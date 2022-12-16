ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

AM 1390 KRFO

Bitter Cold, Winter Storm This Week for Southern Minnesota

A large, powerful winter storm will likely affect much of Minnesota from Wednesday through the end of the week. Plowable snow (greater than 2 inches), strong winds, very cold air temperatures, dangerously cold wind chills and blowing snow with reduced visibilities are all expected. While 2 or more inches looks...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Blizzard & Winter Storm Warnings Issued for Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued Blizzard, Winter Storm, and Wind Chill Warnings for most of southern Minnesota. The Winter Storm Warning begins at 9:00 am Wednesday morning, before it transitions into a Blizzard Warning at noon on Thursday. The Blizzard Warning is in effect through 6:00 am Saturday morning. Additionally, a Wind Chill Watch has been issued for 6:00 pm Thursday evening through 9:00 am Saturday morning for possible wind chills colder than -35.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Longest Night of the Year in the U.S. Will Happen Here In Minnesota

The winter solstice is upon us, and one spot in Minnesota will have the distinction of being the place with the longest night of the year in the U.S. If you're looking for bragging rights for the Land of 10,000 Lakes, this might not be one of the top categories that come to mind, but Minnesota will be home to the place with the longest night of the year this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Arctic Cold Settling Into Minnesota for the Holidays

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says there is increasing confidence that potent arctic air will settle across the region next week, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 to 40 below zero. This will be a long-duration cold stretch, beginning this weekend and continuing until the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022

Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

The Weird Thing That Happens To The Night Sky After It Snows in Minnesota

Seeing as we just received another coating of the white stuff from Old Man Winter, have you noticed how bright the sky seems at night after it's snowed here in Minnesota?. Our snowfall this time happened Friday morning, but this phenomenon will likely occur later Friday and into Saturday: the night sky will seem unusually bright. Have you ever noticed how light it seems at night after a winter storm?
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota: Why It's OK To Be A Little Like Scrooge

Let's take the classic A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, and find the spots where it's good to be like Scrooge. On this week's Good Money Moves, Jenna Taubel from First Alliance Credit Union used Ebenezer Scrooge to show us some good things to think about when it comes to planning our future money-wise.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

MN DNR Awarded Funding to Restore Moose Habitat in Minnesota

Some really great news came out this week involving Minnesota's moose population. The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook shared the good news that the DNR has been awarded funding for large-scale moose habitat restoration:. The America the Beautiful Challenge, managed by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, has...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

What Is The Most Popular Christmas Song in Minnesota?

The holiday season just isn't the same without hearing Christmas music, right? But just which Christmas song is the most popular here in Minnesota?. Hearing those classic Christmas songs is just one of the great things about the holiday season here in Minnesota. It's right up there with many other classic holiday traditions, and for many of us, we don't really get in the Christmas spirit until we hear that one certain Christmas song.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

The Grinch was Spotted Delivering Pizzas in Wisconsin

When you think of the Grinch of course you automatically think anti-holiday spirit, mean, likes to steal presents, that sort of thing. But this time, in Wisconsin, the Grinch was seen doing something pretty uncharacteristic. There have been plenty of stories this year of the Grinch showing up in different...
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Report: MN Municipal Liquor Stores Have 26th Year of Record Sales

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's municipal liquor stores continue to have strong sales overall. State Auditor Julie Blaha released the annual Municipal Liquor Store Report Thursday. During 2021, Minnesota's municipal liquor operations reported a 26th consecutive year of record sales, totaling $423.5 million. The combined net profit of all...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

