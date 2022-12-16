Read full article on original website
H2D Clothing
H2D (Have 2 Dream) clothing is a family owned and operated casual apparel company, combining, style, comfort, and strong positive messages. H2D clothing is the new fashion to rock For the excellent. Our signature circle of excellence collection is designed for the ultimate representation of uplistment and motivation by pushing the culture forward reminding everyone to be great, be blessed, be healthy, and to be wealthy. That’s the beautiful air of success and progressiveness. That’s being the best version of you.
Wood Resin Handmade
Wood Resin Hand Made are motivated by these three problems. Trees from wildfires litter our beautiful landscapes. There aren’t enough choices for acquiring a home. Everything seems like it is imported and factory-made, we want more authentic and local products. They are able to utilize the burned dead trees...
World Vision
The World Vision Gift Catalog features hundreds of life-changing items, ranging in price from $10 to $15,000, including handmade gifts, livestock, water filtration systems, economic empowerment services, access to medicine, clothing, school supplies and more. Shoppers can give gifts in a loved one’s name and choose to print a personalized card describing the gift and its impact. To order from World Vision’s Gift Catalog visit www.worldvision.org or call 1-855-WV-GIFTS.
