icy sidewalk gathered millions of views on TikTok. Now, the most recent video to go viral features New Hampshire news anchor Troy Lynch who, according to his Facebook, has spent the last five months working for WMUR as a weekend evening news anchor and reporter.
WCAX

NH auto dealer to pay $1.25M to resolve consumer complaints

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An auto dealership has agreed to pay a $1.25 million settlement to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive acts or practices against consumers, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Monday. A Merrimack County Superior Court judge approved the settlement, which recognizes that there...
WMUR.com

1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Alton

NEW DURHAM, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the magnitude 1.9 earthquake was centered in Alton at 5:05 a.m. The coordinates of the epicenter of the earthquake specifically lead to Ham Woods Road near Prospect Mountain Road.
VTDigger

Vermont’s largest health insurer steps away from OneCare

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont says it will not work with the state’s only “all-payer” accountable care organization next year. The insurer expects no impact on its members; the same can’t be said for the state’s health care payment reform effort. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s largest health insurer steps away from OneCare.
nhbr.com

New trains coming to Amtrak Downeaster route through NH

The Downeaster — Amtrak’s passenger train route between Maine and Boston with three stops in New Hampshire — is slated for new trains that are part of a nationwide upgrade. On Thursday, Amtrak introduced its Airo trains, which the passenger railroad company described as an “elevated experience”...
