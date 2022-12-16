Read full article on original website
Enjoy This Video Of A Minnesota Mink Out For A Run In The Snow
Ever seen a mink out for a run? Well, it's not like this little fella was exercising on purpose, but a Northern Minnesota lodge caught the four-legged critter out running before the North Shore got blasted by snow. Gunflint Pines Resort and Campground posted the video of the mink out...
Bitter Cold, Winter Storm This Week for Southern Minnesota
A large, powerful winter storm will likely affect much of Minnesota from Wednesday through the end of the week. Plowable snow (greater than 2 inches), strong winds, very cold air temperatures, dangerously cold wind chills and blowing snow with reduced visibilities are all expected. While 2 or more inches looks...
See 1 Clever Winter Garbage Trick! Leave it to Minnesota to Think it Up
With over an inch of snow just in St. Cloud this week and more or similar in many areas in Central Minnesota, pretty sure many are going to like this little winter garbage trick. The temps look like they are going to begin dropping and those "comfy" 30 degree days we just had are about to go bye-bye.
Blizzard & Winter Storm Warnings Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued Blizzard, Winter Storm, and Wind Chill Warnings for most of southern Minnesota. The Winter Storm Warning begins at 9:00 am Wednesday morning, before it transitions into a Blizzard Warning at noon on Thursday. The Blizzard Warning is in effect through 6:00 am Saturday morning. Additionally, a Wind Chill Watch has been issued for 6:00 pm Thursday evening through 9:00 am Saturday morning for possible wind chills colder than -35.
Longest Night of the Year in the U.S. Will Happen Here In Minnesota
The winter solstice is upon us, and one spot in Minnesota will have the distinction of being the place with the longest night of the year in the U.S. If you're looking for bragging rights for the Land of 10,000 Lakes, this might not be one of the top categories that come to mind, but Minnesota will be home to the place with the longest night of the year this year.
Arctic Cold Settling Into Minnesota for the Holidays
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says there is increasing confidence that potent arctic air will settle across the region next week, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 to 40 below zero. This will be a long-duration cold stretch, beginning this weekend and continuing until the...
Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022
Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
The Weird Thing That Happens To The Night Sky After It Snows in Minnesota
Seeing as we just received another coating of the white stuff from Old Man Winter, have you noticed how bright the sky seems at night after it's snowed here in Minnesota?. Our snowfall this time happened Friday morning, but this phenomenon will likely occur later Friday and into Saturday: the night sky will seem unusually bright. Have you ever noticed how light it seems at night after a winter storm?
The Truth About Yellow Speed Signs on Minnesota Roads
It has been so long since I have taken my permit or driver’s test, and most of you can say the same. We all know the basic rules of driving on roads, but I swear the questions referring to specific signs can get so confusing!. I know I have...
A Rare Snapping Turtle Found In Minnesota Only Had One in 100,000 Chance!
The other week I saw a cool picture of a rare albino deer that was spotted in Minnesota and it started a discussion about whether or not if anyone around Central Minnesota had ever seen one before. Little did I know it would lead me to something even more rare. A rare albino snapping turtle in Minnesota.
Minnesota: Why It’s OK To Be A Little Like Scrooge
Let's take the classic A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, and find the spots where it's good to be like Scrooge. On this week's Good Money Moves, Jenna Taubel from First Alliance Credit Union used Ebenezer Scrooge to show us some good things to think about when it comes to planning our future money-wise.
Holiday Life Hack: Why Your Outside Christmas Lights Won’t Work in Minnesota
There are few things more frustrating this time of year in Minnesota than when your Christmas lights-- that had been working fine-- suddenly stop working, right?. Outside Christmas decorations and holiday lights are great-- until they stop working. It happened to me earlier this week. Our the Christmas lights I...
MN DNR Awarded Funding to Restore Moose Habitat in Minnesota
Some really great news came out this week involving Minnesota's moose population. The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook shared the good news that the DNR has been awarded funding for large-scale moose habitat restoration:. The America the Beautiful Challenge, managed by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, has...
Minnesota Grain Bins Turned into Luxury Suites Where You Can Spend the Night
This place looks luxurious but also unique and I love that! If you're looking for a nice place to stay but something that's not ordinary may I show you these grain bins in Minnesota that have been turned into suites. They're up in Alexandria, MN. From the outside, you can...
What Is The Most Popular Christmas Song in Minnesota?
The holiday season just isn't the same without hearing Christmas music, right? But just which Christmas song is the most popular here in Minnesota?. Hearing those classic Christmas songs is just one of the great things about the holiday season here in Minnesota. It's right up there with many other classic holiday traditions, and for many of us, we don't really get in the Christmas spirit until we hear that one certain Christmas song.
Santa Just Sent Out Urgent SOS to Adults in Minnesota
We know Santa has a huge staff of elves that are helping him out, but this year, he sent an SOS out and needs a few more adults throughout the country, including in Minnesota, to help make the Christmas magic happen for kids. United States Postal Service Just Received an...
The Grinch was Spotted Delivering Pizzas in Wisconsin
When you think of the Grinch of course you automatically think anti-holiday spirit, mean, likes to steal presents, that sort of thing. But this time, in Wisconsin, the Grinch was seen doing something pretty uncharacteristic. There have been plenty of stories this year of the Grinch showing up in different...
Another Food Being Added to FDA’s Top Allergen List
If you know anyone that suffers from a food allergy in Minnesota, you KNOW that life can be challenging. The FDA has had 8 foods in the allergy spotlight for quite some time but now, a 9th food is being added to the list. List of Major Food Allergies Is...
Report: MN Municipal Liquor Stores Have 26th Year of Record Sales
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's municipal liquor stores continue to have strong sales overall. State Auditor Julie Blaha released the annual Municipal Liquor Store Report Thursday. During 2021, Minnesota's municipal liquor operations reported a 26th consecutive year of record sales, totaling $423.5 million. The combined net profit of all...
Smoking In Your Own Car Is Still Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll still be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
