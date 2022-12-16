Read full article on original website
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Vander Mill Taproom closing to general public until spring 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Vander Mill taproom in Grand Rapids temporarily closed its doors, citing staff shortages as a contributing factor. The last day of service to the general public was Saturday, Dec. 17, but the taproom is still available to rent for special events. A post on...
Jenison Public Schools discuss basketball incident with district students
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Jenison Public Schools is taking action after a video went viral online of a basketball game against Jenison and Wyoming High School Friday night. In an email that was sent out to parents, the school district said that they had conversations with all of their grade levels.
Whitmer to be sworn in for 2nd term on Jan. 1
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be sworn into her second term on Jan. 1, 2023. The inauguration will take place at 10:30 a.m. outside the Capitol building in Lansing. There will also be family-friendly events for the public to attend after the ceremony, which is open to the public.
Community mourns loss of beloved City High Middle School coach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City High Middle School as well as the entire Grand Rapids Public School community is mourning the loss of a beloved coach. Bathian Mason passed on December 7, 2022, from a medical episode, according to the schools principle. Organizers of a Go Fund Me for Mason's family say he battled epilepsy his whole life.
Text to 911 capability now available in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County residents are now able to text 911 in order to get in contact with emergency services in the county. The Kent County Sheriff's Office and Grand Rapids Police Department made the announcement on Tuesday. “The ability to reach 911 in the event of...
Muskegon Heights school board member shot at home
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday night. The incident took place on Dec. 19 at the home of a school board member of Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System on Baker Street. That's according to the Muskegon Heights city manager.
Grand Rapids Police Department names new Deputy Chief
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department announced a change in leadership beginning in the new year. Deputy Chief Scott Rifenberg is set to retire on Jan. 9 after 27 years of service with the department. Deputy Chief Rifenberg joined GRPD in 1996 and has worked as...
Multiple violations in special education program found at Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — An investigation into the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System's special education program found a number of violations in the district. The Muskegon ISD presented the investigation at Tuesday night's academy board meeting. The investigation involved three complaints filed by parents, saying their students in the special education program aren't getting the services they need. A fourth complaint is still being investigated.
Jenison Public Schools address 'racist behavior' of students during game against Wyoming
Jenison Public Schools released a statement after students were involved in apparent 'racist behavior' during a boys high school basketball game against Wyoming Public Schools Friday night. A Jenison student allegedly put his hands under his armpits and made monkey noises while an African American student from Wyoming shot a...
Kent County Clerk oversees partial recount of Proposal 3, Grand Rapids School board race
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A recount is underway by the Kent County Board of Canvassers for Proposal 3 and a Grand Rapids City School board race after it was approved by the state board of canvassers. Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said a paperwork error on state-required documents...
Parents speak out on bullying concerns at Wyoming Public Schools
WYOMING, Mich. — Monday night, concerned parents spoke out at a school board meeting in Kent County about bullying. A Wyoming mom says it's been more than a month since her son was attacked after school, and she says she's still not seeing change from the district in addressing what she calls a larger bullying problem.
WOOD
Saying farewell to Jordan Carson
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are saying goodbye to a long-time friend, colleague, and co-host Jordan Carson. While we are sad to lose Jordan, we’re beyond excited as she embarks on the next step of her career – she’s taken a position as a spokesperson for a national campaign.
Zeeland teen airlifted after crashing into Beechwood Grill
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old from Zeeland suffered critical injuries after a crash Monday night in Holland Township. Deputies say the teen was driving westbound on Douglas Avenue just east of Aniline Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The driver crossed all lanes of traffic to the south and...
Kent Co. Road Commission preparing for more snowfall this week
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — After some parts of West Michigan received snow totals in the double digits over the weekend, crews are still working to clean up some area roads. The snow isn't over yet, though—another system will bring additional snowfall to West Michigan later this week. The...
Grand Rapids family of 6 sick with flu, 'very grateful' for stranger who plowed their driveway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many were out shoveling or snow blowing all weekend long, as lake effect snow slammed West Michigan with over a foot of snow in some areas. But on Grand Rapids' Westside, a kind deed is warming the hearts of one family of six. Heather Gulliver...
Muskegon's Hoffmaster State Park to close during 2023 spring and summer for enhancements
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan's Department of Natural Resources has announced that Hoffmaster State Park is to temporarily closure during the spring and summer of 2023 due to a planned park enhancement. The Muskegon park was given $6.4 million to replace water and sewer lines, renovate/replace day-use toilet facilities and...
Muskegon's first Chipotle location opens Monday
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its grand opening for its first-ever Muskegon location. The restaurant is set to open its location at 3194 Henry Street, across from the Walmart Supercenter on Monday, Dec. 19. The location will be open from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days...
13OYS helps family pay for West MI veteran's funeral
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids area veteran got the funeral he deserved after his loved ones turned to 13 On Your Side for help. The family of Leroy Berry reached out several weeks ago for help organizing his final send-off after they were told his VA benefits wouldn’t cover the whole thing.
Grand Rapids Ballet preparing for final weekend of 'The Nutcracker'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are looking for something fun and festive for the whole family, this is your last weekend to check out the Grand Rapids Ballet's annual performance of "The Nutcracker." This year's performance is special for the Grand Rapids Ballet, as it's celebrating its 50th...
