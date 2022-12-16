Read full article on original website
Cute Idaho Mountain Town Is Actually The Smallest City In America
One of the many qualities that attract people to Idaho is the smaller cities. Even Boise, Idaho's largest city, is much smaller than places like Los Angeles and other California towns that so many have moved here to escape. The mass exodus from California has led to the growth of the Treasure Valley. The smallest towns in Idaho have yet to see that growth. The smaller cities have gotten smaller during the same time Boise has seen massive growth.
The state of family farms in the Gem State
BOISE, Idaho — All the growth in the Treasure Valley comes at a cost. Prime development land also happens to be prime farmland and a prime climate for growing food. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) found farmland in Canyon and Ada counties is disappearing faster than any other area of the Gem State, as the Treasure Valley continues to top lists as one of the fastest growing places in the nation.
Elko Daily Free Press
Idaho gold-antimony project receives critical minerals award
BOISE, Idaho – Perpetua Resources Corp. announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Perpetua Resources Idaho Inc., has been awarded a Technology Investment Agreement of up to $24.8 million to complete environmental and engineering studies needed to advance the Stibnite Gold Project in central Idaho. The proposed Stibnite mine would...
Idaho gas prices down nearly 14 cents
Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.61/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices down nearly 14 cents appeared first on Local News 8.
idahobusinessreview.com
Idaho lawmakers head into 2023 with projected $1.5B surplus — and ideas on how to use it
Even with revenue collections coming in below forecasts, the state of Idaho is projected to end the 2023 fiscal year with a $1.54 billion budget surplus, according to the last budget and revenue update before the new legislative session starts in January. Idaho’s revenues at this point, almost halfway through...
When ‘privacy’ does not apply: Idaho voters should know if Simpson is voting by proxy
According to the Idaho Capital Sun, Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson underwent surgery recently and will be out until after the new year. He gave his proxy to his counterpart in the First District, Congressman Russ Fulcher. Thank goodness, all is well for the longtime congressman. “He is doing great and will be back in D.C. […] The post When ‘privacy’ does not apply: Idaho voters should know if Simpson is voting by proxy appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho’s Three Top Favorite Liquors
Business Insider worked together with BARTENDr the social app. Together they analyzed liquor sales along with gathering and analyzing posts and photos of 700,000 users. At this point they took the info to determine the brands of liquor users around the country prefer depending on the state they live in. The result was a pretty interesting snap-shot look at what each state likes to drink the most and boast about the most.
Post Register
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State officials on Tuesday released a draft permit that includes tougher provisions for the U.S. government to meet if it wants to continue dumping radioactive waste from decades of nuclear research and bomb-making in the New Mexico desert. The public will have the next 60...
It’s Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho [PICS ☠️]
The City of Boise's Public Works commission classifies hazardous household waste products as those "that can harm human health and the environment." This is why properly disposing of hazardous materials is such serious business. It's common knowledge that chemicals such as solvents, paint, stain, and varnish are among the most...
The 7 Best Idahoan Gifts to Give this Christmas Season
Christmas is fast approaching and you have less than a week to finish your shopping. Many are done, while some are finalizing this week, with a select few that will begin and finish in less than a week. If you looking to finish shopping soon and need a few ideas to send friends and family members something that represents the state of Idaho, make sure to send them one of these gifts. Here are some Christmas ideas that represent Idaho and that most Idahoans would enjoy getting for the holiday.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never visited, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Is It Illegal To Drive Without A Front Plate In Idaho?
This is one of those thoughts that provokes a debate at the table leading someone to call out: "GOOGLE IT!" We're asking today if it's illegal to drive without a front plate in Idaho and the answer is yes. It is in fact illegal to drive without a front plate in Idaho as well as the rear. Idaho is one of thirty states to require drivers to have plates on both the front and back.
