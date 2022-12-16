Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
Will This Special-Edition 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Wreak Havoc on a Raptor R?
The Ram 1500 TRX is already a huge, powerful, attention-grabbing truck thanks to its beefy fenders and supercharged V-8. Want it to stand out more? The new Havoc Edition is ready to help. Colored in a bright yellow paint scheme, the TRX Havoc Edition is going to be noticed no matter where you drive or park it. Might the new Ford Raptor R and its force-fed V-8 engine have anything to do with this sudden burst of extroversion from Ram? Your guess is as good as ours, but let's see if the Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition helps the TRX stay in the super-truck hunt.
How Much Does a Mercedes-Benz EQS Cost? Price Breakdown for the EQS Sedan and SUV Models
In case you hadn't noticed, the automotive world is hurtling headlong toward a new age of electric propulsion, and thanks in part to its rapidly expanding lineup of EQ-branded models, Mercedes-Benz is adapting to the paradigm shift as well as any automaker. Leading the way are its all-new, built-from-the-ground-up Mercedes EQS Sedan and EQS SUV models, a pair all-electric-powered high-end luxury vehicles.
2022 Subaru WRX Limited Yearlong Review Arrival: Still Fun After All These Years?
Neither I nor any of my MotorTrend cohorts involved in planning our long-term test-fleet coverage discussed this ahead of time, but one way or another, stewardship of the 2022 Subaru WRX Limited that just landed in our garage fell my way. "One way or another," because I don't recall how we decided I should oversee its yearlong MT stay, but it feels supremely natural if not outright preordained.
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV First Test: The Best Bargain Among New Cars
Amidst rising interest in electric cars and skyrocketing new-car prices, the Chevrolet Bolt EV and its bigger, better-looking Bolt EUV sibling are finally getting the love from buyers that they deserve. We recognized the technological achievement and incredible value that the Bolt represented (and still represents) when we named it our 2017 Car of the Year, but car shoppers either couldn't get past its dweeby design or never noticed its (almost nonexistent) marketing.
Exclusive First Look! 340-HP 3.6-Liter Four-Cylinder LS-Headed Crate Engine
When you're walking a trade show you never know what you will come across, and the 2022 PRI show was no exception. We definitely weren't expecting to stumble across a four-cylinder crate engine topped with an LS3-port head! Blueprint Engine's John Chrise told HOT ROD, "We were there to show off some new racing V-8s, and weren't exactly thrilled they wanted us to take this new four-cylinder from our R&D Department since we didn't think PRI was the place to debut something like that. We were wrong! Turned out that the 3.6-liter "LS" was a major hit at the show, and we constantly had people coming by the booth asking about it!" This explains why the small mill was hiding in a corner of the booth.
Own a 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser "Ultimate Edition" With Ridiculously Low Mileage
The 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser was the last hurrah for one of its classic nameplates, an adventure-oriented SUV that played the retro game perfectly. The FJ Cruiser was fairly well received at first and had respectable sales, but at its heart it was a niche vehicle. The wide audience may have appreciated the idea of the FJ Cruiser, but not enough people opened their wallets for one. The recession in 2008 also likely played a role in the FJ's overall low sales. Whatever the cause, it was enough for Toyota to pull the plug in America in 2014—although it survives abroad to this day.
A Turbocharged, LS-Swapped Volvo on the Cover of HOT ROD?
There are a lot of things that factor into the decision of what picture goes on the cover of the magazine. You'd think that the best picture of the issue automatically gets the cover, but that's rarely the case. A magazine cover is as much a marketing piece as it is a piece of art. You need to hook the reader's attention, get them to pick the magazine off the newsstand, want it enough to buy it, and eventually become a subscriber. A cover picture needs to tell the story visually, as well as complement the words we put with it.
Hennessey Takes the Ford F-150 Raptor R Beyond Bonkerdome with 1,000 HP
It's one of the quickest ways to drive in the desert, but for some, the 700-horsepower in the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R just isn't quite enough. There are those who just want to see their truck eclipse the four digit mark when it's on the dyno's rollers. For those people, Hennessey is creating a new level of performance with the 2023 Hennessey VelociRaptoR 1000 promising a 1,000-hp output from the modified Ford Raptor.
Fisker PEAR Electric SUV Is Getting Something Called a "Houdini Trunk"
You may have heard of famed automotive designer and CEO Henrik Fisker from his time at BMW, Aston Martin, VLF, or even when he took on Tesla with the Karma. To say it's a prolific career is an understatement, but Fisker is now ready to take his greatest leap yet—as a mainstream all-electric SUV manufacturer. The newly-minted Fisker Inc. 's first SUV, the Ocean, is already headed to production next year with Magna Steyr in Europe. The brand's follow-up has just been revealed in camouflage with a trick trunk, so say hello to the Fisker PEAR.
