Whitmer to be sworn in for 2nd term on Jan. 1

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be sworn into her second term on Jan. 1, 2023. The inauguration will take place at 10:30 a.m. outside the Capitol building in Lansing. There will also be family-friendly events for the public to attend after the ceremony, which is open to the public.
Muskegon Heights school board member shot at home

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday night. The incident took place on Dec. 19 at the home of a school board member of Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System on Baker Street. That's according to the Muskegon Heights city manager.
Multiple violations in special education program found at Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — An investigation into the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System's special education program found a number of violations in the district. The Muskegon ISD presented the investigation at Tuesday night's academy board meeting. The investigation involved three complaints filed by parents, saying their students in the special education program aren't getting the services they need. A fourth complaint is still being investigated.
Saying farewell to Jordan Carson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are saying goodbye to a long-time friend, colleague, and co-host Jordan Carson. While we are sad to lose Jordan, we’re beyond excited as she embarks on the next step of her career – she’s taken a position as a spokesperson for a national campaign.
Muskegon's first Chipotle location opens Monday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its grand opening for its first-ever Muskegon location. The restaurant is set to open its location at 3194 Henry Street, across from the Walmart Supercenter on Monday, Dec. 19. The location will be open from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days...