Proposed rule would strip Idaho Republican women, youth of member votes on state committee
The Idaho Republican State Central Committee will consider adopting a rule in January that would strip the Idaho Young Republicans, the College Republicans and the Idaho Republican Women’s Federation of voting rights on the party’s state executive board. The Idaho Republican Party Executive Board includes nine members who are elected by the delegates at the […] The post Proposed rule would strip Idaho Republican women, youth of member votes on state committee appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Out-of-state drug traffickers prosecuted in federal court
Three out-of-state individuals were recently prosecuted in federal court for bringing illicit drugs into the Magic Valley area, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit Monday. The post Out-of-state drug traffickers prosecuted in federal court appeared first on Local News 8.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Legislative panel previews topics to be covered in Legislative Session
GARDEN CITY — The North Star Banquet Room at Garden City’s Riverside Hotel saw a full house of elected representatives and other public officials Tuesday afternoon, for the non-profit Mountain States Policy Center’s Christmas Luncheon. The event was a two-fold affair for those present; The results of the center’s inaugural Idaho Poll were released at this luncheon, and a legislative panel was there to give attendees an idea of what efforts would be made when the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session commences on Jan. 9.
eastidahonews.com
Judges rule parts of Idaho Patient Act unconstitutional; Melaleuca calls foul
IDAHO FALLS — Two judges have found parts of the Idaho Patient Act unconstitutional, and one of eastern Idaho’s largest companies is calling out a group of attorneys and a defendant for what they say is unethical and unprofessional behavior outside and inside the courtroom. Wellness company Melaleuca...
PHOTOS: Let’s Take A Look Inside Of Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison
First and foremost, if you're into things like prison, you would love the series 60 Days In on A&E/Netflix. Essentially, people sign up to go into some of the most flawed prisons in the United States with the purpose of reporting back to the warden. The participants share their observations on things that could be improved upon and oftentimes, find themselves in the middle of dangerous situations.
Three Men Guilty of Trafficking Drugs in the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Attorney for Idaho announced three men from out of state have been prosecuted recently for trafficking drugs, including the deadly fentanyl, in the Magic Valley in three separate cases. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said 47-year-old Brian Schroeder, of Arizona, Cortez Williams, 46, of Reno, Nevada, and Fabian Clark, 44, of Yuma County, Arizona, were all charged with drug trafficking in the Magic Valley. Schroder pleaded guilty last week to possession of large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after being stopped by a Jerome County Sheriff's deputy on U.S. Highway 93. A search of his car found a little more than three pounds of fentanyl, a little more than three pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. Schroeder will be sentenced in March. Williams was sentenced in early December to a little more than 11 years in federal prison after being caught with six pounds of meth he was trying to bring to another person in the Magic Valley. Clark, was sentenced in November to 14 years in prison after he was found in Twin Falls with about 900 fentanyl pills, meth, and a loaded gun. According to Hurwit, Clark had tried to arrange for someone else to get another shipment of drugs while in jail. Law enforcement stopped the shipment before it got to the Gem State. “These prosecutions reflect that the people of Idaho will not tolerate drug traffickers bringing their poisons into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit in a statement. “The strong partnerships we have between federal, state, and local law enforcement are the backbone of our counter-drugs program and will continue to make a positive impact statewide.” The Idaho State Police, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service, Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office worked on the cases.
Will Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde control the soul of Idaho’s Republican Party?
The serious split in the personality of the present-day GOP in Idaho was demonstrated in two articles that recently appeared in the media. The Kootenai County Republican Central Committee (KCRCC), savoring its evil Mr. Hyde persona, announced on Dec. 8 that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, would keynote its Lincoln Day Dinner in February. […] The post Will Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde control the soul of Idaho’s Republican Party? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
TODAY.com
Families of Idaho victims frustrated with lack of answers
Six weeks into the unsolved murders of four University of Idaho students, families of the victims have been left wondering why there are still few clues in the case. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for TODAY.Dec. 19, 2022.
