Tim Adams, of McLendon Enterprises, says, "Beginning on January 3, 2023, Traffic Patterns will switch at the intersection of NW Broad Street and Oxley Drive located in Lyons, GA. The traffic will be put in the roundabout pattern to allow for the construction of the center section of the traffic circle. Please urge motorists to use extreme caution in this area, speed limits are reduced to 25 MPH. Workers and machines will be working near the active travel lanes. Due to flagging operations, expect traffic delays. Work is expected to last until March 1st, 2023.”

LYONS, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO